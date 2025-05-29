How the India-Pakistan Clashes Revealed China’s Strategic Commitment to Islamabad

Despite reported frictions over CPEC and security issues in Pakistan, China had no qualms about offering – and even expanding – support for Islamabad.

The recent military clashes between Pakistan and India have brought global attention to Islamabad’s relationship with Beijing. The clashes revealed a relationship that is more resilient and strategically active than critics may have assumed.

Over the last few months, there was visible friction in China-Pakistan relations as militant attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan became a major sticking point. China has, in recent months, increased diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to take strict action against the militants responsible for the attacks on Chinese workers. Beijing warned that attacks against Chinese nationals and workers are “unacceptable” and pose “a constraint” on Beijing’s investments under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

China’s public rebuttal of security lapses in Pakistan was very rare. The critique showed a subtle shift in Beijing’s approach to engaging with Islamabad. There have been concerns that the Chinese shift would deepen diplomatic strain between the two countries.

In addition to security issues, Pakistan has for some time tried to negotiate loan terms with China for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In March 2025, China once again extended the deadline for the $2 billion loan owed by Pakistan for another year. This is the second time that China has extended the deadline, as the debt was originally set to mature in March 2024. Beijing was not happy as it expects returns on its investments in Pakistan. It was amid these developments that the China-Pakistan “iron-clad” relationship was perceived to be in trouble.

However, observers may have failed to recognize the deepening strategic nature of Pakistan-China relations. The developments in the wake of the recent India-Pakistan clashes revealed that the partnership has grown significantly stronger and may have extended well beyond bilateral issues, which both countries are currently trying to address.

Immediately after clashes broke out between Pakistan and India, China issued a very bold and unexpected statement in Islamabad’s support. The statement’s wording, focus, and intent suggest that Beijing may no longer be content with playing a balancing role when it comes to the India-Pakistan crisis and is now willing to take sides more openly in regional conflicts.

“China fully understands Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns and supports Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests.” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Wang went on to say that “China advocates for a swift and fair investigation [into the Pahalgam attack] and believes that conflict does not serve the fundamental interests of either India or Pakistan.”

This statement essentially signaled to the international community that Beijing cares about Pakistan’s sovereignty and that it did not necessarily agree with India’s account of the Pahalgam attack, which blamed Pakistan without investigation.

On the military front, a lot of unprecedented developments have emerged in the last few weeks that show China’s cooperation with Pakistan involves more than just selling military hardware to the country. According to a Bloomberg report, China helped Pakistan move satellites and recalibrate its air defense systems before Islamabad shot down Indian fighter jets, including at least one Rafale. Pakistan claims to have shot down at least three French-made Rafale fighter jets. India has so far neither denied nor confirmed reports regarding the downing of its jets in clashes with Pakistan.

Moreover, Pakistan is said to have used a Chinese-made PL-15 missile, which has never been used in combat before. There are reports indicating that Beijing and Islamabad are working on arrangements to fast-track the delivery of Beijing’s advanced J-35A fifth-generation stealth fighter jets to Pakistan.

While Beijing has maintained official silence on military backing, Pakistani officials have been visibly hyping their claimed combat victories to Chinese counterparts. Neither side has attempted to disguise these discussions.

After Pakistan and India’s air forces clashed, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told parliament that Islamabad had used Chinese jets, including the J-10C, against India.

“At 4 a.m. in the morning, the whole Chinese team, led by their ambassador, was present at the foreign office,” he said. “We apprised them about all the developments taken place until that time, and they were very happy.”

Similarly, Dar visited China following the India-Pakistan ceasefire to thank Beijing for its support during the crisis.

During his visit last week, he also participated in an informal trilateral meeting with the Chinese and Afghan foreign ministers. The Afghan foreign minister’s presence in Beijing at the same time was significant and more than a coincidence. The foreign ministers of China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan last met in May 2023 as part of an informal trilateral meeting. The next round is scheduled to take place in Kabul.

Amid changing regional dynamics following the India-Pakistan crisis, China seems to be actively involved in helping stabilize the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan has long accused the Afghan Taliban of harboring Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters, who were blamed for a 70 percent increase in attacks inside Pakistan in 2024. Afghanistan has publicly rejected these allegations while maintaining close ties with TTP.

It seems China’s mediation efforts between Pakistan and Afghanistan have put the two countries back on the reconciliation track and could help bring stability to Pakistan’s western border. Following meetings in China, both Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to elevate diplomatic relations, including exchanging ambassadors as soon as possible. Moreover, an agreement was reached to extend CPEC to Afghanistan.

The renewed strength in Pakistan and China’s relationship is seemingly partially driven by both sides agreeing on some new mechanisms to sort out security issues that Chinese workers face in Pakistan. A government delegation from Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province visited China earlier this week to discuss issues, including security and cooperation between China and the province. It is rare that security issues between Pakistan and China are discussed at the provincial level.

These developments clearly show that Pakistan and China are working at multiple levels to not only sort out bilateral issues but also accelerate strategic-level developments related to regional security and the expansions and resumption of projects related to CPEC. For instance, China has said it is accelerating construction of the Mohmand Dam in Pakistan in the wake of India’s recent threats to cut off water supplies under the Indus Waters Treaty.

It would be unwise to assume that any challenges in Pakistan and China’s bilateral engagements could disrupt the strategic trajectory of their relationship.

The recent India-Pakistan clash seems to have reinforced this dynamic and may have brought the two countries even closer.