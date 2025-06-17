The Iran-Israel Conflict Drives Home the Importance of Gwadar for China

With traditional shipping lanes from the Gulf in jeopardy, Gwadar Port in Pakistan is once again in focus.

Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets, followed by Iranian missile and drone counterattacks, have roiled the Gulf region. Amid the conflict, global energy flows and maritime security are increasingly in question, with shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most vital oil chokepoint.

With traditional shipping lanes from the Gulf in jeopardy, Gwadar Port in Pakistan is once again in focus. Gwadar has never been just a commercial node, but instead serves as a strategic safety valve in China’s long-term energy calculus.

Approximately one-fifth of global oil trade transits through the Strait of Hormuz, and its closure would ripple through the world economy. Recently, Iranian MPs made exactly this threat amid the Iran-Israel hostilities. Meanwhile, shipping disruptions are already visible. Container vessels are slowing down in the strait, a sign of anxiety among maritime operators.

Markets have responded accordingly. Oil prices rose 7-14 percent in the immediate aftermath of initial strikes, then settled marginally as no actual blockade occurred. As one analyst noted, global supply thus far has remained firm because Tehran often prefers to leverage fear rather than follow through. Yet it is often true that threats drive prices more than actions.

Iran’s capability is real. It has amassed missiles, naval mines, anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) systems, and drones – all tools that could significantly disrupt Hormuz transit. Nevertheless, closing the Strait of Hormuz would also cause economic damage to Iran itself, jeopardizing its sea-based oil exports and risking the ire of key buyers like China.

Whatever unfolds from here, this unfolding crisis adds urgency to Beijing’s push to develop alternative transit routes like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which centers on the port of Gwadar. Strategically located just outside the high-risk Gulf area but connected to China via pipelines and highways, Gwadar offers a route to bypass the congested Malacca Strait – and potentially even Hormuz, if an overland pipeline connecting Pakistan and Iran ever becomes a reality.

Geostrategically, Gwadar functions as an infrastructure-based hedge: building up overland transit via Pakistan to China would allow Beijing to import oil without transiting through the Malacca Strait and other maritime chokepoints. Completed pipelines and a proposed $8 billion refinery by East Sea Group (with potential Saudi and UAE involvement) could transform Gwadar into a regional energy hub capable of handling millions of barrels of crude. By 2030, projections suggest Gwadar may channel up to 30–40 percent of China’s oil imports – dramatically reducing reliance on maritime shipping.

From a logistical standpoint, re-routing crude through Gwadar to China’s western region of Xinjiang cuts shipping distance by approximately 75 percent, reducing time, risk exposure, and cost. In context, Gwadar increases China’s supply-chain resilience in the event of a maritime shipping crisis.

Adding to its importance, Gwadar isn’t merely a port; it’s becoming a naval asset. China supports Pakistan in fortifying Gwadar’s defense. Task Force 88, joint naval drills, and deployment of BeiDou-enabled radar systems are all part of a dual-use strategy.

This signals a shift in India Ocean geopolitics: rather than challenge U.S. naval primacy head-on, China is embedding its influence through port infrastructure and security linkages. Gwadar thus amplifies China’s presence while tethering it to Pakistan’s maritime perimeter. Gwadar expands China’s naval access to the nearby Gulf, also reducing its vulnerability to Hormuz disruptions. In a contingency, Beijing would have options for providing security through the strait.

The current conflict sharpens this calculus. Repeated missile strikes, fears of regional spillover, and diplomatic alarm have already spiked oil prices. While supply remains steady so far, the situation is volatile.

In this environment, Gwadar’s strategic value becomes more tangible. For energy importers especially China, diversification isn’t a distant aspiration – it’s a necessary tool to manage geopolitical risk. Alternative routes can dampen price shocks and strategic exposure.

That said, Gwadar is not yet ready to take on this additional burden. It is under-utilized, with limited deep-water berths and the long-dreamed-of pipeline links remain incomplete. Balochistan’s internal instability, funding challenges, and regional rivalries with India and Iran pose persistent risks to any CPEC projects in the area.

Gwadar will not replace Hormuz overnight, but the current conflict underscores why Beijing is unwilling to give up on the port.

The Iran-Israel flare-up illuminates a perennial paradox: global energy flows are shaped as much by imagined vulnerabilities as by real ones. Gwadar’s development can transform strategic uncertainty into resilience.

For China, it’s a long-term energy security play. For Pakistan, Gwadar (and CPEC as a whole) represents economic opportunity and global relevance. For the broader region, it signals the emergence of alternate energy routes driven not by oil majors, but by nation-state strategies aligned with infrastructure diplomacy.

As threats to the Strait of Hormuz resurface, the rationale behind ports like Gwadar and corridors like CPEC is made crystal clear.