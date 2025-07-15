Recall Campaigns Reach Fever Pitch in Taiwan

With less than two weeks until voting, both the KMT and DPP are ramping up outreach to their supporters.

With just under two weeks before the recall votes scheduled to take place on July 26, the political atmosphere in Taiwan is tense. The recalls largely target politicians of the Kuomintang (KMT), with over 30 recalls set to take place in the near future – the vast majority of them (24 recall votes) on July 26. Hsinchu Mayor Ann Kao of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), who was suspended from office on corruption charges and sentenced to seven years and four months in jail, is also among the 24 politicians to face a recall vote on the 26th.

Pro-recall and anti-recall rallies are taking place across Taiwan. Anti-recall rallies are primarily organized by the KMT, while pro-recall rallies are organized by both the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and pro-recall civic groups, such as the Economic Democracy Union or the various local groups that have emerged to campaign for recalls in constituencies across Taiwan.

As would occur in an election year, the KMT is relying on a campaign strategy that deploys heavyweight politicians – termed “hens” (母雞) in Taiwanese political parlance – to campaign for lesser-known politicians, referred to as “chicks” (小雞). Examples include Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an campaigning for KMT city councilors in Taipei, as well as Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen campaigning for KMT city councilors in Taichung.

Campaigning has taken on international dimensions. In the recall signature collection process, international campaigns were organized among overseas Taiwanese in the United States and Europe to submit signatures for recalls. In addition, pro-recall voters have been called on to fly home to vote amid reports that China has also taken measures to make it easier for KMT supporters who are based in China to also return.

The KMT has failed to collect enough signatures to force a recall vote for any DPP legislators. However, there was one recall vote against DPP county councilor Chen Yu-ling. The recall was unsuccessful for the KMT, as number of voters did not reach the necessary threshold to be binding. Chen surviving her recall vote has been interpreted by the DPP as a favorable sign.

While recalls were mostly organized by civic groups, the DPP has become more of a visible presence in the late stages of the recall campaign, carrying out its own efforts to boost turnout in the voting.

Driving up turnout among DPP voters is likely the goal behind a series of ten nationwide speeches by President Lai Ching-te.

Assessments of Lai’s speeches, which have often focused on reiterating Taiwan’s sovereignty and providing a historical narrative that emphasizes Taiwan’s sovereignty, have been mixed. Across the Taiwan Strait, the Chinese government has framed them as another pro-independence provocation. The KMT has done similarly, suggesting that Lai is more focused on pushing for Taiwanese independence rather than addressing domestic issues in Taiwan.

Still, Lai’s speeches are primarily an attempt to influence the recalls, and they have been understood as such domestically. If Lai had in fact made a sudden move to shift the cross-strait status quo, this would have led to stronger domestic reactions.

Lai dominated headlines at the start of his series of speeches, which may have been his goal. At times, Lai seemed to set traps for the KMT with his comments, such as when Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen unwisely retorted to a statement by Lai that the People’s Republic of China had never controlled Taiwan that this was merely Lai’s “personal view of history.” It is indeed the case that the PRC – which was founded in 1949, four years after the KMT took control of Taiwan – has never controlled Taiwan.

Meanwhile, former president Ma Ying-jeou traveled to China for the 17th annual Straits Forum in June, meeting with the Chinese Communist Party’s chief ideologist Wang Huning, who is a member of the Politburo Standing Committee. In comments in Xiamen, where the Straits Forum was held, Ma stated, “No political force can suppress or prevent sincere exchanges between people on both sides of the Strait, let alone block the natural feelings of the Chinese people on both sides of the Strait who share the same roots and origins.”

Ma’s trip was probably also aimed at influencing the recalls, as a means to reinforce the KMT’s traditional claim to be the only political party in Taiwan able to communicate with the CCP and, in this way, to maintain cross-strait peace. After Ma’s trip, current KMT party officials such as vice chair Andrew Hsia reiterated that the KMT remains committed to a “One China” stance.

