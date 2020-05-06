The Diplomat

Subscribe
China’s COVID-19 Diplomacy Backfires in the Philippines
May 09, 2020

By Mong Palatino
A music video ode to “friendly neighbors across the sea” can’t patch over growing discontent with China in the Philippines.
Where Are There Still No COVID-19 Cases? An Updated Analysis
May 06, 2020

By Catherine Putz
The roster of apparently lucky (or lying) few has dwindled to about a dozen.

COVID-19: Trouble on the China-Russia Border
May 05, 2020

By Ankur Shah
China closed its border to prevent imported cases from Russia. Now Russians fear a surge in infections from stranded Chinese travellers.

Why China’s Technology Theft Poses a Bigger Challenge Than That of the Soviet Union
May 13, 2020

By Robert Farley
China can better incorporate what it takes to “catch up.”
Making Sense of Vietnam’s Suspected COVID–19 Cyber Espionage on China
May 08, 2020

By Ankit Panda
How did Vietnamese state-backed hackers seek COVID–19 intelligence from Chinese authorities?
China and Gulf Security: Conspicuous By Its Absence
May 07, 2020

By Bonnie Girard
Countries from Europe to East Asia are conducting patrols to ensure safe shipping lanes through the Gulf. Why isn't China taking part?

Malaysia’s Game of Thrones
May 01, 2020

By Nor Arlene Tan
Untangling the political machinations that collapsed the Alliance of Hope from within.
How India Got Here
May 01, 2020

By Neelanjan Sircar
Narendra Modi’s second term has coincided with the implementation of his party’s Hindu nationalist agenda. What is driving this?

Understanding Sinophobia in Central Asia
May 01, 2020

By Sebastien Peyrouse
Sinophobia in Central Asia is real. But does that translate into a threat to China’s lasting presence in the region?
Tsai Ing-wen 2.0
May 01, 2020

By Lev Nachman and Jessica Drun
Tsai’s first term had its successes and failures, yet she still won a historic re-election victory. What can she deliver in her second term?

How China’s ‘United Front’ Endangers Ethnic Chinese Abroad
May 12, 2020

By Chauncey Jung
Amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s United Front Work Department is putting the Chinese diaspora in greater danger.
May 11, 2020

Welcome to the New Era of Chinese Government Disinformation

May 08, 2020

China’s Daunting Post-COVID Challenges

May 08, 2020

EU Says Its Envoy Erred After China Demanded Cuts to Op-ed

Why China’s Technology Theft Poses a Bigger Challenge Than That of the Soviet Union
May 13, 2020

By Robert Farley
China can better incorporate what it takes to “catch up.”
May 12, 2020

US B-1B Bombers Conduct Indo-Pacific Activities

May 12, 2020

Does a US Presidential Military Experience Gap Really Matter?

May 12, 2020

China’s Chance to Demonstrate Leadership in the South China Sea

Report: South Korea Tested Hyunmoo-4 Ballistic Missile
May 09, 2020

By Ankit Panda
The Hyunmoo-4 missile enters testing.
May 07, 2020

Japan Cuts One Aegis Ashore Site Amid Sustained Local Opposition

May 06, 2020

US Army Conducts Third Test of Precision Strike Missile

May 06, 2020

Will Vietnam Lease Cam Ranh Bay to the United States?

Mahathir&#8217;s No-Win No-Confidence Gamble
May 12, 2020

By Asif Ullah Khan
Whatever happens in the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Muhyiddin, it will be a setback for Mahathir -- and the opposition.
May 12, 2020

‘Tale of 2 Outbreaks’: Singapore Tackles a Costly Setback

May 12, 2020

Indonesia Condemns Abuse of Its Fishermen on Chinese Boats

May 11, 2020

The Factors Behind the Disturbing ‘Burial at Sea’ of Indonesian Migrant Fishers

Militants Storm Maternity Clinic in Afghan Capital, Kill 14
May 13, 2020

By Associated Press
Police engaged in an hours-long shootout after militants stormed a maternity hospital in western Kabul.
May 12, 2020

What to Make of India and China’s Latest Border Clash

May 12, 2020

Can COVID-19 Draw Pakistan and Russia Closer Together?

May 11, 2020

Taliban Say They Don’t Have Missing US Contractor

Homophobia Threatens to Hamper South Korea’s COVID-19 Fight
May 12, 2020

By Associated Press
A COVID-19 cluster linked to nightclubs sparked a backlash against the LGBT community. Now some at-risk Koreans are reluctant to come forward for testing.
May 11, 2020

Can South Korea Boost Its Economy by Turning to Gaming?

