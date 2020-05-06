The Diplomat

DRI | APAC Risks, AnalyzedDRI
May 13, 2020
Why China’s Technology Theft Poses a Bigger Challenge Than That of the Soviet Union
By Robert Farley
China can better incorporate what it takes to “catch up.”
May 08, 2020
Making Sense of Vietnam’s Suspected COVID–19 Cyber Espionage on China
By Ankit Panda
How did Vietnamese state-backed hackers seek COVID–19 intelligence from Chinese authorities?
May 07, 2020
China and Gulf Security: Conspicuous By Its Absence
By Bonnie Girard
Countries from Europe to East Asia are conducting patrols to ensure safe shipping lanes through the Gulf. Why isn't China taking part?
May 01, 2020
Malaysia’s Game of Thrones
By Nor Arlene Tan
Untangling the political machinations that collapsed the Alliance of Hope from within.
May 01, 2020
How India Got Here
By Neelanjan Sircar
Narendra Modi’s second term has coincided with the implementation of his party’s Hindu nationalist agenda. What is driving this?
May 01, 2020
Understanding Sinophobia in Central Asia
By Sebastien Peyrouse
Sinophobia in Central Asia is real. But does that translate into a threat to China’s lasting presence in the region?
May 01, 2020
Tsai Ing-wen 2.0
By Lev Nachman and Jessica Drun
Tsai’s first term had its successes and failures, yet she still won a historic re-election victory. What can she deliver in her second term?
China Power
May 12, 2020
How China’s ‘United Front’ Endangers Ethnic Chinese Abroad
By Chauncey Jung
Amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s United Front Work Department is putting the Chinese diaspora in greater danger.
May 11, 2020
Welcome to the New Era of Chinese Government Disinformation
May 08, 2020
China’s Daunting Post-COVID Challenges
May 08, 2020
EU Says Its Envoy Erred After China Demanded Cuts to Op-ed
May 13, 2020
May 12, 2020
US B-1B Bombers Conduct Indo-Pacific Activities
May 12, 2020
Does a US Presidential Military Experience Gap Really Matter?
May 12, 2020
China’s Chance to Demonstrate Leadership in the South China Sea
May 09, 2020
Report: South Korea Tested Hyunmoo-4 Ballistic Missile
By Ankit Panda
The Hyunmoo-4 missile enters testing.
May 07, 2020
Japan Cuts One Aegis Ashore Site Amid Sustained Local Opposition
May 06, 2020
US Army Conducts Third Test of Precision Strike Missile
May 06, 2020
Will Vietnam Lease Cam Ranh Bay to the United States?
May 12, 2020
Mahathir’s No-Win No-Confidence Gamble
By Asif Ullah Khan
Whatever happens in the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Muhyiddin, it will be a setback for Mahathir -- and the opposition.
May 12, 2020
‘Tale of 2 Outbreaks’: Singapore Tackles a Costly Setback
May 12, 2020
Indonesia Condemns Abuse of Its Fishermen on Chinese Boats
May 11, 2020
The Factors Behind the Disturbing ‘Burial at Sea’ of Indonesian Migrant Fishers
May 13, 2020
How Effective Is Pakistan’s Newly Established National Commission for Minorities?
By Umair Jamal
The new commission has serious limitations that it should recognize.
May 13, 2020
Militants Storm Maternity Clinic in Afghan Capital, Kill 14
May 12, 2020
What to Make of India and China’s Latest Border Clash
May 12, 2020
Can COVID-19 Draw Pakistan and Russia Closer Together?
May 12, 2020
Homophobia Threatens to Hamper South Korea’s COVID-19 Fight
By Associated Press
A COVID-19 cluster linked to nightclubs sparked a backlash against the LGBT community. Now some at-risk Koreans are reluctant to come forward for testing.
May 11, 2020
Can South Korea Boost Its Economy by Turning to Gaming?
May 11, 2020
Moon Jae-in Holds His North Korea Bet
May 09, 2020
North Korea’s Trade With China Continues Rapid Decline
May 12, 2020
The Rise of Japan’s Governors: Central-Local Relations During a Pandemic
By Michio Ueda
While Japan’s central government moved slowly to respond to COVID-19, prefectural governors sprung into action. That could have lasting consequences.
