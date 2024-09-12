China-Africa Summit 2024: The Octopus’ Embrace

Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki Mahamat speaks at the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sept. 5, 2024.

The ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit, held September 4 to 6 in Beijing, underscored the evolving complexity of the Africa-China relationship. While the summit showcased deepening ties and ambitious plans for mutual economic growth, a more intricate dynamic lies beneath, reminiscent of an octopus’ embrace – tightening, entangling, and often constricting.

African nations, grappling with mounting debt and economic vulnerabilities, have voiced concerns over the need for debt relief, sustainable financing, and investment strategies that genuinely promote long-term growth. They have called for a renewed focus on critical areas such as infrastructure development, employment generation, and economic sustainability. As China expands its influence across the continent, balancing mutual interests with sovereignty and economic stability becomes more pressing, reflecting a relationship at once full of potential and fraught with challenges.

The 2024 FOCAC Summit was a continuation of a strategic partnership established in 2000 to formalize China-Africa ties. This year’s summit encompassed 53 African nations – excluding Eswatini, which maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan in opposition to Beijing’s “One China” policy. Fifty-one African states sent a head of state or government to Beijing for the FOCAC summit, and two more sent presidential representatives. The African Union Commission chair also attended, reflecting the importance of FOCAC in promoting cooperation and integration across Africa.

The summit theme, “Advancing Modernization and Shared Future,” highlighted the shared ambition to modernize and strengthen Africa-China ties. With United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attending as a special guest, the summit signaled its significance as one of China’s most important diplomatic engagements in recent years.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge of $51 billion in funding at the summit, including support for 30 infrastructure projects across Africa, was a significant financial commitment aimed at bolstering the strategic partnership. This pledge comes against the backdrop of China’s attempts to scale down its infrastructure investments amid economic pressures back home. Despite this scaling down, China’s engagement in Africa remains substantial, driven by both economic interests and broader geopolitical ambitions. China has been Africa’s largest bilateral trading partner since 2009, with Africa-China trade reaching $282 billion in 2023. Furthermore, Africa is a crucial partner in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with Chinese investments in BRI-related infrastructure exceeding $120 billion over the past decade.

The 2024 summit aimed to establish an action plan for enhanced Africa-China cooperation over the next three years, focusing on areas such as state governance, industrialization, and agricultural upgrades. This reflects China’s ongoing efforts to build a high-level Africa-China community with a shared future. However, underlying these lofty goals are the significant challenges and tensions that have emerged in the Africa-China relationship.

China’s engagement in Africa has historically been characterized by its support for African decolonization movements in the 1950s, which helped establish bilateral trade relations and built goodwill among many African nations. Over the years, this has evolved into substantial economic cooperation, with China providing more than $690 billion in investments for infrastructure, trade partnerships, and industrialization initiatives since 2001. While this massive influx of capital has undoubtedly benefited many African countries, it has also led to increased dependencies, especially concerning mineral wealth and infrastructure financing aimed at feeding China’s vast industrial needs back home.

African nations have increasingly turned to China for funding, preferring Chinese loans to those offered by institutions like the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, which often come with stringent conditions related to environmental and human rights protections. However, this reliance has fueled accusations of “debt trap diplomacy,” where China is perceived to extend loans to strategically located developing countries, only to create leverage when these countries struggle to repay the debt. Critics argue that such practices could lead to a new form of colonialism, where African countries sacrifice their sovereignty for financial assistance.

China disputes the debt trap accusations, claiming that its loans are mutually beneficial and that defaults are often due to domestic mismanagement by the borrowing countries. The 2024 FOCAC summit highlighted these ongoing debates, especially as China navigates its economic slowdown. Bloomberg reported that China’s growth targets for the year are increasingly elusive due to deflationary pressures and unemployment challenges, which may partly explain China’s decision to shift its investment focus to “small and beautiful” projects instead of large-scale infrastructure.

Loan defaults by African nations like Zambia, which defaulted on a $3.5 billion loan in 2020, and Ghana, which defaulted on most of its $30 billion external debt in 2022, have exacerbated concerns over China’s lending practices. Amid these challenges, China is strategically adjusting its approach, shifting from big-ticket infrastructure projects to more sustainable, smaller-scale ventures. However, many African nations, including Kenya, continue to seek more Chinese lending to complete critical infrastructure projects, such as the transnational Standard Gauge Railway to Uganda.

As Chinese lending decreased from its peak of $28 billion in 2016 to around $1 billion in 2022 and $4.6 billion in 2023, concerns about trade imbalances favoring China have also surfaced. Several African countries have raised concerns about the terms of Chinese loans and the environmental impact of Chinese-funded projects, questioning China’s commitment to respecting their sovereignty and democratic principles.

The octopus analogy aptly captures the complex and often contradictory nature of the Africa-China relationship. While China has provided significant benefits to many African nations, including financial aid and infrastructure development, it has also created new challenges and dependencies. China’s messaging at the 2024 FOCAC Summit – emphasizing solidarity with Africa as “victims of Western imperialism” and its status as a developing country – has been well-received by some African leaders, but others remain cautious.

The FOCAC Summit was an opportunity for both China and Africa to reassess their relationship and address these concerns. While the summit resulted in various agreements and commitments, it also exposed the underlying tensions that continue to shape this partnership. On the one hand, both sides expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation and deepen ties. China reaffirmed its commitment to Africa’s development, focusing on state governance, industrialization, agricultural upgrades, and infrastructure development through the BRI. African leaders, in turn, welcomed China’s support but stressed the need for a more equitable, mutually beneficial partnership.

However, signs of discontent were evident throughout the summit. Concerns over trade imbalances, the terms of Chinese loans, and the environmental and social impacts of Chinese projects were voiced by several African nations. As a result, the future of the Africa-China relationship hinges on overcoming these challenges and building a more sustainable and equitable partnership that respects African sovereignty and fosters long-term growth.

In conclusion, the 2024 FOCAC Summit represented both a moment of reckoning and a potential turning point in the Africa-China relationship. As both sides seek to balance their mutual interests with concerns over sovereignty, economic stability, and sustainable development, the coming years will be critical in determining whether this partnership can evolve into a truly equitable and mutually beneficial relationship, or whether it will remain constrained by the complexities and contradictions that have defined it thus far.