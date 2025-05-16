The Historical Great Powers of Asia: Medieval East Asia

This piece is part of a series of articles covering the medieval and early modern great powers of each of Asia’s regions: East Asia, Central and North Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and West Asia (the Middle East). Each article discusses the great power dynamics of the main powers within that particular region as well as how the main powers of each region interacted with those of other regions. To view the full series so far, click here

The Chinese have referred to their country since time immemorial as 中國 (Zhōngguó), the middle country, reflecting their belief in its geographic and political centrality. China has played a prominent role in Asian history, regarded by its immediate neighbors, such as Korea and Japan, as well as far-flung peoples, like the Arabs and Romans, as one of the preeminent great powers of their world. Medieval and early modern Asians unanimously understood that China was one of the most important empires of their time. In its various incarnations as imperial dynasties, China has indeed been preeminent both within East Asia and beyond that region as a globally influential state.

China’s status as a great power was underlined by three facts: its immense population, centralized bureaucratic polity, and location abutting other regions of Asia. The fact that a single, unified Chinese polity during the Tang Dynasty (618-907 CE) could harness its huge population within a territory bordering states as far-flung as Goguryeo in Korea, the Göktürk and Uyghur Khaganates in Central Asia, Tibet, and the Abbasid Caliphate demonstrated its enormous geopolitical reach.

The Princeton University historian F.W. Mote wrote in “Imperial China, 900–1800” that “in the tenth century China had a population of perhaps 80 million (then a third of the world’s population), whereas all of the Inner Asian core area held about 5 million people divided into a very large number of nations and tribal groupings.”

High population densities are especially correlated with rice-growing societies. The historian Walter Scheidel noted that “East Asia was characterized by a unipolar or hegemonic political system for 68 percent of the years between 220 BCE and 1875,” which “presents a stark contrast to the prevalence of a balanced system in Europe for 98 percent of the years from 1500 to 2000….” In other words, one polity, China, dominated the region and the majority of its hefty population. Thus, China has often been able to leverage its population, resources, culture, and centralized political system to exercise hegemony over its neighbors and project power into Southeast and Central Asia.

Compare China to medieval India and Europe, the two regions of the world with similarly large concentrations of people: it is estimated that in the year 1000 CE, South Asia had 85.2 million people and Europe contained 56.4 million. However, both medieval India and Europe were divided into multiple states, each of which contained only some fraction of those people. Moreover, because of that geographic division, various Indian and European states were able to exert geopolitical influence only on smaller areas near their backyards. For example, the Tamil Chola Empire of India had an impact on Southeast Asia but very little on Central Asia, being so far from northwest India’s frontiers.

Additionally, China, unlike India, Europe, Southeast Asia, and much of the Middle East, opened up to much of the rest of the Eurasian landmass without being walled off by mountain ranges (India) or funneled off on a distant peninsula (Europe), enabling it to project power into much of the rest of Asia. Perhaps the only other historical polities with this geography are Persia and Russia.

At the start of the medieval era, China had been recently reunified by the Sui Dynasty, after centuries of division. It was quickly succeeded by the Tang Dynasty, during which imperial China reached its geopolitical apogee. The Tang Dynasty was deeply involved with the territory to its northwest, extending deep into modern Xinjiang and beyond. The oases of the Tarim Basin, then and now, were China’s highway to the non-Sinic civilizations to its west, Persia and India. By the mid-8th century, before the Abbasid Caliphate defeated the Chinese at Talas in 751 CE and the subsequent An Lushan Rebellion in China, the Tang state was stretching deep into Central Asia, into what is today Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, whereupon much of Central Asia began to be dominated by Turkic peoples, such as the Uyghur Khaganate (circa 740-840 CE) intermittently allied or at war with China. The Tang Dynasty was also the first Chinese state to be deeply involved with Tibet, then an emerging empire, and it was also during the Tang Dynasty that the other Confuncianized, Chinese-influenced states — Korea, Japan, and later, Vietnam — took shape.

Internal rebellion greatly weakened the Tang Dynasty, and it was replaced, after an interregnum, by the Song Dynasty (960-1279 CE). The Song did not have some of the geopolitical advantages of the Tang, having less of a chokehold on the population of China, as well as a less favorable geopolitical situation. To start with, the Song Dynasty was surrounded by many more large, organized states that limited its influence: Dali and Vietnam to its south, the Tanguts (Xi Xia Dynasty) to the northwest, the Khitan (Liao Dynasty) and Jurchen (Jin Dynasty) to the north. These latter two dynasties are interesting because they controlled large parts of northern China, along with the people there, eroding the ability of any single East Asian state to achieve hegemony, and creating a regional system of many great powers — temporarily — that resembled India or Europe.

