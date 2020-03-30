The Diplomat

Subscribe
Can China’s COVID-19 Statistics Be Trusted?
March 26, 2020

Can China’s COVID-19 Statistics Be Trusted?

By Scott N. Romaniuk and Tobias Burgers
From GDP figures to coronavirus counts, China’s government has a long history of manipulating data for political gain.
Japan’s Limited Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic
March 25, 2020

Japan’s Limited Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

By Hayden Marks
With limited testing and little interest in social distancing, Japan's coronavirus response is puzzling.

Telegram Sex Slave Video Scandal Hits South Korea
March 23, 2020

Telegram Sex Slave Video Scandal Hits South Korea

By Tae-jun Kang
Yet another disturbing example of “rape culture” in South Korea has the public demanding government action.

Diplomat Risk Intelligence

Peace Is Easier Said Than Done in Afghanistan
March 21, 2020

Peace Is Easier Said Than Done in Afghanistan

By Ankit Panda
The U.S.-Taliban ‘leap day’ deal is proving difficult to see through, even as the Afghan government tries to move forward.
‘This Is Not a Drill’: COVID-19’s Economic Fallout
March 09, 2020

‘This Is Not a Drill’: COVID-19’s Economic Fallout

By Ankit Panda
Making sense of COVID-19 and the specter of a global economic crisis.
Duterte&#8217;s Gamble on the US-Philippines Alliance
February 21, 2020

Duterte’s Gamble on the US-Philippines Alliance

By Ankit Panda
A reset for the U.S.-Philippines alliance?

War and Peace in the Philippines
April 01, 2020

War and Peace in the Philippines

By Zachary Abuza
With the BARMM’s first birthday, the peace process in the southern Philippines reaches a milestone.
Amarnath Amarasingam: Sri Lanka After the Easter Massacre
April 01, 2020

Amarnath Amarasingam: Sri Lanka After the Easter Massacre

By Catherine Putz
A year after the Easter attacks, what have we learned about extremism in Sri Lanka?

Does Singapore’s Next Election Matter?
March 01, 2020

Does Singapore’s Next Election Matter?

By Kirsten Han
The eventual election may bring some excitement, yet it’s unlikely that the result will bring much change.
The Fall of Tajikistan’s Opposition
March 01, 2020

The Fall of Tajikistan’s Opposition

By Edward Lemon
President Emomali Rahmon has consolidated power by leading a merciless campaign against any opposition.

China Power

A New World Order

How Wuhan Virologists Pegged Chloroquine as a Potential COVID-19 Cure
April 01, 2020

How Wuhan Virologists Pegged Chloroquine as a Potential COVID-19 Cure

By Sribala Subramanian
In a paper published in February, before the disease even had a name, Chinese scientists noted an anti-malaria drug as a promising treatment.
March 31, 2020

China Advances Case Against Australian Academic Yang Hengjun

March 31, 2020

Can Taiwan Benefit From China’s Ouster of US Journalists?

March 30, 2020

City at Center of China’s Virus Outbreak Gradually Revives

Flashpoints

Diplomacy by Other Means

US Aircraft Carrier Captain Seeks Crew Isolation as Virus Spreads
April 01, 2020

US Aircraft Carrier Captain Seeks Crew Isolation as Virus Spreads

By Associated Press
The captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt is asking for permission to isolate the bulk of his roughly 5,000 crew members on shore.
March 31, 2020

‘Choppy Waters’ Await US Navy as Virus Strikes Aircraft Carrier

March 31, 2020

North Korea Lashes out at Pompeo, With New Foreign Ministry Department

March 31, 2020

Japanese Naval Ship Involved in Collision With Chinese Fishing Vessel in East China Sea

Asia Defense

Militaries of the Asia-Pacific

Watch Asia’s Security Flashpoints Closely Amid the Coronavirus Challenge
April 02, 2020

