The Diplomat

November 04, 2020
What Lies Ahead for US Foreign Policy After the Elections?
By Abhijnan Rej
The close race indicates lasting shifts in American politics which will spill over to U.S. international engagements.
November 04, 2020
China’s Fifth Plenum: Old Goals and Shifting Priorities
By Tristan Kenderdine
There's much more than technoindustrial policy in China’s Fifth Plenum communique, especially when compared to the 2015 outcomes.
October 29, 2020
MagazineM
November 01, 2020
What’s Next for Kyrgyzstan?
By Bruce Pannier
The government of Sadyr Japarov will have an opportunity to prove itself by confronting the problems that made the October 4 elections such a disaster.
November 01, 2020
Vietnam’s Virtual Charm Offensive
By Nguyen Phuong Linh and Nguyen Khac Giang
Vietnam made the best of a difficult situation in carrying out its ASEAN chairmanship amid a pandemic.
November 01, 2020
Can India Decouple From China?
By Amitendu Palit
India has a very long journey on the road to self-reliance before it can expect to substantially reduce dependence on China.
November 01, 2020
The State of Democracy in Asia
By Yun-han Chu, Michael Vatikiotis, Mosharraf Zaidi, and Catherine Putz
Has the global narrative of democratic decline held true in the Indo-Pacific region?
Blogs
China Power
A New World OrderP
November 07, 2020
Lam Says Next US President Should Not Interfere in Hong Kong
By Associated Press
During a visit to Beijing, Hong Kong's leader denounced U.S. sanctions targeting the national security law.
November 06, 2020
Belt and Road Stakeholders Don’t Believe China Uses ‘Debt-Trap Diplomacy’
November 06, 2020
As Taiwan Watches US Election, It May Need Time to Trust a Biden Administration
November 05, 2020
Will the IDB’s Politicization Pull China and Latin America Closer?
Flashpoints
Diplomacy by Other MeansF
November 05, 2020
US Plans to Patrol the Moon – Though Not Literally
By Abhijnan Rej
The Cislunar Highway Patrol System experiment seeks to extend space domain awareness to deep space, as the United States eyes the moon.
November 05, 2020
German Defense Minister Continues Her Indo-Pacific Campaign
November 05, 2020
The Natuna Standoff: Transcending Fisheries Issues?
November 05, 2020
Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Set to Enter Into Force
Asia Defense
Militaries of the Asia-PacificD
November 03, 2020
Fighting Tomorrow’s Wars with Yesterday’s Rifle
By Jacob Parakilas
The basic design of small arms has been stable for decades, even as other warfighting technologies have undergone revolutions. How much longer can that be true?
October 31, 2020
The PLA’s New Push for Military Technology Innovation
October 30, 2020
With New Offensive Weapons Package, Trump Administration Goes All-in for Taiwan
October 29, 2020
US Approves Sales of Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles to Taiwan
ASEAN Beat
Insights Into Half a BillionB
November 06, 2020
Cambodia’s ‘Bridge into Europe’ Tests Positive for COVID-19
By Luke Hunt
Prime Minister Hun Sen, among hundreds of others, is in quarantine after meeting with Hungary’s foreign minister.
November 06, 2020
Amid COVID-19, Singapore Safeguards Citizens’ Jobs at the Expense of Foreign Workers
November 06, 2020
Philippines Shelves Plan for South China Sea Fishing Militia
November 06, 2020
Thousands Still Without Power as Philippines Recovers From Super Typhoon Goni
The Pulse
Perspectives on South AsiaP
November 07, 2020
India and the Philippines Must Focus on Climate Change and Disaster Management
By Abhijnan Rej
Greater cooperation and dialogue around softer issues will pave way for greater strategic cooperation.
November 07, 2020
Pakistan Peoples Party Leader Disavows Nawaz Sharif Comments About the Army
November 07, 2020
In India, Polluted Air Spells Trouble for Virus Patients
November 06, 2020
Nepal’s Government is Curtailing the Public’s Ability to Protest Peacefully
The Koreas
Divided PeninsulaK
November 07, 2020
What Does Biden’s Election Win Mean for the South Korean Economy?
By Kyle Ferrier
The Biden administration will have important ramifications for U.S.-South Korea economics ties, from the KORUS FTA to the TPP.
November 04, 2020
South Korea’s Flu Vaccine Deaths Preview COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Challenges
November 02, 2020
Who Is South Korea Rooting for in the US Presidential Election?