May 11, 2020

Moon Jae-in Holds His North Korea Bet

May 09, 2020

North Korea’s Trade With China Continues Rapid Decline

The Rise of Japan’s Governors: Central-Local Relations During a Pandemic
May 12, 2020

By Michio Ueda
While Japan’s central government moved slowly to respond to COVID-19, prefectural governors sprung into action. That could have lasting consequences.
May 11, 2020

Is Japan Pulling Its Companies out of China?

May 08, 2020

Japan Navigates an Extended National Emergency

May 07, 2020

Japan Should Have a Serious Debate on Revising Its Constitution—But Not Now

The Challenge of Grading Asia on COVID-19
May 12, 2020

By Prashanth Parameswaran
Amid the flood of assessments, we should be mindful of the challenges and limitations inherent in evaluating national performance on the coronavirus.
May 11, 2020

Pro-Democracy Legislators in Hong Kong Need International Support

May 08, 2020

What America Can Learn From Chinese Society’s Media Skepticism

May 07, 2020

Time to Embrace, Not Shun, Malaysia’s Migrant Community

Kazakhstan Begins Easing Some COVID-19 Restrictions
May 12, 2020

By Catherine Putz
Kazakhstan isn't quite out of the woods, but the government has ended the state of emergency and outlined plans for a staged re-opening.
May 11, 2020

Kazakhstan’s Richest Sell Almaty Airport

May 09, 2020

Practice Makes Perfect? Mongolia’s COVID-19 Outbreak Drill

May 06, 2020

Tajik President Replaces Health Minister

Pompeo Urges Tedros to Invite Taiwan to WHA as More Countries Join Campaign
May 08, 2020

By Nick Aspinwall
Australia and New Zealand have hopped on board a growing U.S.-backed campaign for Taiwan to participate in the World Health Assembly as an observer.
May 06, 2020

Jumpstarting the US-Japan-Korea Trilateral Amid COVID-19

May 06, 2020

Trump’s Anti-China Rhetoric Aimed at Boosting US Leverage

May 05, 2020

The Quad and the Pandemic: A Lost Opportunity?

The US, China, and the Perils of Post-COVID Decoupling
May 08, 2020

By Yan Liang
Resorting to economic nationalism is the wrong lesson to take from the pandemic.
May 07, 2020

Amid COVID-19, Asia’s White Rice Is the New Black Gold

May 05, 2020

Remittances to South and Central Asia Poised to Dive Dramatically

May 01, 2020

India’s China FDI Gamble

Tibet’s ‘Orphan Super-Mother’ Lost to COVID-19
May 11, 2020

By Morris Tennyson
Tendol Gyalzur cared for 300 children over a period of 25 years.
May 07, 2020

Thai Elephants, Out of Work Due to Coronavirus, Trudge Home

May 04, 2020

A Goodbye to Bollywood’s Irrfan Khan: A Master Actor That Was Not a Showman

May 01, 2020

Taiwan’s Language Politics and Tigertail’s Trilingualism 

Why Australia and Indonesia Need Closer Ties
May 08, 2020

By Ross B. Taylor
Australia and Indonesia will need far closer ties after the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 08, 2020

Australia and China Trade Blows Over Calls for a Coronavirus Inquiry

May 07, 2020

Responding to the Spike in Domestic Violence Across Oceania

May 06, 2020

Australia, COVID-19, and the Trans-Tasman Bubble

Making Sense of Vietnam’s Suspected COVID–19 Cyber Espionage on China
May 08, 2020

By Ankit Panda
How did Vietnamese state-backed hackers seek COVID–19 intelligence from Chinese authorities?
May 05, 2020

Missionaries, Wars, and Rebuilding in Southeast Asia

April 23, 2020

Nuclear Risk Reduction: Pathways in the Asia-Pacific

April 21, 2020

17+1 and Beyond: Understanding China’s Growing Footprint in Central and Eastern Europe

A Glimpse Inside India’s COVID-19 Lockdown in Assam
April 21, 2020

By StoriesAsia
India’s northeast has been relatively less affected by the pandemic, but the lockdown takes its toll.
April 10, 2020

Kashmir’s Fragile Floating Marvels

April 06, 2020

Inside COVID-19 Quarantine in Kyrgyzstan

March 04, 2020

Who Will Save Luang Prabang?

Silent Victims of Sexual Abuse in Sri Lanka’s Trade Zones
April 30, 2020

By Vishal Arora
The majority of the workforce in the zones comprises of women, who continually face sexual harassment in their workplaces.
April 12, 2020

‘You Can See China From Here’: The Evolution of a Border

February 05, 2020

The Shrinking Space for Minorities and Dissent in Sri Lanka

January 30, 2020

The Growing Islamism in Malaysia