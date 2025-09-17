Internal Party Politics Roil Taiwan’s Main Political Parties

In the aftermath of the Great Recall Movement, there has been internal contention in both the Kuomintang (KMT), which controls the legislature, and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which holds the presidency. Specifically, candidates are jockeying for position in the KMT’s upcoming chair race, particularly as the next chair will impact the party’s next presidential candidate. As for the DPP, questions have swirled regarding who is responsible for the failure of the mass recall effort.

The Great Recall Movement involved an effort to organize recall votes against all KMT legislators, something that had never been attempted before in Taiwanese history. The movement was the result of anger against the KMT over controversial budget cuts by the party, along with its ally, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), earlier this year.

More broadly, the KMT has stoked controversy in the last two years through moves aimed at strengthening legislative power – the only branch of government currently controlled by the party – and weakening executive and judicial power. Moves in this vein have included legislation that froze Taiwan’s Constitutional Court from making judgments, as well as attempts to empower legislators with new powers of investigation.

The Great Recall Movement was organized by Taiwanese civil society groups, albeit with the evident support of the DPP. Recalls votes were ultimately held against 31 KMT legislators, but none were successful.

After the failure of the recalls, there was a round of finger-pointing between the DPP and the civil society groups that organized the recalls. United Microelectronics Corporation founder Robert Tsao, a staunch advocate of the recalls, criticized the DPP for not doing enough to support recall campaigners. For its part, the DPP had avoided becoming too involved in the recalls, given that the KMT claimed that the DPP was violating democratic norms to target opposition parties.

Even so, as would have occurred had the recalls been a normal election, DPP Secretary-General Lin Yu-chang resigned to take responsibility for the failure of the recalls in July, after the first round of recall votes took place. But calls later broke out for DPP legislative caucus leader Ker Chien-ming to also step down.

Ker was seen as having originally pushed the DPP toward the recalls, possibly to maintain power against President Lai Ching-te. At the same time, Ker was accused of attempting to claim credit for the recalls, furthering the perception that the recalls were DPP-organized rather than an organic social phenomenon. In this way, critics say Ker contributed to the ultimate failure of the recalls.

Ker has held power as the DPP legislative caucus leader for over two decades, dating back to the Chen Shui-bian administration. But for many members of the public, Ker is seen as a relic of a time when the DPP became tainted by allegations of corruption. During the Chen administration, the DPP came to be perceived as not so different from the KMT in secretive political dealmaking – leading to the KMT’s return to power in 2008.

Seven of DPP’s eight legislative caucus leaders, including party caucus secretary-general Rosalia Wu, have since resigned as a means of pressuring Ker to step down. Rumors suggest that two-thirds of DPP legislators intend to sign a petition calling for Ker’s resignation. Lai has stated publicly that final responsibility for the failure of the recalls lies with him, but went on to personally meet with Ker as part of apparent efforts to convince the caucus leader to step down.

In the meantime, to put the DPP on a new footing ahead of local elections next year, the Lai administration also conducted a Cabinet reshuffle that maintains Cho Jung-tai as premier. As part of this reshuffle, Lai promoted younger politicians such as Presidential Office spokesperson Lii Wen and Taipei city councilor Vincent Chao to deputy secretary-general positions in the National Security Council. This continues Lai’s pattern of naming prominent youth politicians who emerged in the wake of the 2014 Sunflower Movement to positions pertaining to national defense. Earlier, in May 2024, Lai tapped Sunflower Movement student leader Lin Fei-fan as a deputy-secretary general of the National Security Council.

As for the KMT, after the recalls, the party quickly turned its attention to the question of who would become the new chair. Chair elections are scheduled to take place on October 18, and current Chair Eric Chu has signaled his willingness to step aside for Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen to become the next chair. Lu was seen as successfully shepherding the KMT’s Taichung legislators through the recall, strengthening the odds that she will be the KMT’s 2028 presidential candidate. Though Taipei mayor Chiang Wan-an was similarly credited for leading the KMT’s Taipei legislators through the recalls, at age 46, Chiang may not be considered senior enough within the KMT to run for president.

Even so, some have questioned whether Chu genuinely intends to step down or whether he is hoping to maintain his post, perhaps with Lu’s blessing. On the other hand, Lu has demurred from taking up the chair position – probably because if the KMT were to suffer a defeat in the 2026 local elections, she might be pressured into stepping down to take responsibility, which would weaken her chances of becoming the KMT presidential candidate in 2028. Rumors suggested that former Taichung mayor Jason Hu might become party chair in Lu’s place, though Hu denied this, and his health issues suggest otherwise.

With a little less than a month until the KMT chair election, a number of party heavyweights have yet to confirm if they intend to run in the election or not. Significant political figures who have stated that they will join the race include deep Blue political commentator Jaw Shaw-kong, who was the KMT’s vice presidential candidate in 2024, and Taipei city councilor Lo Chih-chiang, a former Presidential Office spokesperson during the Ma administration. Likewise, former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin, who has not been in the political limelight for close to a decade, and deep Blue firebrand Chang Ya-chung intend to run.

It is to be seen who else might seek to enter what is already a crowded race – perhaps legislator Cheng Li-wun, who currently tops public opinion polls for KMT party chair. Hau is polling in second place.

With a number of deep Blue candidates throwing their hats into the ring, the outcome of the KMT chair election is an especially salient question. It is hotly debated in Taiwan as to whether the KMT will be chastened by the unprecedented mass recalls or emboldened by their failure – and whether it will try to moderate its image or resume controversial legislative moves that might again provoke the public to protest.

If party heavyweights continue to show a reluctance to commit to the chair election, this could result in a power vacuum that leads to a deep Blue candidate taking power. That dynamic was what led to the rise of Hung Hsiu-chu as a starkly deep Blue party chair in 2016.

Notably, Chu’s current tenure as chair came about because he was the relatively moderate choice compared to Chang Ya-chung’s insurgent candidacy in 2021. Whether the KMT chooses another moderate in the mold of Chu or selects a deep Blue candidate like Chang will impact the party’s election strategy moving forward.