This fragmentation ended when the Mongols swept away all of these states and established the Yuan Dynasty (1260-1368 CE), which once again created a single great power within East Asia, and a state that was able to use the resources of China to control neighboring polities such as Korea, Tibet, and the Tarim Basin (Xinjiang), as well as invade Myanmar, Java, and Japan. In many ways, the Mongols used the model constructed by the Khitan, the first steppe dynasty, to rule a significant part of China and take it to a new height. This “dual empire, part sedentary and part nomad, one part adapting to Chinese modes of governing and the other part remaining true to steppe tradition” enabled a state based in northern China to simultaneously control both the entire territory of ethnic Han settlement in China and much of Central Asia.

It was the model for the later success of the Qing Dynasty, and indeed, modern China, which extends way beyond the traditional heartland of China. It is the success of this model that allows China to not only be the dominant power in East Asia but a truly great power that touches upon and impacts all the other regions of Asia by combining the advantages of China’s population and model of governance with the geographic advantages of controlling huge swathes of Inner Asia.

While the ethnic Han Ming Dynasty (1368-1644 CE) that succeeded the Mongols retained the unity and population of the historical Chinese lands, it lost the geopolitical influence over Central Asia and the steppes that the Tang and Mongols had. The Ming Dynasty spent much of its time fighting northern steppe groups such as the Mongols, as well as the Japanese in Korea during the Imjin War (1592-1598 CE). It was only when another foreign group, the Manchu, founded the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912 CE) that China was able to regain the power to dominate much of Asia.

Interestingly, though, the Ming Dynasty briefly demonstrated another way to project power: over the oceans, leveraging its long coastline near Southeast Asia. This maritime power projection was something rare in Chinese history, because Chinese thought did not conceive of seaborne empires. From 1405 to 1433 CE, Ming fleets sailed to Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East, and East Africa, demonstrating that China could also be the center of a great maritime empire, or at least project power throughout the Indo-Pacific, restoring and toppling rulers, coercing and awing states to accept tributary status to China. China was thus capable, for more than a millennium, of being a major great power over land and sea.

The Case of Japan

A brief note on Japan before concluding this article. It is not surprising that several of the great powers in the current system are from the same region: Europe has Britain, France, and Germany; the Middle East has Turkyie and Iran; and there are rivalries between the major states in South Asia, India and Pakistan. What is more surprising is that a great power — Japan — emerged in recent times within East Asia to challenge China, and indeed become one of the world’s preeminent powers. This is a unique change to the power dynamic of the region, and can be ascribed to changing geopolitical and trade patterns, and a shift away from the heartland of Eurasia to the rimland of its coasts, to speak in early 20th century geopolitical parlance. Historically, most of China’s challenges and threats emanated from Inner Asia, not the smaller Sinicized states patterned upon its culture.

The modern rise of Japan is beyond the scope of this article, but its foundations were laid in premodern times. In modern times, sea power, location between China and the United States, and population density — Japan has a large population based off of its rice-growing past — combined with industrialization, have proven to be much more important than the geographic advantages of the steppes, or the advantages that a meat-based diet or access to horses would have disproportionately conferred on a smaller population in Inner Asia.

Japan is a medium-sized archipelago off the coast of Korea. With most of neighboring mainland East Asia dominated by a single, centralized power in China, Japan was never able to be one power among many similarly sized powers and play a balancing game like Great Britain did in Europe. Paradoxically, its “out of the way” location at the far northeast corner of Indo-Pacific trade routes and relative lack of natural resources protected it from many of the main military, political, and cultural currents of the rest of Asia. A similarly populous archipelago in Asia, Indonesia, was the site of numerous invasions, changes in culture and religion, and extensive European colonial rivalry by the 16th century.

Japan’s chief advantage is that it emerged into the modern world as a relatively unified, literate, and populous society that would leverage its insular location and political independence to modernize. All within a single lifetime, Japan emerged in the 19th century from a backwater to a major world power that briefly replaced China as the dominant player in East Asia.