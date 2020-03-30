The Diplomat

Society

COVID-19 and India’s Nowhere People

By Neeta Lal | April 01, 2020

The lockdown, and loss of jobs, lays bare the plight of India’s millions of internal migrants.

Magazine

War and Peace in the Philippines

By Zachary Abuza | April 01, 2020

With the BARMM’s first birthday, the peace process in the southern Philippines reaches a milestone.

Security

Is Taiwan Really Buying the ‘Wrong’ Weapons?

By Corey Lee Bell | March 31, 2020

Taiwan’s defense procurement strategy makes a lot more sense when viewed through the lens of the U.S. factor.

Magazine

Amarnath Amarasingam: Sri Lanka After the Easter Massacre

By Catherine Putz | April 01, 2020

A year after the Easter attacks, what have we learned about extremism in Sri Lanka?

Society

Coronavirus and Rohingya Refugee Camps

By Ana Salvá | March 30, 2020

The first confirmed case in Cox’s Bazar, on March 24, is a serious concern for aid workers.