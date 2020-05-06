The Diplomat

DRI | APAC Risks, AnalyzedDRI
May 08, 2020
Making Sense of Vietnam’s Suspected COVID–19 Cyber Espionage on China
By Ankit Panda
How did Vietnamese state-backed hackers seek COVID–19 intelligence from Chinese authorities?
May 07, 2020
China and Gulf Security: Conspicuous By Its Absence
By Bonnie Girard
Countries from Europe to East Asia are conducting patrols to ensure safe shipping lanes through the Gulf. Why isn't China taking part?
May 06, 2020
How Will COVID-19 Reshape Asia’s Energy Future?
By Prashanth Parameswaran
A closer look at how the coronavirus could affect opportunities and challenges in the region’s energy sector in the coming years.
Magazine
May 01, 2020
Malaysia’s Game of Thrones
By Nor Arlene Tan
Untangling the political machinations that collapsed the Alliance of Hope from within.
May 01, 2020
How India Got Here
By Neelanjan Sircar
Narendra Modi’s second term has coincided with the implementation of his party’s Hindu nationalist agenda. What is driving this?
May 01, 2020
Understanding Sinophobia in Central Asia
By Sebastien Peyrouse
Sinophobia in Central Asia is real. But does that translate into a threat to China’s lasting presence in the region?
May 01, 2020
Tsai Ing-wen 2.0
By Lev Nachman and Jessica Drun
Tsai’s first term had its successes and failures, yet she still won a historic re-election victory. What can she deliver in her second term?
Blogs
China Power
A New World Order
May 11, 2020
Welcome to the New Era of Chinese Government Disinformation
By Sarah Cook
The coronavirus fallout is hastening Beijing’s shift toward covert, Russian-style tactics.
May 08, 2020
China’s Daunting Post-COVID Challenges
May 08, 2020
EU Says Its Envoy Erred After China Demanded Cuts to Op-ed
May 08, 2020
Lawmakers Ejected in Scuffles at Hong Kong’s Legislature
Flashpoints
Diplomacy by Other Means
May 12, 2020
US B-1B Bombers Conduct Indo-Pacific Activities
By Ankit Panda
American B-1Bs conducted flights through the East and South China Seas in recent weeks.
May 12, 2020
Does a US Presidential Military Experience Gap Really Matter?
May 12, 2020
China’s Chance to Demonstrate Leadership in the South China Sea
May 11, 2020
Japan Protests China Coast Guard Harassment of Fishing Vessel Near Senkaku Islands
Asia Defense
Militaries of the Asia-Pacific
May 09, 2020
Report: South Korea Tested Hyunmoo-4 Ballistic Missile
By Ankit Panda
The Hyunmoo-4 missile enters testing.
May 07, 2020
Japan Cuts One Aegis Ashore Site Amid Sustained Local Opposition
May 06, 2020
US Army Conducts Third Test of Precision Strike Missile
May 06, 2020
Will Vietnam Lease Cam Ranh Bay to the United States?
ASEAN Beat
Insights Into Half a Billion
May 12, 2020
Indonesia Condemns Abuse of Its Fishermen on Chinese Boats
By Associated Press
Jakarta drew attention to the virtual slave-like conditions endured by its nationals.
May 11, 2020
The Factors Behind the Disturbing ‘Burial at Sea’ of Indonesian Migrant Fishers
May 09, 2020
China’s COVID-19 Diplomacy Backfires in the Philippines
May 08, 2020
Ship Tied to Australia Virus Deaths Sails Into Manila Bay
The Pulse
Perspectives on South Asia
May 11, 2020
Taliban Say They Don’t Have Missing US Contractor
By Associated Press
"We don't have any information about the missing American," a Taliban spokesman says.
May 11, 2020
Road Inauguration Sparks India, Nepal Border Row
May 11, 2020
India’s Renewed Embrace of the Non-Aligned Movement
May 10, 2020
Maldives Sees Rapid Spike in COVID-19 Patients
The Koreas
Divided Peninsula
May 11, 2020
Can South Korea Boost Its Economy by Turning to Gaming?
By Tae-jun Kang
South Korea is hoping to cash in on the coronavirus-driven boom in mobile gaming. But critics say it needs to address problems in the industry first.
May 11, 2020
Moon Jae-in Holds His North Korea Bet
May 09, 2020
North Korea’s Trade With China Continues Rapid Decline
May 09, 2020
North Korean Military Criticizes South Korea for ‘Reckless’ Air Force, Navy Exercises
Tokyo Report
News From Japan
May 11, 2020
Is Japan Pulling Its Companies out of China?
