South Korea’s Flu Vaccine Deaths Preview COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Challenges
November 04, 2020

By Justin Fendos
The public panic over flu vaccine safety highlights the potential problems facing a COVID-19 vaccine.
India’s Toughest COVID-19 Test Still Lies Ahead
October 30, 2020

By Soma Basu
Winter smog, religious festivals and election campaigns pose a crucial test of India’s pandemic management.

COVID-19
Risk Intelligence

Ongoing coverage of COVID–19 in Asia is brought to you by Diplomat Risk Intelligence, The Diplomat’s consulting and analysis division.

China’s ‘Secret Weapon’ Against COVID-19 Won’t Work for Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery
October 30, 2020

By Zhuoran Li
The CCP was able to mobile its people to fight COVID-19. It's having a harder time convincing Chinese to spend money.

DRI | APAC Risks, Analyzed

DRI
What Lies Ahead for US Foreign Policy After the Elections?
November 04, 2020

By Abhijnan Rej
The close race indicates lasting shifts in American politics which will spill over to U.S. international engagements.
China&#8217;s Fifth Plenum: Old Goals and Shifting Priorities
November 04, 2020

By Tristan Kenderdine
There's much more than technoindustrial policy in China’s Fifth Plenum communique, especially when compared to the 2015 outcomes.
Denuclearization, Diplomacy, and Beyond: North Korea Plans for 2021
October 29, 2020

By Ankit Panda
Kim Jong Un’s year did not go as planned. What lies ahead for the Korean Peninsula?

Magazine

M
What’s Next for Kyrgyzstan?
November 01, 2020

By Bruce Pannier
The government of Sadyr Japarov will have an opportunity to prove itself by confronting the problems that made the October 4 elections such a disaster.
Vietnam’s Virtual Charm Offensive
November 01, 2020

By Nguyen Phuong Linh and Nguyen Khac Giang
Vietnam made the best of a difficult situation in carrying out its ASEAN chairmanship amid a pandemic.

Can India Decouple From China?
November 01, 2020

By Amitendu Palit
India has a very long journey on the road to self-reliance before it can expect to substantially reduce dependence on China.
The State of Democracy in Asia
November 01, 2020

By Yun-han Chu, Michael Vatikiotis, Mosharraf Zaidi, and Catherine Putz
Has the global narrative of democratic decline held true in the Indo-Pacific region?

Blogs

China Power

A New World Order

P
Lam Says Next US President Should Not Interfere in Hong Kong
November 07, 2020

By Associated Press
During a visit to Beijing, Hong Kong's leader denounced U.S. sanctions targeting the national security law.
November 06, 2020

November 06, 2020

November 05, 2020

Flashpoints

Diplomacy by Other Means

F
US Plans to Patrol the Moon – Though Not Literally
November 05, 2020

By Abhijnan Rej
The Cislunar Highway Patrol System experiment seeks to extend space domain awareness to deep space, as the United States eyes the moon.
November 05, 2020

November 05, 2020

November 05, 2020

Asia Defense

Militaries of the Asia-Pacific

D
Fighting Tomorrow’s Wars with Yesterday’s Rifle
November 03, 2020

By Jacob Parakilas
The basic design of small arms has been stable for decades, even as other warfighting technologies have undergone revolutions. How much longer can that be true?
October 31, 2020

October 30, 2020

October 29, 2020

ASEAN Beat

Insights Into Half a Billion

B
Cambodia’s ‘Bridge into Europe’ Tests Positive for COVID-19
November 06, 2020

By Luke Hunt
Prime Minister Hun Sen, among hundreds of others, is in quarantine after meeting with Hungary’s foreign minister.
November 06, 2020

November 06, 2020

November 06, 2020

The Pulse

Perspectives on South Asia

P
India and the Philippines Must Focus on Climate Change and Disaster Management
November 07, 2020

By Abhijnan Rej
Greater cooperation and dialogue around softer issues will pave way for greater strategic cooperation.
November 07, 2020

November 07, 2020

November 06, 2020

The Koreas

Divided Peninsula

K
What Does Biden’s Election Win Mean for the South Korean Economy?
November 07, 2020

By Kyle Ferrier
The Biden administration will have important ramifications for U.S.-South Korea economics ties, from the KORUS FTA to the TPP.
November 04, 2020

November 02, 2020

October 31, 2020

Tokyo Report

News From Japan

R
Nuclear Power and Japan’s 2050 Climate Pledge
November 05, 2020

By Tom Corben
Japan’s latest carbon-neutrality pledge puts the spotlight on the challenges facing the country’s nuclear power industry.
October 29, 2020

October 27, 2020

October 21, 2020

The Debate

Comment and Opinion

D
Shared Heritage and Economic Ties Deepen Afghanistan-Sri Lanka Cooperation
November 06, 2020

By M. Ashraf Haidari
Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have ample reasons to cooperate, ranging from ensuring mutual prosperity to promoting peace in South Asia.
November 05, 2020

November 04, 2020

November 02, 2020

Crossroads Asia

The New Silk Road

A
Presidential or Parliamentary? What Kind of Government Should Kyrgyzstan Have?
November 06, 2020

By Catherine Putz
With new presidential elections set for January and parliamentary elections sometime before June 2021, the debate over what kind of government Kyrgyzstan should have is critical.
November 04, 2020

November 04, 2020

November 04, 2020

Trans-Pacific View

U.S. Policy on Asia

V
Alleging Currency Manipulation, US Slaps Duties on Vietnamese Vehicle Tires
November 06, 2020

By Sebastian Strangio
While relatively minor, the duty runs counter to the administration's assiduous attempts to build a regional coalition to stand up to China.
November 05, 2020

November 04, 2020

November 03, 2020

Pacific Money

Economy And Business

M
How China and the US Threaten the World Trading System
November 04, 2020

By Yukon Huang and Jeremy Smith
The world’s two biggest economies are also the biggest threats to the global trading system.
November 04, 2020

November 03, 2020

October 30, 2020

Asia Life

The Other Asia-Pacific

L
Taiwan Has ‘Brunch With Tsai’ After Her LGBT Support Angers Prayer Breakfast Organizers
October 30, 2020

By Nick Aspinwall
The president’s breakfast date was canceled at the last minute over her support for the LGBT+ community. Taiwanese internet users weren’t having it.
October 30, 2020

October 26, 2020

October 23, 2020

Oceania

The South Pacific

O
New Zealand Names Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence
November 03, 2020

By Grant Wyeth
Despite all the positive advances New Zealand has achieved, the prevalence of violence against women and children remains a persistent scourge.
November 03, 2020

November 02, 2020

October 31, 2020

Podcasts

Asia Geopolitics

P
Denuclearization, Diplomacy, and Beyond: North Korea Plans for 2021
October 29, 2020

By Ankit Panda
Kim Jong Un’s year did not go as planned. What lies ahead for the Korean Peninsula?
October 20, 2020

October 09, 2020

October 03, 2020

Photo Essays

Asia in Pictures

E
Protesters Again Fill the Streets of Bangkok
October 15, 2020

By Cory Wright
Gathering at the Democracy Monument, protesters then marched on Government House, where the prime minister’s offices are located.
September 21, 2020

September 17, 2020

August 24, 2020

