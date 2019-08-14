Menu
Asia Geopolitics
Two Rivals Clash: Understanding Kyrgyzstan’s Political Crisis
Image Credit: Vyacheslav Oseledko/Pool Photo via AP

Two Rivals Clash: Understanding Kyrgyzstan’s Political Crisis

What led to Kyrgyz special forces storming the compound of the country’s former president?

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Catherine Putz, The Diplomat‘s managing editor and Central Asia editor, joins Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) to discuss the origins and implications of Kyrgyzstan’s ongoing political crisis as former President Almazbek Atambayev faces multiple charges, including for conspiracy to commit murder.

Click the play button to the right to listen. If you’re an iOS or Mac user, you can also subscribe to The Diplomat’s Asia Geopolitics podcast on iTunes here. If you use Android, you can subscribe on TuneIn here. If you like the podcast and have suggestions for content, please leave a review and rating on iTunes and TuneIn.

Topics
Asia Geopolitics
Tags
Almazbek Atambayev
Central Asia
Kyrgyz society
Kyrgyzstan politics
Sooronbay Jeenbekov
