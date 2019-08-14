Two Rivals Clash: Understanding Kyrgyzstan’s Political Crisis

Catherine Putz, The Diplomat‘s managing editor and Central Asia editor, joins Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) to discuss the origins and implications of Kyrgyzstan’s ongoing political crisis as former President Almazbek Atambayev faces multiple charges, including for conspiracy to commit murder.

