While Xi Watched a Military Parade in Beijing, Pope Leo XIV Held a Reception on the Catholic Church in China

The meeting confirmed the new pope will follow the late Pope Francis’ approach to China. What does that mean for Taiwan?

Every year on September 3, Taiwan salutes Armed Forces Day, a time to honor the loyal soldiers and fallen heroes. This year, President Lai Ching-te, accompanied by the heads of the five Yuans of government, presided over the autumn memorial service for fallen heroes at the National Revolutionary Martyrs’ Shrine.

At the same time, in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over the commemoration of Victory Day for the “Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War,” marked by a large-scale military parade.

In Taiwan, political discussions in recent days have focused on which politicians traveled to Beijing to attend a parade they should have boycotted, and which celebrities promoted it on social media. However, few noticed that the Holy See (the Vatican), Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in Europe, also marked September 3 in a distinctive way.

While the Vatican is in Rome and doesn’t share the same military-security ties with Taiwan as the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines, it plays a vital role in international politics and in the region, particularly through its unique Holy See diplomacy and presence of the universal Catholic Church.

On September 3 of this year, Pope Leo XIV held a private reception with Cardinal Stephen Chow, a Hong Kong Jesuit who was one of the few ethnic Chinese cardinals eligible to participate in the Conclave that happened this May. This was their first meeting since the election of the new pope, and the reception’s sole topic was the “Catholic Church in China.” The choice of both date and subject is noteworthy.

According to a report from the Hong Kong Catholic Diocesan News, the Pope and Chow discussed their views on the Church in China during their September 3 meeting. Chow said he shared information on the “Church in China and the Church in Hong Kong,” helping the Pope “gain a fuller picture and a better understanding of the current state of China-Vatican relations.”

Chow reiterated that Pope Leo XIV, having visited mainland China during his time as prior general of the Augustinian Order, has a certain understanding of the country. Although no clear records of the Pope’s visit to China have been found, Chow spoke with great certainty.

As for the future of Sino-Vatican relations, Chow stated that Pope Leo XIV is “willing to continue Pope Francis’ approach to China at this stage, prioritizing the handling of issues through dialogue.”

The Jesuit community’s social media account, Jesuits Global, referred to the meeting as “Bridge-building: A Significant Meeting at the Vatican.” It also emphasized that the discussion’s main content was “the current situation of the Church in China.” It noted that Cardinal Chow’s personal insights would help the Pope “gain a deeper understanding of the complex relationship between China and the Vatican.” This meeting signals that the new pope will continue Pope Francis’ approach of seeking communication and mutual understanding.

Communication and reconciliation between the Holy See and the Chinese Communist Party began after China’s “reform and opening up,” a history spanning over 40 years. However, since the 1990s, the CCP has openly stated that for relations with the Holy See to improve, the Vatican must first sever its diplomatic ties with the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The Holy See is Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in Europe. This is why it is important for those in Taiwan to pay close attention to the Pope’s September 3 conversation with Hong Kong’s Cardinal Stephen Chow.

Taiwan has reason to expect a bright future for deepening friendship with the Vatican under the American-born Pope Leo XIV. Taiwanese and their government can use familiar context and language to convey the oppression Taiwan faces internationally and its importance to the global community.

On September 3, Chow spoke for the “Church in China and the Church in Hong Kong.” Now the Catholic Church in Taiwan – both clergy and laity – must also speak out for the Republic of China (Taiwan) and tell the story of Taiwan and its Catholic Church.