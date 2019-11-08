The Diplomat

Diplomat Risk IntelligenceDRI
October 16, 2019
How Close Is RCEP to Reality?
By Luke Hunt
While progress continues to be touted, challenges remain to be addressed.
October 10, 2019
Behind the Second Modi-Xi Informal Summit, the Wuhan Spirit Is Fraying
By Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan
The state of the bilateral relationship has gotten rockier since the two leaders last met.
August 28, 2019
What’s Next After the New Cambodia-Laos Border Tensions?
By Prashanth Parameswaran
A recent incident has once again reinforced the border management challenges that remain for the two countries.
November 01, 2019
What Indonesia’s Capital Move Really Means
By Nithin Coca
Moving Indonesia’s administrative capital will be as bold a political experiment as anything in the country’s history.
November 01, 2019
A Difficult Summer in the South China Sea
By Carl Thayer
Chinese coercive activities persist in one of Asia's hottest flashpoints.
November 01, 2019
How American Progressives Think About Asian Security
By Van Jackson
Heading into the 2020 election, U.S. Democrats are coalescing into different schools of thought on Asian security.
November 01, 2019
Japan, South Korea, and the Politics of the Present
By Jennifer Lind
Relations between Japan and South Korea have long fluctuated between comity and crisis.
November 14, 2019
Taiwan’s Han Kuo-yu Picks Running Mate as Scandals, Controversies Swirl
By Nick Aspinwall
Han Kuo-yu announced former premier Chang San-cheng as his vice presidential pick, while controversial comments and property acquisition scandals hamper his campaign.
November 13, 2019
Damnatio Memoriae in China: Zhao Ziyang Is Laid to Rest
November 12, 2019
Why Is China Detaining More Foreigners?
November 08, 2019
Cooperation, Co-existence or Clash? China and Russia’s Ambitions in Central Asia
November 15, 2019
Vietnam Needs to ‘Struggle’ More in the South China Sea
By Derek Grossman
Assessing Hanoi’s strategy after the Vanguard Bank standoff with China.
November 14, 2019
Authoritative North Korean Statement Warns US of ‘Greater Threat’ If Talks Fail
November 13, 2019
Chinese National Pleads Guilty to Stealing Trade Secrets From US Petroleum Company
November 13, 2019
India to Kick off Military Exercise Involving 40,000 Troops Near Pakistan’s Border
November 15, 2019
General Dynamics to Begin Construction of First Columbia-Class Ballistic Missile Sub in 2020
By Franz-Stefan Gady
Construction of the first-of-class Columbia could begin in late 2020, according to the CEO of General Dynamics.
November 14, 2019
Defense Minister Visit Highlights Singapore-Brunei Security Collaboration
November 14, 2019
Russia: Avangard Hypersonic Warhead to Enter Service in Coming Weeks
November 13, 2019
Australia’s Third Air Warfare Destroyer Completes Sea Trials
November 14, 2019
What’s Next for Cambodia’s Opposition Politics?
By David Hutt
After a big week for the country’s opposition, a look at what may lie ahead for it as well as Cambodian politics more generally.
November 14, 2019
Malaysia’s Latest By-Election Poses a Test for Pakatan Harapan
November 13, 2019
Counting the Costs of Sam Rainsy’s Failed Return to Cambodia
November 13, 2019
What Would a Vietnam South China Sea Legal Challenge Mean?
November 15, 2019
Pakistan’s Sit-In Protests Come to an End, But Key Issues Remain Unresolved
By Daud Khattak
The protest might be over, but the central civilian-military tussle persists.
November 14, 2019
In Afghanistan’s Capital, Air Pollution May Be Even Deadlier Than War
November 13, 2019
We Still Don’t Know Who Won Afghanistan’s Presidential Election
November 11, 2019
India’s Updated Political Map Sparks Controversy in Nepal
November 14, 2019
Moon Jae-in at the Halfway Mark
By Kyle Ferrier
Moon has laid the groundwork of his ambitious policy agenda, yet plenty of work still lies ahead.
