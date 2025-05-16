Taiwan’s Self-Created Achilles’ Heel: Eliminating Nuclear Power

Supersonic anti-ship missiles launching toward a Chinese naval armada, fully loaded jets taking off from hidden mountain bunkers, special forces engaging in fierce firefights between narrow alleyways: these are the scenes that often come to mind when imagining an invasion of Taiwan. In reality, a more likely scenario is widespread power outages and the sudden onset of total darkness across the island.

Taiwan is set to shut down its last operational nuclear power plant, which will boost its dependence on imported fossil fuels, already the island’s largest source of energy. Reliance on energy imports would expose Taiwan to greater risk of widespread blackouts in case of a future blockade by China. Put simply, abolishing nuclear power is a voluntary surrender of the single energy source China would hesitate to target in a conflict.

For Taiwan, nuclear power is a matter of survival. Taiwan’s cutting-edge AI chip fabs, modern way of life, and armed forces are all powered by electricity. Knowing this, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) may seek to destroy Taiwan’s energy supplies in a future conflict. The ensuing collapse in energy resilience would not only weaken the will of the Taiwanese people but also cripple the military’s ability to resist a takeover.

The Russia-Ukraine war has proven that systematic attacks on energy infrastructure deep behind enemy lines are a decisive factor in modern warfare. Since Russia’s 2022 invasion, nuclear energy has become the primary source of electricity for Ukraine’s power grid. Through relentless missile and drone strikes, Russia has destroyed many of Ukraine’s hydroelectric and thermal power plants, rendering over 90 percent of its thermal and 45 percent of its hydroelectric capacity inoperative. As of 2024, nuclear power accounted for over 60 percent of Ukraine’s electricity generation, a share that could grow if Russia initiates new waves of strikes on recently restored thermal and hydroelectric plants.

In the case of Ukraine, Russia’s fear of triggering nuclear fallout played a key role in preserving access to nuclear power. Pressure from the international community – stoked by fear of a Chernobyl-style nuclear catastrophe with devastating spillover effects across Europe, including Russia itself – tempered attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear infrastructure. With its nuclear power plants intact, Ukraine was able to restore electricity nationwide by promptly repairing grid infrastructure. Had Ukraine followed in Taiwan’s footsteps by shutting down its nuclear reactors, it might have faced persistent blackouts due to the long repair timelines associated with thermal and hydroelectric energy infrastructure.

Beijing is at least as wary as Moscow, if not more so, of the consequences of a nuclear meltdown. Taiwan lies less than 160 kilometers from China’s Fujian Province and is near some of the country’s most densely populated and economically productive regions, including major financial and technology hubs like Shanghai and Shenzhen. A nuclear accident would also create domestic economic and political instability, threatening the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s legitimacy to rule. Despite the CCP’s capacity to control media and the internet, its leadership would struggle to justify radioactive contamination as a necessary sacrifice for achieving unification with Taiwan. Such an accident would also prompt the world to view China as an irresponsible power, damaging Beijing’s hard-won soft power and global reach.

For the CCP, the unification of Taiwan is a pivotal milestone in its broader goal of achieving the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” This objective inherently assumes that, following unification, Taiwan would be integrated into China, much like the former colonial territories of Hong Kong and Macau. But turning China’s “treasure island” into a lifeless, radioactive wasteland for the next 100,000 years may not fit the definition of “liberating Taiwan” or returning it to the “embrace of the motherland.”

Even in the unlikely scenario where such an outcome were deemed politically acceptable, China would also forfeit any strategic benefits of controlling Taiwan. The PLA would be denied the opportunity to station military assets on Taiwan to project power beyond the First Island Chain. Moreover, China would automatically lose access to Taiwan’s cutting-edge semiconductor fabs and human capital that could prove decisive in winning the race to AI supremacy with the United States.

While China might choose to spare Taiwan’s energy infrastructure in hopes of easing reconciliation with the public and preserving the island’s economy after a swift victory, Taiwan cannot bank on Beijing’s compassion if an armed conflict escalates in intensity or drags on in time. Indeed, the PLA is simulating blockades of Taiwan through large-scale, coordinated military drills and unprecedented, near-daily patrols near the island’s airspace and waters. In concert with the PLA, the China Coast Guard, boasting the world’s largest maritime law enforcement fleet, is training to interdict civilian ships – signaling Beijing’s intent to wield its “white hulls” in a potential Taiwan campaign.

Taiwan’s geographic advantages in defending against an amphibious invasion are well known, but its geography is a double-edged sword. While land borders with adversaries can facilitate invasion, borders with allies can help immunize against blockade and attrition warfare. Unlike Ukraine, where allies were able to supply energy through pipelines, railways, and roads across multiple land borders, Taiwan depends almost entirely on maritime fuel shipments, which are vulnerable to a blockade. Its island geography completely eliminates the option of linking its power grid with allies, as Ukraine swiftly did following the Russian invasion. These dynamics suggest that without preserving a stable domestic energy source like nuclear power, debilitating blackouts are almost certain in a Taiwan contingency.

