China-Japan-South Korea Foreign Minister Meeting Spotlights a Complex Partnership 

Amid a tumultuous international situation, the foreign ministers of China, Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo for the 11th Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on March 22. Notably, it was the first meeting of the three nations’ foreign ministers since 2023.

U.S. President Donald Trump is upending long-standing alliances, which might pave the way for China to establish deeper connections with nations that have historically supported Washington – including close U.S. allies Japan and South Korea.

In Tokyo, the top diplomats from the three countries discussed the importance of trilateral cooperation, particularly amid the geopolitical flux. As Japan’s Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, the meeting’s host, put it, China, Japan, and South Korea share “significant influence and responsibilities for the peace and prosperity of the region and the international community,” meaning that “enhancing future-oriented exchanges and cooperation of the three countries holds great significance.”

In the face of the Trump administration’s heavy reliance on tariffs, which will hit the export-dependent economies of China, Japan, and South Korea hard, the three countries paid special attention to their economic cooperation. “We agreed to push forward with regional economic integration, including the resumption of free trade agreement [FTA] negotiations,” said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who urged better communication and trust between the three countries. He highlighted that the China-Japan-South Korea trilateral holds “the greatest potential for development in East Asia.”

Wang promoted the strengthening of trade cooperation among the three nations, and the early resumption of negotiations to conclude a long-mooted FTA between China, Japan, and South Korea. He also pushed for the establishment of a trilateral mechanism to discuss export controls, an area of particular concern for China as the U.S. seeks to cut off its access to advanced technology.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul emphasized how urgent it is to address North Korea’s belligerent stance, especially given Pyongyang’s role in aiding Russia during the conflict in Ukraine. Likewise, Iwaya “expressed his concern over North Korea’s nuclear and missile activities, cryptocurrency thefts and the advancement of the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.” He stressed that the denuclearization of North Korea “is the common goal of the three countries.”

Notably, Wang avoided any mention of North Korea or the Russia-Ukraine war in his comments. Beijing has close relations with both Pyongyang and Moscow.

In addition to the difficulties posed by North Korea, the complex web of global alliances served as the backdrop for these talks, especially given the current tensions in China-U.S. relations. Japan and South Korea, two of the United States’ closest allies, are wary of China’s considerable regional influence. Adding fuel to Tokyo’s wariness, the same day Wang arrived in Japan for the talks, China’s Coast Guard began a record-setting incursion into the territorial waters of the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea, which are administered by Japan but claimed by China.

The goal of the foreign ministers’ meeting was to provide fresh political momentum and direction for trilateral collaboration, as well as to organize and coordinate the whole trilateral cooperation process this year – including a planned leaders’ summit. In the midst of current international political and economic unrest, China, Japan, and South Korea, the top three economies in East Asia and significant players in global trade, are sending a clear message by working together to uphold multilateralism and the international trade system.

Still, this trilateral partnership remains marred by tensions between China and Japan as well as between Japan and South Korea. There are territorial disputes between Japan and both China and South Korea: the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands dispute between China and Japan, and the Dokdo/Takeshima Islands dispute between Japan and South Korea. Recently, a long-simmering dispute over the division of maritime rights in waters between China and South Korea has flared up as well.

On the geopolitical front, Japan and South Korea are key allies of the United States, which has military bases in both countries. China, however, views this U.S. presence as a challenge to its influence in the region and a factor in the balancing of power. The United States has boosted joint military exercises with South Korea and Japan as tensions with China rise.

Still, there are avenues available for increased cooperation. With the growing emphasis on climate change and sustainable development, there is scope for deeper collaboration on green energy, disaster risk management, and environmental conservation. The three countries could also invest in cross-border infrastructure projects, such as high-speed rail links, sea routes, and air travel. Improved transportation and logistics networks could facilitate trade and travel, enhancing regional integration. Moreover, promoting cultural understanding through educational exchanges, tourism, and cultural programs can help foster better relations among the three countries. These exchanges could build mutual trust and cooperation, particularly among younger generations who may not carry the same historical grievances.

China, Japan, and South Korea have the chance to put aside their past grievances and present difficulties. But for the trilateral partnership to succeed in the foreseeable future, the three nations must also repair their bilateral relations. Relations will progress further if China makes it easier for South Korean and Japanese officials to visit Beijing and improves the economic environment for multinational corporations.

Due to historical concerns, territorial disputes, and geopolitical rivalries, the China-Japan-South Korea trilateral faces many obstacles, but it also presents many chances for collaboration, especially in the areas of regional security and economic integration. The future of East Asia will continue to be significantly shaped by the trilateral relationship as regional and global factors change. Continued talks like the foreign ministers’ meeting can revitalize the trilateral partnership and provide opportunities for the three nations to benefit from cooperation.