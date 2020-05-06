The Diplomat

May 01, 2020

Malaysia’s Game of Thrones

By Nor Arlene Tan

Untangling the political machinations that collapsed the Alliance of Hope from within.

May 01, 2020

How India Got Here

By Neelanjan Sircar

Narendra Modi’s second term has coincided with the implementation of his party’s Hindu nationalist agenda. What is driving this?

May 01, 2020

Understanding Sinophobia in Central Asia

By Sebastien Peyrouse

Sinophobia in Central Asia is real. But does that translate into a threat to China’s lasting presence in the region?

May 01, 2020

Tsai Ing-wen 2.0

By Lev Nachman and Jessica Drun

Tsai’s first term had its successes and failures, yet she still won a historic re-election victory. What can she deliver in her second term?