Nevertheless, Ma’s comments emphasizing Taiwan as “Chinese” could potentially backfire, just as the former president had inadvertently stoked public outrage against the KMT shortly before the 2024 elections. In an interview with Deutsche Welle at the time, Ma claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping could be “trusted” and argued Taiwan “can never win” if it came to a war with China.

The DPP has put a great deal of effort into recalling KMT legislative caucus leader Fu Kun-chi in his home constituency of Hualien, sending 20 percent of central party staff to Hualien to assist with the effort. Fu is often seen as the architect of the KMT actions in the past two years that provoked the recalls: the largest set of government budget cuts in Taiwanese history, expanding legislative powers to allow for new powers of investigation, and freezing the Constitutional Court. Although current Vice President Hsiao Bikhim previously held the seat currently occupied by Fu from 2012 to 2020, Hualien generally votes pan-Blue, raising questions about whether the recall will be successful.

Complicating the DPP’s efforts is the uncertainty regarding tariffs imposed by the United States. In recent days, the news cycle in Taiwan has been dominated by coverage of the tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump imposed on other Asia-Pacific countries, such as Japan and South Korea. The DPP is likely to see public backlash if Taiwan is unable to negotiate a similar or lower percentage. By contrast, if Taiwan is able to secure a favorable tariff rate, this will be a political accomplishment that the DPP can tout ahead of the recalls.

In the meantime, the KMT has also carried out a series of actions in the legislature intended to impact the recall. Most controversial has been forcing through measures that would distribute 10,000 Taiwanese dollars (US$340) to every member of the public. Cash hand-outs have traditionally been effective before elections in convincing members of the public to vote for a political party, but it is also possible that voters will see the move as an attempt to buy votes, historically an issue that has long plagued Taiwanese politics, or to bribe the public. The cash hand-outs also run counter to the KMT’s claims that the budget cuts earlier this year were necessary for fiscal balance.

Another contentious issue has been the impact on Taiwan from Typhoon Danas earlier this month, which led to over 900,000 homes losing power and caused NT$1.6 billion in agricultural losses. The DPP has alleged that the KMT cut funds that would have otherwise been available for disaster relief. By contrast, the KMT called on the DPP to put disaster relief ahead of the recall vote, with Lu Shiow-yen calling on Lai to suspend the recall vote in order to focus on disaster relief – something that Lai likely would not have the power to do without overstepping his bounds as president.

Some splits in the KMT appear to be visible ahead of the recalls. KMT chair Eric Chu called on both sides to take a step back, and stating that the KMT would relent on the issue of subsidies for Taiwan’s state-run power utility, Taipower, as a means of compromise. Such subsidies are used to keep electricity prices in Taiwan artificially low. The KMT had claimed that the subsidies were unnecessary, while the DPP accused the KMT of seeking to raise electricity prices in the hopes that the public would blame the DPP.

Although the KMT did eventually allow some subsidies to pass, there was initially resistance from the KMT legislative caucus to Chu’s comments. KMT legislators, including Fu, complained that Chu did not consult with them on the change in plan ahead of time.

This is not the only time in recent memory that Chu, historically a moderate, has clashed with the KMT legislative caucus. Comments by Chu have been interpreted as publicly calling on KMT legislators who are relatively open about their views that Taiwan is part of China to keep a low profile to avoid angering the public ahead of the recall. But Chu’s position is likely to be increasingly contested ahead of a KMT central chair election to take place this fall, with Chu expected to be challenged by not only Lu Shiow-yen but Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an.

For now, all of Taiwan is awaiting the results of the recalls. To change the balance of power in the legislature, the DPP will need to not only successfully recall KMT legislators, but also win at least six legislative seats in the resulting by-elections. Though recalled legislators are not allowed to run again, it is not impossible that, even in the event of a successful recall, a different KMT legislator would win in the by-election.