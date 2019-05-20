Play The Diplomat’s Quiz: May 19, 2019 Edition

Welcome to The Diplomat‘s weekly quiz.
Each week, we will curate a list of 10 questions on recent events in the Asia-Pacific region (with occasional historical questions thrown in for variety).
These questions will cover all the topics we cover here at The Diplomat, including the politics, economics, security, culture, and history of the vast Asia-Pacific region.Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.
Rest assured, the answers to each question come straight from our pages. Usually, the answer to any given quiz question will be found in a recent article we’ve run. So, as long as you keep up with The Diplomat, you should be on your way to an easy 100 percent score on each of these quizzes.
You’ll get to see your score and the average score across all our readers at the end of the quiz.
Well? What are you waiting for? Have a go at our quiz and find out just how well you know the Asia-Pacific this week.
Quiz-summary
0 of 10 questions completed
Questions:
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Information
You have already completed the quiz before. Hence you can not start it again.
Quiz is loading...
You must sign in or sign up to start the quiz.
You have to finish following quiz, to start this quiz:
Results
0 of 10 questions answered correctly
Your time:
Time has elapsed
You have reached 0 of 0 points, (0)
|Average score
|
|Your score
|
|Pos.
|Name
|Entered on
|Points
|Result
|Table is loading
|No data available
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- Answered
- Review
-
Question 1 of 10
1. Question
Which four countries recently held a joint through-sail in the South China Sea?Correct
Incorrect
-
Question 2 of 10
2. Question
What is Japan’s new Imperial era called?Correct
Incorrect
-
Question 3 of 10
3. Question
Which of the following countries is not is not a Compacts of Free Association state with the United States/Correct
Incorrect
-
Question 4 of 10
4. Question
Which of the following design features is China’s new indigenously designed Type 002 aircraft carrier not likely to possess?Correct
Incorrect
-
Question 5 of 10
5. Question
How many world leaders attended China’s second Belt and Road Forum?Correct
Incorrect
-
Question 6 of 10
6. Question
How many eligible voters will cast ballots in India’s 2019 general elections?Correct
Incorrect
-
Question 7 of 10
7. Question
Who is Kassym-Jomart Tokayev?Correct
Incorrect
-
Question 8 of 10
8. Question
What is the name of the largest disputed South China Sea feature occupied by the Philippines?Correct
Incorrect
-
Question 9 of 10
9. Question
Which missile does a new type of ballistic missile tested by North Korea in May 2019 resemble?Correct
Incorrect
-
Question 10 of 10
10. Question
Which Indian state was most directly affected by Cyclone Fani?Correct
Incorrect