Some experts have labeled Taiwan’s nuclear power plants as “aged” and “irrelevant,” arguing they would become liabilities during a war due to their reliance on external power to operate safely. Concerns about nuclear meltdowns during war are misplaced, as nuclear power plants in Taiwan are equipped with on-site backup power systems that will likely be spared from Chinese attacks due to Beijing’s fear of catastrophic fallout. While expanding renewables like solar and wind can enhance the resilience of Taiwan’s grid, their intermittent output, dependent on favorable weather conditions, cannot match nuclear power’s reliability. Arguments for a “nuclear-free” Taiwan fail to recognize the military and strategic value of retaining the energy source least prone to attack during military conflict. Far from a liability, nuclear power is a necessity for surviving a potential Chinese onslaught.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the incumbent party in Taipei, has long campaigned to abolish nuclear energy, capitalizing on a fearful public sentiment following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident and appealing to anti-nuclear environmentalist groups that have supported the party since its establishment in the 1980s. Yet a majority of Taiwanese oppose the phasing out of nuclear power. In 2018, a legally binding national referendum rejected the proposal to make Taiwan nuclear-free by 2025, and recent polls show that approximately 75 percent of the public support extending the life of existing nuclear power plants. Indeed, opposition parties in Taiwan’s parliament have also united to push for a national referendum on the planned nuclear phase-out.

Now the DPP must prioritize energy security above all else and set aside partisan politics amid the precarious security situation facing Taiwan.

To ensure sufficient energy for defense, Taiwan must halt the scheduled closure of its last nuclear power plant and remove regulatory barriers to foreign investment in nuclear energy. Joint ventures to construct next-generation reactors with enhanced safety features could address public concerns over nuclear safety and waste storage. Nuclear energy’s share of electricity generation should rise to above 25 percent – a level that, while below Taiwan’s historical high of 52.4 percent, would be sufficient to sustain critical infrastructure and military operations.

In the event of a Chinese blockade disrupting sea routes for fuel shipments, military bases across Taiwan could be left without reliable domestic energy sources aside from intermittent, weather-dependent renewables. A stable power grid is essential to the operation of Taiwan’s defense systems. While previous blackouts have not substantially disrupted military infrastructure, there is no guarantee that a wartime crisis could be managed without electricity generation from nuclear power plants. Defense installations such as radar stations, air bases, and command centers likely retain only limited on-site power storage and fuel reserves for short-duration emergencies and would be at risk of failure without timely reconnection to the grid.

For example, grid failure could impair the operations of Taiwan’s Leshan early warning radar station, which can detect missile launches more than 3,000 nautical miles away. Without early detection and tracking of ballistic missile launches, the Taiwanese military may struggle to intercept strikes targeting critical defense infrastructure. Should Chinese ballistic missile strikes disable Taiwan’s missile systems, naval ports, or air bases, PLA aircraft and naval vessels would be free to roam in the skies and waters surrounding the island. Without real-time intelligence sharing from Taiwan’s early warning radar, airborne early warning and control aircraft and shipborne radars aboard U.S. Navy vessels lack the capability to detect ballistic missiles with sufficient range or lead time. As a result, the U.S. Navy ships could be forced to operate farther from Taiwan, allowing the PLA to position forces deeper into the East China Sea and Western Pacific.

Taiwan’s early warning radar system is arguably the single most significant barrier to China’s anti-access/area-denial strategy, which seeks to prevent U.S. intervention in the event of an invasion or blockade. To preserve operational readiness and sustain strategic deterrence, Taiwan must improve domestic energy self-sufficiency.

The plan to phase out nuclear energy, which will make Taiwan even more reliant on imported fuel, thus raises questions about Taipei’s resolve and sends a troubling signal to Washington. AIT Director Raymond Greene, the unofficial U.S. envoy to Taiwan, has voiced concern about the island’s energy security and offered to assist in diversifying Taiwan’s energy sector through nuclear energy cooperation. Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Steven Chu called clean nuclear energy a globally accepted consensus and warned Taiwanese leaders about the security risks of relying on fossil fuels with low storage capacity.

The Trump administration’s top defense strategist, Elbridge Colby, has opined that Taiwan is not doing enough to prepare for an invasion and that U.S. commitment to defend Taiwan would be predicated on the island’s own defense capabilities and the level of operational risk to U.S. forces. By shutting down nuclear power, the Lai administration is degrading Taiwan’s military readiness and thus risks reducing the likelihood of the United States coming to its aid.

As Taiwan procures more advanced weaponry to demonstrate to the world its determination to resist Chinese aggression, its opposition to nuclear energy has jeopardized the single determinant of successfully resisting military coercion: energy security. The DPP’s stance on nuclear energy could upend deterrence in the Taiwan Strait and give the green light for Beijing to choose military force over peaceful unification with Taiwan. If Taiwan forfeits its nuclear power chip, PLA generals sitting in Beijing may begin to see Taiwan not as a hardened target but a soft one, ripe for conquest.