October 31, 2020
South Korea’s 2050 Carbon Neutrality Pledge and Other Half-Truths
Tokyo Report
News From JapanR
November 05, 2020
Nuclear Power and Japan’s 2050 Climate Pledge
By Tom Corben
Japan’s latest carbon-neutrality pledge puts the spotlight on the challenges facing the country’s nuclear power industry.
October 29, 2020
Southeast Asia and Japan’s Indo-Pacific Vision: What’s Next After Suga’s ASEAN Tour?
October 27, 2020
Prime Minister Suga Says Japan to Go Carbon-Free by 2050
October 21, 2020
Japan Sticks to Nuclear Fuel Recycling Plan Despite Plutonium Stockpile
The Debate
Comment and OpinionD
November 06, 2020
Shared Heritage and Economic Ties Deepen Afghanistan-Sri Lanka Cooperation
By M. Ashraf Haidari
Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have ample reasons to cooperate, ranging from ensuring mutual prosperity to promoting peace in South Asia.
November 05, 2020
COVID-19 Leaves Millions of Girls at Risk of School Dropout in Asia-Pacific
November 04, 2020
China’s Influence Operations Hurt Chances for Real Engagement
November 02, 2020
Cambodia and ASEAN: Maintaining Cooperation, Building Confidence
Crossroads Asia
The New Silk RoadA
November 06, 2020
Presidential or Parliamentary? What Kind of Government Should Kyrgyzstan Have?
By Catherine Putz
With new presidential elections set for January and parliamentary elections sometime before June 2021, the debate over what kind of government Kyrgyzstan should have is critical.
November 04, 2020
Kyrgyz Presidential Hopefuls Rushing to Run
November 04, 2020
Former Kazakh Health Minister Detained in Corruption Probe
November 04, 2020
Russia, China Cautiously Watch Kyrgyzstan’s Lingering Political Turmoil
Trans-Pacific View
U.S. Policy on AsiaV
November 06, 2020
Alleging Currency Manipulation, US Slaps Duties on Vietnamese Vehicle Tires
By Sebastian Strangio
While relatively minor, the duty runs counter to the administration's assiduous attempts to build a regional coalition to stand up to China.
November 05, 2020
As World Watches Messy US Presidential Election, Washington Exits the Paris Agreement
November 04, 2020
November 03, 2020
US-China Rivalry: Who Will Prevail?
Pacific Money
Economy And BusinessM
November 04, 2020
How China and the US Threaten the World Trading System
By Yukon Huang and Jeremy Smith
The world’s two biggest economies are also the biggest threats to the global trading system.
November 04, 2020
Market Debut of Chinese E-finance Giant Ant Group Postponed
November 03, 2020
Turbulent Times for Southeast Asia’s National Airlines
October 30, 2020
Hong Kong Is Still an Irreplaceable Financial Gateway for China
Asia Life
The Other Asia-PacificL
October 30, 2020
Taiwan Has ‘Brunch With Tsai’ After Her LGBT Support Angers Prayer Breakfast Organizers
By Nick Aspinwall
The president’s breakfast date was canceled at the last minute over her support for the LGBT+ community. Taiwanese internet users weren’t having it.
October 30, 2020
Hong Kong’s Blueprint Changed Protests Around the World
October 26, 2020
India’s Junk Artists (and Where to Find Them on the Web)
October 23, 2020
Fighting Deforestation in Sri Lanka
Oceania
The South PacificO
November 03, 2020
New Zealand Names Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence
By Grant Wyeth
Despite all the positive advances New Zealand has achieved, the prevalence of violence against women and children remains a persistent scourge.
November 03, 2020
China’s Trade Offensive Against Australia Continues with Ban on Wheat Imports
November 02, 2020
Australia Announces New Injection of Pacific COVID-19 Vaccine Aid
October 31, 2020
Australia, Japan, US Trilateral Partnership to Fund Undersea Cable for Palau
Podcasts
Asia GeopoliticsP
October 29, 2020
Denuclearization, Diplomacy, and Beyond: North Korea Plans for 2021
By Ankit Panda
Kim Jong Un’s year did not go as planned. What lies ahead for the Korean Peninsula?
October 20, 2020
The Pandemic and Power Shifts in Asia
October 09, 2020
Trouble in Kyrgyzstan: Assessing the October 2020 Crisis
October 03, 2020
India’s Illiberal Turn and the Indo-Pacific
Photo Essays
Asia in PicturesE
October 15, 2020
Protesters Again Fill the Streets of Bangkok
By Cory Wright
Gathering at the Democracy Monument, protesters then marched on Government House, where the prime minister’s offices are located.