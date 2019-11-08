The Diplomat

Subscribe
China Warns Vietnam to Not ‘Complicate’ South China Sea Dispute By Seeking Legal Arbitration
November 09, 2019

By Ankit Panda
Beijing warned Hanoi to not “complicate matters.”
Pakistan&#8217;s Massive March Calls out Military Overreach
November 06, 2019

By Daud Khattak
The Azadi March has brought the religious right and secular left together on a one-point agenda of civilian supremacy.

Why the European Parliament Group’s Kashmir Visit Backfired on India
November 05, 2019

By Angshuman Choudhury and Prannv Dhawan
The curated visit of far-right European politicians to Kashmir was a dangerous gamble for India’s foreign policy.

How Close Is RCEP to Reality?
October 16, 2019

By Luke Hunt
While progress continues to be touted, challenges remain to be addressed.
Behind the Second Modi-Xi Informal Summit, the Wuhan Spirit Is Fraying
October 10, 2019

By Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan
The state of the bilateral relationship has gotten rockier since the two leaders last met.
What’s Next After the New Cambodia-Laos Border Tensions? 
August 28, 2019

By Prashanth Parameswaran
A recent incident has once again reinforced the border management challenges that remain for the two countries.

What Indonesia’s Capital Move Really Means
November 01, 2019

By Nithin Coca
Moving Indonesia’s administrative capital will be as bold a political experiment as anything in the country’s history.
A Difficult Summer in the South China Sea
November 01, 2019

By Carl Thayer
Chinese coercive activities persist in one of Asia's hottest flashpoints.

How American Progressives Think About Asian Security
November 01, 2019

By Van Jackson
Heading into the 2020 election, U.S. Democrats are coalescing into different schools of thought on Asian security.
Japan, South Korea, and the Politics of the Present
November 01, 2019

By Jennifer Lind
Relations between Japan and South Korea have long fluctuated between comity and crisis.

China Power

A New World Order

Taiwan’s Han Kuo-yu Picks Running Mate as Scandals, Controversies Swirl
November 14, 2019

By Nick Aspinwall
Han Kuo-yu announced former premier Chang San-cheng as his vice presidential pick, while controversial comments and property acquisition scandals hamper his campaign.
November 13, 2019

November 12, 2019

November 08, 2019

Flashpoints

Diplomacy by Other Means

Vietnam Needs to ‘Struggle’ More in the South China Sea
November 15, 2019

By Derek Grossman
Assessing Hanoi’s strategy after the Vanguard Bank standoff with China.
November 14, 2019

November 13, 2019

November 13, 2019

Asia Defense

Militaries of the Asia-Pacific

General Dynamics to Begin Construction of First Columbia-Class Ballistic Missile Sub in 2020
November 15, 2019

By Franz-Stefan Gady
Construction of the first-of-class Columbia could begin in late 2020, according to the CEO of General Dynamics.
November 14, 2019

November 14, 2019

November 13, 2019

ASEAN Beat

Insights Into Half a Billion

What’s Next for Cambodia’s Opposition Politics?
November 14, 2019

By David Hutt
After a big week for the country’s opposition, a look at what may lie ahead for it as well as Cambodian politics more generally.
November 14, 2019

November 13, 2019

November 13, 2019

The Pulse

Perspectives on South Asia

Pakistan’s Sit-In Protests Come to an End, But Key Issues Remain Unresolved
November 15, 2019

By Daud Khattak
The protest might be over, but the central civilian-military tussle persists.
November 14, 2019

November 13, 2019

November 11, 2019

The Koreas

Divided Peninsula

Moon Jae-in at the Halfway Mark
November 14, 2019

By Kyle Ferrier
Moon has laid the groundwork of his ambitious policy agenda, yet plenty of work still lies ahead.
November 13, 2019

November 09, 2019

November 08, 2019

Tokyo Report

News From Japan

How Does Japan’s Aging Society Affect Its Economy?
November 13, 2019

By Simran Walia
The aging crisis will have major impacts on Japan's economy. What can the Abe government do to mitigate the damage?
November 06, 2019

November 01, 2019

October 30, 2019

The Debate

Comment and Opinion

China Needs a New Ethos
November 14, 2019

By Amitai Etzioni
Consumerism has its limits.
November 13, 2019

November 09, 2019

November 08, 2019

Crossroads Asia

The New Silk Road

Cotton and Corporate Responsibility: Fighting Forced Labor in Xinjiang and Uzbekistan
November 14, 2019

By Catherine Putz
There are considerable differences with regard to forced labor in Uzbekistan and Xinjiang, but there is an underlying corporate responsibility to not engage in human rights abuses.
November 12, 2019

November 06, 2019

November 06, 2019

Trans-Pacific View

U.S. Policy on Asia

The Transatlantic Alliance and the China Challenge: Current Trends and Future Developments
November 13, 2019

By Prashanth Parameswaran
A closer look at the current state and future evolution of U.S. and European collaboration on China.
November 13, 2019

November 06, 2019

November 06, 2019

Pacific Money

Economy And Business

The Implications of India’s RCEP Withdrawal
November 14, 2019

By Mie Oba
Regional trade initiatives just got more complicated.
November 13, 2019

November 12, 2019

November 08, 2019

Asia Life

The Other Asia-Pacific

Singing, Dancing, and a Little Plov: Central Asia’s Got Talent
November 13, 2019

By Colleen Wood
Politics and economics are not the only relevant spheres of integration in Central Asia; a new TV show makes regional cooperation tangible to the masses.
November 08, 2019

November 05, 2019

November 04, 2019

Oceania

The South Pacific

New Zealand Takes the Lead on Climate Change
November 13, 2019

By Joshua Mcdonald
New Zealand cements itself as leader in the Pacific on climate issues as Australia abdicates.
November 13, 2019

November 12, 2019

November 08, 2019

Podcasts

Asia Geopolitics

RCEP, CPTPP, and the Future of Trade Multilateralism in Asia
November 09, 2019

By Ankit Panda
Asia’s trade architectures are coalescing in new ways. Who’s in and who’s out?
November 06, 2019

November 01, 2019

October 30, 2019

Photo Essays

Asia in Pictures

Ulaanbaatar: Growing Strong and Sick
October 31, 2019

By Nicholas Muller
Pollution and a serious health crisis have accompanied rapid urbanization in Mongolia’s capital
October 22, 2019

October 02, 2019

October 01, 2019

Videos

Asia on Video

A Day in Kashmir’s Epicenter of Resistance
September 04, 2019

By Vishal Arora
Scenes from the Soura area of Srinagar, Kashmir's epicenter of resistance.
August 06, 2019

August 01, 2019

May 29, 2019