Watch Asia’s Security Flashpoints Closely Amid the Coronavirus Challenge

By Prashanth Parameswaran
Managing Asia’s key flashpoints could prove challenging - in some senses even more so - as governments are managing the continued fallout from COVID-19.
April 01, 2020

Russian Navy to Speed up Test Launches of Tsirkon Hypersonic Missile

April 01, 2020

India’s Navy to Begin Receiving Four More P-8I Neptune Maritime Patrol Aircraft in May

April 01, 2020

Defense Ministers Interaction Highlights China-Singapore Security Ties

ASEAN Beat

Insights Into Half a Billion

What Did the 2020 China-Cambodia Golden Dragon Military Exercise Actually Achieve?
April 01, 2020

What Did the 2020 China-Cambodia Golden Dragon Military Exercise Actually Achieve?

By Prashanth Parameswaran
A closer look at how the recent drills, held amid the coronavirus crisis, actually played out.
April 01, 2020

Southeast Asia’s Teenage Extremists

April 01, 2020

The Geopolitics of Southeast Asia’s Coronavirus Challenge

March 31, 2020

China-Laos Relations in Focus with New Railway Project Milestone

The Pulse

Perspectives on South Asia

Hundreds of Stranded Americans Leave Nepal Amid Lockdown
April 01, 2020

Hundreds of Stranded Americans Leave Nepal Amid Lockdown

By Associated Press
American tourists in Nepal left the country on a repatriation flight amid the COVID–19 pandemic.
April 01, 2020

Nepal Cannot Fight Coronavirus Alone

March 31, 2020

Bangladesh Garment Makers Say $3 Billion in Orders Lost to Virus

March 31, 2020

India Marshals More Resources to Stop Virus, But Gaps Remain

The Koreas

Divided Peninsula

Did Kim’s Vladivostok Visit Reshape Russia-North Korea Relations?
April 01, 2020

Did Kim’s Vladivostok Visit Reshape Russia-North Korea Relations?

By Niall Gray
A year after Kim Jong Un’s first summit with Putin, where do Russia-North Korea relations stand?
March 30, 2020

A Democratic Response to Coronavirus: Lessons From South Korea

March 27, 2020

Suspicions Grow in South Korea Over China’s Online Influence Operations

March 26, 2020

South Korea: The Politics of COVID-19

Tokyo Report

News From Japan

Carlos Ghosn and Japan’s ‘99% Conviction Rate’
March 31, 2020

Carlos Ghosn and Japan’s ‘99% Conviction Rate’

By Bruce Aronson
Examining Japan’s criminal justice system from a comparative perspective reveals the nuance behind an often-cited statistic.
March 31, 2020

What is the Future of Japan’s Nuclear Diplomacy?

March 27, 2020

Why Japan Hesitated Before Postponing the 2020 Olympics

March 27, 2020

Can Japan Curb a Coronavirus Outbreak?

The Debate

Comment and Opinion

Trump Adds to Asian-Americans’ Fears
April 01, 2020

Trump Adds to Asian-Americans’ Fears

By Seashia Vang
We already have an epic health crisis; we don’t need a racialized social crisis as well.
April 01, 2020

South Korea: Cyberbullying Amid Coronavirus

March 31, 2020

Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Southeast Asia’s Migrant Workers Fall Through the Cracks

March 30, 2020

COVID-19: As China Recovers, Will Its Economy Follow?

Crossroads Asia

The New Silk Road

Did Turkmenistan Really Ban the Word &#8216;Coronavirus&#8217;? 
April 01, 2020

Did Turkmenistan Really Ban the Word ‘Coronavirus’? 

By Catherine Putz
Not quite. But Ashgabat is certainly denying the reality of the COVID-19 threat.
March 31, 2020

How Is Central Asia Handling COVID-19?

