Play The Diplomat’s Quiz: September 8, 2019, Edition

Welcome to The Diplomat‘s weekly quiz.
Each week, we will curate a list of 10 questions on recent events in the Asia-Pacific region (with occasional historical questions thrown in for variety).
These questions will cover all the topics we cover here at The Diplomat, including the politics, economics, security, culture, and history of the vast Asia-Pacific region.
Rest assured, the answers to each question come straight from our pages. Usually, the answer to any given quiz question will be found in a recent article we’ve run. So, as long as you keep up with The Diplomat, you should be on your way to an easy 100 percent score on each of these quizzes.
You’ll get to see your score and the average score across all our readers at the end of the quiz.
Well? What are you waiting for? Have a go at our quiz and find out just how well you know the Asia-Pacific this week.
Question 1 of 10
1. Question
According to recent reports, how many troops would the U.S. keep in Afghanistan following an initial drawdown in a deal with the Taliban?
Incorrect
-
Question 2 of 10
2. Question
Which Asian country attempted a moon-landing in early September that appeared to fail?
Incorrect
-
Question 3 of 10
3. Question
Which of the following weapons did North Korea not test during the summer of 2019?
Incorrect
-
Question 4 of 10
4. Question
Which of the following design features is China's new indigenously designed Type 002 aircraft carrier not likely to possess?
Incorrect
-
Question 5 of 10
5. Question
What year did Japan and South Korea normalize diplomatic relations?
Incorrect
-
Question 6 of 10
6. Question
What was one of the outcomes of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's August 2019 visit to China?
Incorrect
-
Question 7 of 10
7. Question
Which of the following fighters did China selected as its primary carrier-borne aircraft for the future?
Incorrect
-
Question 8 of 10
8. Question
When are Taiwan's upcoming presidential elections scheduled?
Incorrect
-
Question 9 of 10
9. Question
Who is Cho Kuk?
Incorrect
-
Question 10 of 10
10. Question
What kind of weapon did the United States test for the first time in 32 years in August?
Incorrect