May 11, 2020
Is Japan Pulling Its Companies out of China?
May 08, 2020
Japan Navigates an Extended National Emergency
May 07, 2020
Japan Should Have a Serious Debate on Revising Its Constitution—But Not Now
May 12, 2020
The Challenge of Grading Asia on COVID-19
By Prashanth Parameswaran
Amid the flood of assessments, we should be mindful of the challenges and limitations inherent in evaluating national performance on the coronavirus.
May 11, 2020
Pro-Democracy Legislators in Hong Kong Need International Support
May 08, 2020
What America Can Learn From Chinese Society’s Media Skepticism
May 07, 2020
Time to Embrace, Not Shun, Malaysia’s Migrant Community
May 12, 2020
Kazakhstan Begins Easing Some COVID-19 Restrictions
By Catherine Putz
Kazakhstan isn't quite out of the woods, but the government has ended the state of emergency and outlined plans for a staged re-opening.
May 11, 2020
Kazakhstan’s Richest Sell Almaty Airport
May 09, 2020
Practice Makes Perfect? Mongolia’s COVID-19 Outbreak Drill
May 06, 2020
Tajik President Replaces Health Minister
May 08, 2020
Pompeo Urges Tedros to Invite Taiwan to WHA as More Countries Join Campaign
By Nick Aspinwall
Australia and New Zealand have hopped on board a growing U.S.-backed campaign for Taiwan to participate in the World Health Assembly as an observer.
May 06, 2020
Jumpstarting the US-Japan-Korea Trilateral Amid COVID-19
May 06, 2020
Trump’s Anti-China Rhetoric Aimed at Boosting US Leverage
May 05, 2020
The Quad and the Pandemic: A Lost Opportunity?
May 08, 2020
The US, China, and the Perils of Post-COVID Decoupling
By Yan Liang
Resorting to economic nationalism is the wrong lesson to take from the pandemic.
May 07, 2020
Amid COVID-19, Asia’s White Rice Is the New Black Gold
May 05, 2020
Remittances to South and Central Asia Poised to Dive Dramatically
May 01, 2020
India’s China FDI Gamble
May 11, 2020
Tibet’s ‘Orphan Super-Mother’ Lost to COVID-19
By Morris Tennyson
Tendol Gyalzur cared for 300 children over a period of 25 years.
May 07, 2020
Thai Elephants, Out of Work Due to Coronavirus, Trudge Home
May 04, 2020
A Goodbye to Bollywood’s Irrfan Khan: A Master Actor That Was Not a Showman
May 01, 2020
Taiwan’s Language Politics and Tigertail’s Trilingualism
May 08, 2020
Why Australia and Indonesia Need Closer Ties
By Ross B. Taylor
Australia and Indonesia will need far closer ties after the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 08, 2020
Australia and China Trade Blows Over Calls for a Coronavirus Inquiry
May 07, 2020
Responding to the Spike in Domestic Violence Across Oceania
May 06, 2020
Australia, COVID-19, and the Trans-Tasman Bubble
May 08, 2020
May 05, 2020
Missionaries, Wars, and Rebuilding in Southeast Asia
April 23, 2020
Nuclear Risk Reduction: Pathways in the Asia-Pacific
April 21, 2020
17+1 and Beyond: Understanding China’s Growing Footprint in Central and Eastern Europe
April 21, 2020
A Glimpse Inside India’s COVID-19 Lockdown in Assam
By StoriesAsia
India’s northeast has been relatively less affected by the pandemic, but the lockdown takes its toll.
April 10, 2020
Kashmir’s Fragile Floating Marvels
April 06, 2020
Inside COVID-19 Quarantine in Kyrgyzstan
March 04, 2020
Who Will Save Luang Prabang?
April 30, 2020
Silent Victims of Sexual Abuse in Sri Lanka’s Trade Zones
By Vishal Arora
The majority of the workforce in the zones comprises of women, who continually face sexual harassment in their workplaces.