By Shin Kawashima
A recent Japanese government policy is significant, but hardly a decoupling.
May 08, 2020
Japan Navigates an Extended National Emergency
May 07, 2020
Japan Should Have a Serious Debate on Revising Its Constitution—But Not Now
May 05, 2020
Tokyo Prods Japanese Firms to Leave China
The Debate
Comment and Opinion
May 11, 2020
Pro-Democracy Legislators in Hong Kong Need International Support
By Joy Park
The CCP is taking advantage of the the coronavirus crisis to execute its vision of completely stripping Hong Kong of its remaining freedoms.
May 08, 2020
What America Can Learn From Chinese Society’s Media Skepticism
May 07, 2020
Time to Embrace, Not Shun, Malaysia’s Migrant Community
May 06, 2020
What Are America’s Interests in Hong Kong?
Crossroads Asia
The New Silk Road
May 11, 2020
Kazakhstan’s Richest Sell Almaty Airport
By Paolo Sorbello
TAV, a Turkish holding, completed the purchase of Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan's most active airport.
May 09, 2020
Practice Makes Perfect? Mongolia’s COVID-19 Outbreak Drill
May 06, 2020
Tajik President Replaces Health Minister
May 05, 2020
Dariga Nazarbayeva Dismissed From Top Senate Seat
Trans-Pacific View
U.S. Policy on Asia
May 08, 2020
Pompeo Urges Tedros to Invite Taiwan to WHA as More Countries Join Campaign
By Nick Aspinwall
Australia and New Zealand have hopped on board a growing U.S.-backed campaign for Taiwan to participate in the World Health Assembly as an observer.
May 06, 2020
Jumpstarting the US-Japan-Korea Trilateral Amid COVID-19
May 06, 2020
Trump’s Anti-China Rhetoric Aimed at Boosting US Leverage
May 05, 2020
The Quad and the Pandemic: A Lost Opportunity?
Pacific Money
Economy And Business
May 08, 2020
The US, China, and the Perils of Post-COVID Decoupling
By Yan Liang
Resorting to economic nationalism is the wrong lesson to take from the pandemic.
May 07, 2020
Amid COVID-19, Asia’s White Rice Is the New Black Gold
May 05, 2020
Remittances to South and Central Asia Poised to Dive Dramatically
May 01, 2020
India’s China FDI Gamble
Asia Life
The Other Asia-Pacific
May 11, 2020
Tibet’s ‘Orphan Super-Mother’ Lost to COVID-19
By Morris Tennyson
Tendol Gyalzur cared for 300 children over a period of 25 years.
May 07, 2020
Thai Elephants, Out of Work Due to Coronavirus, Trudge Home
May 04, 2020
A Goodbye to Bollywood’s Irrfan Khan: A Master Actor That Was Not a Showman
May 01, 2020
Taiwan’s Language Politics and Tigertail’s Trilingualism
Oceania
The South Pacific
May 08, 2020
Why Australia and Indonesia Need Closer Ties
By Ross B. Taylor
Australia and Indonesia will need far closer ties after the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 08, 2020
Australia and China Trade Blows Over Calls for a Coronavirus Inquiry
May 07, 2020
Responding to the Spike in Domestic Violence Across Oceania
May 06, 2020
Australia, COVID-19, and the Trans-Tasman Bubble
Podcasts
Asia Geopolitics
May 08, 2020
May 05, 2020
Missionaries, Wars, and Rebuilding in Southeast Asia
April 23, 2020
Nuclear Risk Reduction: Pathways in the Asia-Pacific
April 21, 2020
17+1 and Beyond: Understanding China’s Growing Footprint in Central and Eastern Europe
Photo Essays
Asia in Pictures
April 21, 2020
A Glimpse Inside India’s COVID-19 Lockdown in Assam
By StoriesAsia
India’s northeast has been relatively less affected by the pandemic, but the lockdown takes its toll.
April 10, 2020
Kashmir’s Fragile Floating Marvels
April 06, 2020
Inside COVID-19 Quarantine in Kyrgyzstan
March 04, 2020
Who Will Save Luang Prabang?
Videos
Asia on Video
April 30, 2020
Silent Victims of Sexual Abuse in Sri Lanka’s Trade Zones
By Vishal Arora
The majority of the workforce in the zones comprises of women, who continually face sexual harassment in their workplaces.