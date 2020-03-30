The Diplomat

Diplomat Risk IntelligenceDRI
March 21, 2020
Peace Is Easier Said Than Done in Afghanistan
By Ankit Panda
The U.S.-Taliban ‘leap day’ deal is proving difficult to see through, even as the Afghan government tries to move forward.
March 09, 2020
‘This Is Not a Drill’: COVID-19’s Economic Fallout
By Ankit Panda
Making sense of COVID-19 and the specter of a global economic crisis.
February 21, 2020
Duterte’s Gamble on the US-Philippines Alliance
By Ankit Panda
A reset for the U.S.-Philippines alliance?
April 01, 2020
War and Peace in the Philippines
By Zachary Abuza
With the BARMM’s first birthday, the peace process in the southern Philippines reaches a milestone.
April 01, 2020
Amarnath Amarasingam: Sri Lanka After the Easter Massacre
By Catherine Putz
A year after the Easter attacks, what have we learned about extremism in Sri Lanka?
March 01, 2020
Does Singapore’s Next Election Matter?
By Kirsten Han
The eventual election may bring some excitement, yet it’s unlikely that the result will bring much change.
March 01, 2020
The Fall of Tajikistan’s Opposition
By Edward Lemon
President Emomali Rahmon has consolidated power by leading a merciless campaign against any opposition.
April 01, 2020
How Wuhan Virologists Pegged Chloroquine as a Potential COVID-19 Cure
By Sribala Subramanian
In a paper published in February, before the disease even had a name, Chinese scientists noted an anti-malaria drug as a promising treatment.
March 31, 2020
China Advances Case Against Australian Academic Yang Hengjun
March 31, 2020
Can Taiwan Benefit From China’s Ouster of US Journalists?
March 30, 2020
City at Center of China’s Virus Outbreak Gradually Revives
April 01, 2020
US Aircraft Carrier Captain Seeks Crew Isolation as Virus Spreads
By Associated Press
The captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt is asking for permission to isolate the bulk of his roughly 5,000 crew members on shore.
March 31, 2020
‘Choppy Waters’ Await US Navy as Virus Strikes Aircraft Carrier
March 31, 2020
North Korea Lashes out at Pompeo, With New Foreign Ministry Department
March 31, 2020
Japanese Naval Ship Involved in Collision With Chinese Fishing Vessel in East China Sea
April 02, 2020
Watch Asia’s Security Flashpoints Closely Amid the Coronavirus Challenge
By Prashanth Parameswaran
Managing Asia’s key flashpoints could prove challenging - in some senses even more so - as governments are managing the continued fallout from COVID-19.
April 01, 2020
Russian Navy to Speed up Test Launches of Tsirkon Hypersonic Missile
April 01, 2020
India’s Navy to Begin Receiving Four More P-8I Neptune Maritime Patrol Aircraft in May
April 01, 2020
Defense Ministers Interaction Highlights China-Singapore Security Ties
April 01, 2020
What Did the 2020 China-Cambodia Golden Dragon Military Exercise Actually Achieve?
By Prashanth Parameswaran
A closer look at how the recent drills, held amid the coronavirus crisis, actually played out.
April 01, 2020
Southeast Asia’s Teenage Extremists
April 01, 2020
The Geopolitics of Southeast Asia’s Coronavirus Challenge
March 31, 2020
China-Laos Relations in Focus with New Railway Project Milestone
April 01, 2020
Hundreds of Stranded Americans Leave Nepal Amid Lockdown
By Associated Press
American tourists in Nepal left the country on a repatriation flight amid the COVID–19 pandemic.
April 01, 2020
Nepal Cannot Fight Coronavirus Alone
March 31, 2020
Bangladesh Garment Makers Say $3 Billion in Orders Lost to Virus
March 31, 2020
India Marshals More Resources to Stop Virus, But Gaps Remain
April 01, 2020
Did Kim’s Vladivostok Visit Reshape Russia-North Korea Relations?
By Niall Gray
A year after Kim Jong Un’s first summit with Putin, where do Russia-North Korea relations stand?
