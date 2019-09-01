Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Magazine
Charting Progress in Mirziyoyev’s Uzbekistan
Image Credit: Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Charting Progress in Mirziyoyev’s Uzbekistan

3 years of frenzied reform activity have certainly made a difference, but much work remains to be done.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Three years since Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev assumed power following the death of authoritarian leader Islam Karimov, he has taken some concrete steps to improve the country’s human rights record. In early August, in ordering the closure of the notorious Jaslyk prison – long a symbol of Uzbekistan’s torture epidemic and imprisonment of government critics – Mirziyoyev fulfilled a demand United Nations human rights bodies first issued 17 years ago.

This spring, breaking with decades of censorship of the internet, the authorities lifted a ban on several critical websites. And the government’s key representative on the media recently all but conceded that social media and bloggers are now some of Uzbekistan’s most important arbiters of public opinion.

These moves, combined with the removal of currency restrictions, easing of visa restrictions for visitors from many foreign countries, and a warming of ties with Uzbekistan’s Central Asian neighbors, have contributed to a sense of hope among many ordinary Uzbeks about the possibility for change not witnessed in decades.

At the same time, the government remains firmly authoritarian. Thousands of people, mainly peaceful religious believers, remain in prison on false charges. The security services retain vast powers to harass and detain perceived critics and genuine political pluralism seems decidedly out of reach. Outbursts of public anger about mass demolitions that are part of urban renewal projects and the resulting forced evictions across the country are posing a challenge to authorities.

Other looming human rights tests – such as parliamentary elections set for December, ongoing corruption, stamping out torture and forced labor in the cotton industry, gender inequality, and violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people – will reveal a great deal about the ultimate direction the Uzbek government decides to take on its oft-repeated promises of reform.

Read the full story here, in The Diplomat magazine
Or, read the full story with the magazine app
Apple Google Play
Apple Google Play
The Diplomat Magazine:
September 2019 Issue Out Now!
This month, we remember Hong Kong’s Umbrella Movement while explaining how the events of five years ago led to the current protests sweeping the city. We also evaluate the pace and scope of reforms in Uzbekistan after Karimov, take a hard look at the human costs of Australia’s immigration policy, and explore how North Korea uses cat-and-mouse tactics at sea to avoid sanctions. And, of course, we offer a range of reporting, analysis, and opinion from across the region.
Click here for extracts
Topics
Magazine
Tags
Shavkat Mirziyoyev
Uzbekistan human rights
Uzbekistan politics
Uzbekistan reforms
Related Stories
Can We Call It An Uzbek Spring Yet?
December 01, 2018
Can We Call It An Uzbek Spring Yet?
Over the last two years, Shavkat Mirziyoyev has certainly changed Uzbekistan. But how much and why?
Read Story
What are the Prospects for Reform in Uzbekistan?Uzbek Presidential Daughter Takes First Work TripUzbekistan’s 2019 Strategy: Foreign Investments a Key FocusUzbek Judge Grants Defendant's Request to Investigate Torture AllegationUzbekistan: Reforms Underway, but Democracy Still Out of Reach
Latest Blogs
Asia’s Disappearing Activists
August 30, 2019
Asia’s Disappearing Activists
Activists remain disappeared in at least 13 countries in the region. How can we secure justice for Asia’s disappeared?
Read Post
China Rotates New Troops Into Hong Kong Amid Mass ProtestsIndia Takes Delivery of 11th C-17 Globemaster From United StatesTrump: US to Keep 8,600 Troops in Afghanistan After Deal With TalibanSouth China Sea Tops Agenda as Philippines’ Duterte Arrives in ChinaUS Defense Secretary: Concerned About North Korean Missile Launches, But Won’t ‘Overreact’
Latest Features
Chennai’s ‘Man-Made’ Water Crisis
August 30, 2019
Chennai’s ‘Man-Made’ Water Crisis
The upcoming monsoon may end the immediate crisis, but the city’s serious infrastructure problems will be back.
Read Feature
Celebrating Democracy and Peace in Timor-LesteIndonesia Aims for Fastest Growth of Jokowi’s TermBalochistan’s Role in the Afghanistan QuagmireSomething Is Very Wrong on the Mekong RiverThere Will Be No Winner in the Japan-South Korea Dispute
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
August 20, 2019
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
What lays beneath the surface of Kyrgyzstan’s dramatic political scene?
Read Interview
More Interviews