March 30, 2020

More Arrests Linked to February Ethnic Violence in Kazakhstan

March 28, 2020

Mongolia’s Small-Country Strategy for Containing COVID-19

Trans-Pacific View

U.S. Policy on Asia

The US and South Korea Need a Stopgap SMA
April 01, 2020

The US and South Korea Need a Stopgap SMA

By Troy Stangarone
The ongoing nature of the coronavirus crisis merits a rethink to both countries' approaches to the SMA talks.
March 31, 2020

Character and Leadership: COVID-19 in US-China Relations

March 30, 2020

Drone Delivery Puts the Focus on US-Malaysia Security Cooperation

March 30, 2020

How Anti-Coronavirus Aid to North Korea Can Restart Negotiations

Pacific Money

Economy And Business

Soaring Coronavirus Cases Deepen Global Economic Gloom
April 01, 2020

Soaring Coronavirus Cases Deepen Global Economic Gloom

By Associated Press
Global stock markets skidded Wednesday as reports of rising numbers of coronavirus cases deepened the gloom over the likely impact on the world economy.
March 31, 2020

World Bank Sees Coronavirus Outbreak Hitting Asia Hard

March 31, 2020

How COVID-19 Is Affecting North Korea’s Economy

March 30, 2020

The Economic Consequences of Coronavirus in Indonesia

Asia Life

The Other Asia-Pacific

South Korean Cobbler Hopes Donation Gives &#8216;Strength and Courage&#8217;
April 01, 2020

South Korean Cobbler Hopes Donation Gives ‘Strength and Courage’

By Associated Press
A Korean man aims to donate land, worth up to $570,000, to the local government to help support those suffering economic difficulties because of the pandemic.
April 01, 2020

Delivery People Are Risking Their Lives to Keep Asia Running. Here’s What People Are Doing to Say Thank You.

March 28, 2020

Globalizing the Korean Concert Industry

March 28, 2020

Tourists Stranded in Asia by Canceled Flights, Shut Borders

Oceania

The South Pacific

Pandemic in the Pacific: COVID-19 to Hit Pacific Economies Hard
March 30, 2020

Pandemic in the Pacific: COVID-19 to Hit Pacific Economies Hard

By Joshua Mcdonald
The Pacific’s lucrative tourism industry could collapse amid the lockdown on international travel.
March 26, 2020

COVID-19 Risks Stalling the Indonesia-Australia Economic Partnership

March 17, 2020

Australia’s Southeast Asian Step Down

March 16, 2020

New Zealand Marks Year Since Christchurch Massacre

Podcasts

Asia Geopolitics

Japan’s Postponement of the Olympics: What Next?
March 28, 2020

Japan’s Postponement of the Olympics: What Next?

By Ankit Panda
Also, the hosts discuss the reactions to the spread of COVID–19 in South Asia.
March 19, 2020

Making Sense of Malaysia’s 2020 Political Tumult

March 18, 2020

Of Film and Adventure in Mainland Southeast Asia

March 13, 2020

COVID-19: A Major Global Geopolitical Shock

Photo Essays

Asia in Pictures

Who Will Save Luang Prabang?
March 04, 2020

Who Will Save Luang Prabang?

By Tom Fawthrop
The World Heritage site in Laos is endangered by mega-projects and Mekong dams.
February 18, 2020

After 14-Day Quarantine, 238 Indonesians From Wuhan Finally Come Home

January 29, 2020

The Rich Merchant and the Young Bukharans

January 22, 2020

Ringing in Chinese New Year in Indonesia

Videos

Asia on Video

The Shrinking Space for Minorities and Dissent in Sri Lanka
February 05, 2020

The Shrinking Space for Minorities and Dissent in Sri Lanka

By StoriesAsia
An interview with activist Ruki Fernando on Gotabaya’s presidency.
January 30, 2020

The Growing Islamism in Malaysia

January 30, 2020

Kashmiris’ Desperate Quest for Internet Access

January 23, 2020

Social Justice a Distant Dream for Nepal’s Dalits