March 30, 2020
A Democratic Response to Coronavirus: Lessons From South Korea
March 27, 2020
Suspicions Grow in South Korea Over China’s Online Influence Operations
March 26, 2020
South Korea: The Politics of COVID-19
March 31, 2020
Carlos Ghosn and Japan’s ‘99% Conviction Rate’
By Bruce Aronson
Examining Japan’s criminal justice system from a comparative perspective reveals the nuance behind an often-cited statistic.
March 31, 2020
What is the Future of Japan’s Nuclear Diplomacy?
March 27, 2020
Why Japan Hesitated Before Postponing the 2020 Olympics
March 27, 2020
Can Japan Curb a Coronavirus Outbreak?
April 01, 2020
Trump Adds to Asian-Americans’ Fears
By Seashia Vang
We already have an epic health crisis; we don’t need a racialized social crisis as well.
April 01, 2020
South Korea: Cyberbullying Amid Coronavirus
March 31, 2020
Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Southeast Asia’s Migrant Workers Fall Through the Cracks
March 30, 2020
COVID-19: As China Recovers, Will Its Economy Follow?
April 01, 2020
Did Turkmenistan Really Ban the Word ‘Coronavirus’?
By Catherine Putz
Not quite. But Ashgabat is certainly denying the reality of the COVID-19 threat.
March 31, 2020
How Is Central Asia Handling COVID-19?
March 30, 2020
More Arrests Linked to February Ethnic Violence in Kazakhstan
March 28, 2020
Mongolia’s Small-Country Strategy for Containing COVID-19
April 01, 2020
The US and South Korea Need a Stopgap SMA
By Troy Stangarone
The ongoing nature of the coronavirus crisis merits a rethink to both countries' approaches to the SMA talks.
March 31, 2020
Character and Leadership: COVID-19 in US-China Relations
March 30, 2020
Drone Delivery Puts the Focus on US-Malaysia Security Cooperation
March 30, 2020
How Anti-Coronavirus Aid to North Korea Can Restart Negotiations
April 01, 2020
Soaring Coronavirus Cases Deepen Global Economic Gloom
By Associated Press
Global stock markets skidded Wednesday as reports of rising numbers of coronavirus cases deepened the gloom over the likely impact on the world economy.
March 31, 2020
World Bank Sees Coronavirus Outbreak Hitting Asia Hard
March 31, 2020
How COVID-19 Is Affecting North Korea’s Economy
March 30, 2020
The Economic Consequences of Coronavirus in Indonesia
April 01, 2020
South Korean Cobbler Hopes Donation Gives ‘Strength and Courage’
By Associated Press
A Korean man aims to donate land, worth up to $570,000, to the local government to help support those suffering economic difficulties because of the pandemic.
April 01, 2020
Delivery People Are Risking Their Lives to Keep Asia Running. Here’s What People Are Doing to Say Thank You.
March 28, 2020
Globalizing the Korean Concert Industry
March 28, 2020
Tourists Stranded in Asia by Canceled Flights, Shut Borders
March 30, 2020
Pandemic in the Pacific: COVID-19 to Hit Pacific Economies Hard
By Joshua Mcdonald
The Pacific’s lucrative tourism industry could collapse amid the lockdown on international travel.
March 26, 2020
COVID-19 Risks Stalling the Indonesia-Australia Economic Partnership
March 17, 2020
Australia’s Southeast Asian Step Down
March 16, 2020
New Zealand Marks Year Since Christchurch Massacre
March 28, 2020
Japan’s Postponement of the Olympics: What Next?
By Ankit Panda
Also, the hosts discuss the reactions to the spread of COVID–19 in South Asia.
March 19, 2020
Making Sense of Malaysia’s 2020 Political Tumult
March 18, 2020
Of Film and Adventure in Mainland Southeast Asia
March 13, 2020
COVID-19: A Major Global Geopolitical Shock
March 04, 2020
Who Will Save Luang Prabang?
By Tom Fawthrop
The World Heritage site in Laos is endangered by mega-projects and Mekong dams.
February 18, 2020
After 14-Day Quarantine, 238 Indonesians From Wuhan Finally Come Home
January 29, 2020
The Rich Merchant and the Young Bukharans
January 22, 2020
Ringing in Chinese New Year in Indonesia
February 05, 2020
The Shrinking Space for Minorities and Dissent in Sri Lanka
By StoriesAsia
An interview with activist Ruki Fernando on Gotabaya’s presidency.