November 13, 2019
Don’t Lose Sight of Under-the-Hood Changes to South Korea’s Defense Posture
November 09, 2019
South Korea’s Coffee Craze
November 08, 2019
South Korea Deports North Korean Fishermen Who Allegedly Murdered Their Own Crew
November 13, 2019
How Does Japan’s Aging Society Affect Its Economy?
By Simran Walia
The aging crisis will have major impacts on Japan's economy. What can the Abe government do to mitigate the damage?
November 06, 2019
Does Japan Have a Global Environmental Strategy?
November 01, 2019
Fire Nearly Destroys Historic Castle in Okinawa
October 30, 2019
An Unexpected Ally: Japan’s Up-and-Coming Partnership With the EU
November 14, 2019
Cotton and Corporate Responsibility: Fighting Forced Labor in Xinjiang and Uzbekistan
By Catherine Putz
There are considerable differences with regard to forced labor in Uzbekistan and Xinjiang, but there is an underlying corporate responsibility to not engage in human rights abuses.
November 12, 2019
US and Russia Watching Closely Uzbekistan’s Economic Choices
November 06, 2019
More Questions Than Information on Tajikistan Border Post Attack
November 06, 2019
Kazakhstan Sinks in Freedom of the Net 2019 Report
November 13, 2019
The Transatlantic Alliance and the China Challenge: Current Trends and Future Developments
By Prashanth Parameswaran
A closer look at the current state and future evolution of U.S. and European collaboration on China.
November 13, 2019
The TAIPEI Act Is an Act of Wishful Thinking
November 06, 2019
Trump and Southeast Asia: What Would a US-ASEAN Special Summit Do?
November 06, 2019
How Not to Win Friends and Influence the Indo-Pacific
November 14, 2019
The Implications of India’s RCEP Withdrawal
By Mie Oba
Regional trade initiatives just got more complicated.
November 13, 2019
RCEP’s Economic Impact in Asia
November 12, 2019
Britain in the Trans-Pacific Partnership After Brexit?
November 08, 2019
Beijing Says China, US to Lift Tariff Hikes as Talks Advance
November 13, 2019
Singing, Dancing, and a Little Plov: Central Asia’s Got Talent
By Colleen Wood
Politics and economics are not the only relevant spheres of integration in Central Asia; a new TV show makes regional cooperation tangible to the masses.
November 08, 2019
Parasite: Moving Beyond ‘Foreign’
November 05, 2019
Young Afghans Look to Mountain Biking as a Means to Transcend Conflict
November 04, 2019
Butter Chicken Sushi: A Mixing of Tradition and Innovation in Indian Cuisine
November 13, 2019
New Zealand Takes the Lead on Climate Change
By Joshua Mcdonald
New Zealand cements itself as leader in the Pacific on climate issues as Australia abdicates.
November 13, 2019
Australia Frantically Battles ‘Catastrophic’ Wildfires
November 12, 2019
Australians in Canada Step Up to Help Refugees
November 08, 2019
The Curious Strategy Behind Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative MoU With Victoria
November 09, 2019
RCEP, CPTPP, and the Future of Trade Multilateralism in Asia
By Ankit Panda
Asia’s trade architectures are coalescing in new ways. Who’s in and who’s out?
November 06, 2019
The 2019 US-ASEAN Summit: A Diplomatic Blunder?
November 01, 2019
ISIS in Asia After al-Baghdadi: Business as Usual?
October 30, 2019
A Conversation on Hong Kong
October 31, 2019
Ulaanbaatar: Growing Strong and Sick
By Nicholas Muller
Pollution and a serious health crisis have accompanied rapid urbanization in Mongolia’s capital
October 22, 2019
Mongolia’s New Mining Boom
October 02, 2019
In Hong Kong: No Celebration, ‘Only a National Tragedy’
October 01, 2019
Marching Against Totalitarianism in Taiwan, With Hong Kong in Mind
September 04, 2019
A Day in Kashmir’s Epicenter of Resistance
By Vishal Arora
Scenes from the Soura area of Srinagar, Kashmir's epicenter of resistance.