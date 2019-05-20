Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
The Diplomat's Quiz
Play The Diplomat’s Quiz: May 19, 2019 Edition

Play The Diplomat’s Quiz: May 19, 2019 Edition

Test your knowledge of the Asia-Pacific region with The Diplomat‘s weekly news quiz!

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Welcome to The Diplomat‘s weekly quiz.

Each week, we will curate a list of 10 questions on recent events in the Asia-Pacific region (with occasional historical questions thrown in for variety).

These questions will cover all the topics we cover here at The Diplomat, including the politics, economics, security, culture, and history of the vast Asia-Pacific region.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

Rest assured, the answers to each question come straight from our pages. Usually, the answer to any given quiz question will be found in a recent article we’ve run. So, as long as you keep up with The Diplomat, you should be on your way to an easy 100 percent score on each of these quizzes.

You’ll get to see your score and the average score across all our readers at the end of the quiz.

Well? What are you waiting for? Have a go at our quiz and find out just how well you know the Asia-Pacific this week.

Topics
The Diplomat's Quiz
Tags
News Quiz
Related Stories
Play <em>The Diplomat’s Quiz</em>: May 12, 2019 Edition
May 13, 2019
Play The Diplomat’s Quiz: May 12, 2019 Edition
Test your knowledge of the Asia-Pacific region with The Diplomat's weekly news quiz!
Read Story
Play The Diplomat’s Quiz: May 5, 2019 EditionPlay The Diplomat’s Quiz: April 28, 2019 EditionPlay The Diplomat’s Quiz: April 21, 2019 EditionPlay The Diplomat’s Quiz: April 14, 2019 EditionPlay The Diplomat’s Quiz: April 7, 2019 Edition
Latest Blogs
South Korea Vows to Send Aid as North Struggles With ‘Severe Food Shortages’
May 21, 2019
South Korea Vows to Send Aid as North Struggles With ‘Severe Food Shortages’
Seoul ponders how much and what kind of aid to offer as North Korea reports its worst drought in decades.
Read Post
Australia’s Election Delivers Morrison’s MiracleTaiwan’s Ruling Party Is Getting Tough on China Ahead of 2020 ElectionsWill India Continue Its Quest for Global Leadership? The US Should Hope So.Who Will Speak for Serikzhan Bilash? Not Washington.What's Behind Brunei's New Defense White Paper Talk?
Latest Features
Can Pakistan Protect CPEC?
May 20, 2019
Can Pakistan Protect CPEC?
An attack on a luxury hotel in the heart of Gwadar proves that Pakistan's military-centric approach is failing.
Read Feature
Is Sri Lanka Really a Victim of China’s ‘Debt Trap’? Anatomy of a Taiwan Invasion, Part 3: Taiwan's CountermeasuresHong Kong and the US-China New Cold WarIs Duterte Drumming Up a Red Scare in the Philippines?The Peculiar Presence of the Islamic State in Kunar
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Andrew Erickson and Ryan Martinson on China and the Maritime Gray Zone
May 14, 2019
Andrew Erickson and Ryan Martinson on China and the Maritime Gray Zone
How China thinks about and acts in the maritime gray zone, and what that means for the region’s future.  
Read Interview
More Interviews