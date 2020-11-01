The Diplomat

Security

Can the UK Achieve Its Naval Ambitions in the Indo-Pacific?

By Ian Storey | November 07, 2020

The Royal Navy is sending its aircraft carrier to the Pacific. What comes next will be far more telling.

Security

The Return of Militancy in Pakistan

By Muhammad Akbar Notezai | November 06, 2020

After a few years of relative peace, militant groups are on the rise again – and at a dangerous time for Pakistan.

Security

The PLA’s AI Competitions

By Marcus Clay | November 05, 2020

Can the new design contests foster a culture of military innovation in China?

Magazine

What’s Next for Kyrgyzstan?

By Bruce Pannier | November 01, 2020

The government of Sadyr Japarov will have an opportunity to prove itself by confronting the problems that made the October 4 elections such a disaster.

Politics

Myanmar’s Election Marks a Step Away From Peace

By Ben Dunant | November 04, 2020

Sunday's vote will likely deliver a government with a strong popular mandate – a rarity in mainland Southeast Asia – but ethnic minorities will be left out in the cold.