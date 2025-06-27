Hong Kong’s Latest National Security Taboos: 4th of July and a Video Game

Following the Hong Kong authorities’ ban of the allegedly “seditious” mobile game “Reversed Front: Bonfire,” the Hong Kong education bureau warned teachers against participating in U.S. Independence Day celebrations in the city. The latest restrictions represent yet another phase in the Hong Kong authorities’ quest to coerce full allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party regime.

Teachers are just the latest group affected by tightening restrictions and moves toward ideological conformity in Hong Kong. As The Guardian reported, a school principal texted staff advising them “to be careful about Independence Day activities organised by the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong, and not to participate to avoid violating the national security law and Hong Kong laws.” Staff were also told to seek approval before attending such events and to discourage student participation. Notably, the Education Bureau did not specify which laws would be breached by attending Fourth of July events, leaving teachers and students vulnerable to vaguely determined consequences by the Hong Kong government.

The Hong Kong government’s sensitivity around U.S. Independence Day events may stem from the 2019 pro-democracy movement, when many Hong Kongers espoused American ideals such as liberty and self-governance. Protesters often waved American flags at rallies, believing their call for change paralleled grievances from the American Revolution, like “taxation without representation.”

The Hong Kong government’s threats of legal consequences for teachers and students who wish to attend the U.S. Consulate’s Fourth of July celebration, or to celebrate in any other way, expose the ongoing erosion of the freedom of expression and the greater dismantling of the education system in Hong Kong. What once was a pluralistic and globally connected system is increasingly constrained by ideological policing.

This censorship echoes other recent moves by the authorities, including the banning of “Reversed Front: Bonfire,” a mobile strategy game in which players can support the independence of groups from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet, and Xinjiang (or, alternatively, “choose to lead the Communists to defeat all enemies,” as the game’s description puts it). On June 10, the Hong Kong National Security Department warned that downloading or sharing the game could constitute “incitement to secession” or “subversion” under Hong Kong’s National Security Law. The National Security Department disabled action on electronic messages related to the mobile game, and the game has been removed from major app stores in the region.

The crackdown on “Reversed Front: Bonfire” resembles earlier efforts to suppress the freedom of expression, such as the banning of children’s books that allegorically depicted wolves (representing the Chinese Communist Party) invading sheep villages (symbolizing Hong Kong). In both cases, metaphor and fiction are treated as threats to national security.

These actions suggest an increasingly brittle government that responds to children’s books, digital games, and foreign holidays with legal threats and censorship. The fear of the authorities around the Fourth of July reveals their increasing insecurities around Hong Kongers setting off their own fireworks in response to the increasing crackdown on their human rights.

The U.S. Consulate has already responded. In a statement to the Associated Press, it condemned the repression of U.S. Independence Day celebrations, noting that the Hong Kong authorities’ “attempts to characterize these activities as ‘unlawful’ only further reveals its insecurity and fear of freedom.”

If celebrating the Fourth of July or downloading a mobile game can be deemed a threat, it raises serious questions about the future of civil liberties in Hong Kong. While the city’s government claims to safeguard national security, it increasingly does so at the cost of international human rights norms, including freedom of thought, expression, and belief.

Looking ahead, there is another troubling implication: if holidays like the Fourth of July are now suspect, others such as Christmas and Easter may be next, given that they present narratives inconsistent with the official ideology of the Chinese Communist Party.

Defenders of basic freedoms, both inside and outside Hong Kong, must take note. The situation calls for sustained international scrutiny and action. It is time for the United Nations and democratic nations to treat these escalating restrictions not as isolated incidents, but as part of a systematic dismantling of freedoms in a once-open society.