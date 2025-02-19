Xi Jinping Holds Economic Symposium With Corporate Giants

In a bid to tackle the country’s economic challenges, top leader Xi Jinping recently met with China’s private sector giants. He attempted to downplay the issues, stressing that “some difficulties and challenges facing the current private economic development generally appear in the process of reform and development and industrial transformation and upgrading.” According to Xi, these problems are “partial rather than comprehensive, temporary rather than long term, and can be overcome rather than being insurmountable.”

China, the world’s second-largest economy in nominal terms and the largest economy in purchasing power parity (PPP), is currently grappling with a series of challenges. These struggles result from policy changes initiated in late 2019 to restructure the economy. Despite its rise to global prominence, China’s economic growth rate peaked in 2007; recent years have seen a noticeable decline in its economic performance. In 2024, China’s economic growth projections were modest, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasting a growth rate of just 3.3 percent by 2029.

One of the most concerning indicators of China’s economic health is the decline in private investment. According to reports, China’s private investment decreased by 0.1 percent year-on-year in 2024. This reduction is notable as it reflects a drop in the proportion of private investment in total fixed asset investment, which fell from 56.42 percent in 2019 to 50.08 percent at the end of 2024. This marks a significant shift in China’s economic structure dynamics, where private enterprises have long been crucial drivers of economic growth.

Xi and the Entrepreneurs

The private sector contributes 60 percent of China’s GDP, 70 percent of innovation, 80 percent of urban employment, and 90 percent of new jobs. It also accounts for 70 percent of investment and 90 percent of exports. However, due to the policy shift during the late 2010s, the Chinese private sector, especially the property sector, is facing severe challenges. The tech sector has also faced regulatory challenges since Xi took the initiative to overhaul the industry.

Amid these challenges, Xi has taken proactive steps to engage the corporate sector. On February 17, he attended a high-level symposium bringing together some of China’s most prominent business leaders. This meeting aimed to formulate strategies to address the economic stagnation China has experienced in recent years.

The gathering was attended by senior figures such as Premier Li Qiang, Wang Hunning, head of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. Key corporate leaders like Lei Jun (founder of Xiaomi), Pony Ma Huateng (founder of Tencent), Jack Ma (founder of Alibaba Group), and Ren Zhengfei (founder of Huawei Technologies) were also present. In another sign of its importance, the meeting was also highlighted by China’s state media. CCTV broadcast a 40-second video showing the proceedings.

Similarly, before the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Party Congress in May 2024, Xi had convened another symposium with entrepreneurs and economists in Shandong Province. The involvement of these business leaders underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in tackling the economic issues China faces. As China’s private sector has long been considered a key engine of growth, government collaboration with influential corporate figures could be crucial in helping the country weather its economic difficulties.

Domestic Challenges in China

China faces various internal challenges that are exacerbating its economic slowdown. One of the most pressing issues is the country’s demographic trends. Marriages in China have fallen dramatically, with a 20 percent drop recorded in 2024 compared to the previous year. From 7.7 million marriages in 2023, the number plummeted to just 6.1 million in 2024, less than half the number seen in 2013. This marks a historic low in marriage rates in China since record-keeping began in 1986.

The demographic shift is further compounded by a rising divorce rate, with 2.6 million couples filing for divorce in 2024, a 1.1 percent increase from 2023. This demographic decline is not only a result of changing cultural attitudes toward marriage but also a reflection of broader societal pressures.

Amid a slowing marriage and birthrate, China’s population is aging rapidly. The share of people aged 60 and above has risen steadily over the past two decades, from 11 percent in 2004 to an estimated 21 percent in 2024. The aging population presents challenges for the labor market, social welfare systems, and the economy’s overall productivity.

Alongside these demographic issues, China is facing a growing national debt burden. In 2004 government debt accounted for just 26 percent of China’s GDP. By 2014, this had risen to 40 percent, and in 2024, government debt had reached a staggering 84 percent of GDP. The rising debt levels add another layer of complexity to China’s economic situation, as the country faces pressure to balance its fiscal policies with the need to maintain economic growth.

Youth unemployment is also a serious concern. The unemployment rate among young people in China has steadily increased, reaching 15 percent in 2024. This starkly contrasts the 9 percent youth unemployment rate in 2004 and the 11 percent rate in 2014. The lack of job opportunities for young people is not only an economic challenge but also a social one, contributing to social unrest and discontent.

Furthermore, China is experiencing a sharp decline in foreign direct investment (FDI). In 2024, China’s FDI levels dropped to levels last seen in 1993. This decline is alarming, as China has long relied on FDI to fuel its industrial growth and global integration.

The housing sector, once a major driver of economic growth in China, has also faced significant difficulties in recent years. Since 2020, the Chinese government’s “Three Red Lines” policy and a crackdown on property developers have severely impacted the real estate market. Before the crackdown, China’s property sector was valued at about $15 trillion.

The stricter regulations have led to a loss of approximately $18 trillion in household wealth. Property prices dropped by as much as 30 percent from their peak in 2021, and the housing sector’s contribution to GDP has decreased from 24 percent to 21 percent. This contraction in the real estate sector has had ripple effects across the economy, reducing consumer confidence and slowing overall growth.

On the international front, external pressures have further strained China’s economic situation. In October 2024, the EU introduced tariffs as high as 45 percent on China’s electric vehicles (EVs), citing concerns over subsidies and overcapacity. This move has added to China’s economic troubles, particularly as it seeks to expand its EV market.

China’s economic challenges are complex and multi-faceted, including demographic challenges, rising debt levels, youth unemployment, and a declining real estate sector. While the Chinese government is working hard to address these issues, the road ahead remains arduous. The country must navigate complex domestic challenges while responding to increasing external pressures. The economic slowdown is not just a temporary setback but a sign of deeper structural issues that may take years to resolve. As China moves forward with its restructuring policies, the world will be watching closely to see how it manages these obstacles and whether it can achieve sustainable economic growth once again.