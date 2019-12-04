The Diplomat

Diplomat Risk IntelligenceDRI
November 19, 2019
No, Pakistan’s Gwadar Port Is Not a Chinese Naval Base (Just Yet)
By Krzysztof Iwanek
The Pakistani navy is entrenching itself in Gwadar but there is no evidence of the Chinese forces’ presence yet.
November 18, 2019
Prabowo’s Introductory Visit Highlights Indonesia-Malaysia Defense Relations
By Prashanth Parameswaran
The new defense minister’s first overseas trip spotlighted some of the ongoing security collaboration between the two neighboring Southeast Asian states.
November 14, 2019
What’s Next for Cambodia’s Opposition Politics?
By David Hutt
After a big week for the country’s opposition, a look at what may lie ahead for it as well as Cambodian politics more generally.
MagazineM
December 01, 2019
The US and Japan After the INF Treaty
By Ankit Panda
Is this a game-changer for the U.S.-Japan alliance?
December 01, 2019
Kazakhstan and the Nuclear Ban Treaty: It’s Complicated
By Dauren Aben
Does hosting Russian missile defense testing sites contradict Kazakhstan's commitment to the nuclear ban treaty?
December 01, 2019
CCP Influence Operations and Taiwan’s 2020 Elections
By Russell Hsiao
Will the Chinese Communist Party’s effort to influence Taiwanese democracy ahead of the upcoming elections succeed?
December 01, 2019
Can China Lead the Fight on Climate Change?
By Iza Ding
Like Han Solo, China has been thrust into leading a fight it was not ready for. Can it succeed?
Blogs
China Power
A New World OrderP
December 12, 2019
Smuggling Out the Truth: The Story of the Xinjiang Papers and China Cables
By Ben Lowsen
An unprecedented series of leaks of Chinese internal government documents highlights human rights abuses and possibly a crack in the façade of Xi Jinping’s power in China.
December 10, 2019
Hong Kong’s Leader Again Rejects Concessions After Massive Weekend Protest
December 10, 2019
When ‘Chinese People’s Feelings’ are the Only Feelings That Matter
December 08, 2019
China’s Central Role in Denmark’s Arctic Security Policies
Flashpoints
Diplomacy by Other MeansF
December 09, 2019
Trump: North Korea‘s Kim Jong Un Could Lose ’Everything’ If ’Hostile’ Behavior Continues
By Ankit Panda
The U.S. president suggested Kim had much to lose if he pushed too far.
December 08, 2019
North Korea Announces Completion of ‘Very Important’ Test at Satellite Launching Ground
December 07, 2019
The Impact of Fiction on the Future of War
December 03, 2019
Imagery Suggests China Deployed Surveillance Aerostat to Mischief Reef in South China Sea
Asia Defense
Militaries of the Asia-PacificD
December 12, 2019
Indian Army Test Fires Excalibur Extended-Range Guided Rounds From M777 Howitzers
By Franz-Stefan Gady
The Indian Army for the first time earlier this week fired Excalibur projectiles from M777 ultra light howitzers.
December 12, 2019
India, Russia Kick Off Joint Military Exercise
December 07, 2019
Failed Agni III Test May Dent India’s Credible Deterrence
December 07, 2019
US Navy to Christen Second Ford-Class Carrier This Weekend
ASEAN Beat
Insights Into Half a BillionB
December 11, 2019
For Thailand’s Progressives, It’s Been a Year of Trials and Tribulations
By Chonlawit Sirikupt
Thanathorn’s removal foreshadows a sinister dismantling of opposition using a façade of checks and balances.
December 10, 2019
Suu Kyi’s Hague Appearance: Minding Myanmar’s Domestic Political Dynamics in the ICJ Genocide Case
December 09, 2019
Malaysia Kicks off Polio Vaccination Campaign After First Case in 27 Years
December 07, 2019
How Italy Is Deepening Its Relationship With ASEAN
The Pulse
Perspectives on South AsiaP
December 12, 2019
What Does the Maharashtra Crisis Mean for India’s Ruling Party?
By Krzysztof Iwanek
Is the Bharatiya Janata Party not as invulnerable as once thought?
December 11, 2019
New Strategy to Tackle Floods and Erosion in India’s Disaster Prone Northeast
December 10, 2019
Can Pakistan Comply With the FATF’s Demands on Convicting the Members of Banned Groups?
December 10, 2019
Deadly Fire Highlights India’s Thousands of Illegal Factories
The Koreas
Divided PeninsulaK
December 10, 2019
South Korea: North’s ‘Very Important Test’ Was of Rocket Engine
By Hyung-Jin Kim
Seoul said a previously unspecified test at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground was a rocket engine test.
December 04, 2019
What’s Behind North Korea’s Missile Testing?
December 04, 2019
North Korea Announces Ruling Party Plenary Meeting for Late December 2019
December 03, 2019
Korea Wakes up to the Deadly Consequences of Spy Cams and Cyberbullying
Tokyo Report
News From JapanR
December 10, 2019
Clash of Killer Robots? Japan’s Role in Preventing AI Apocalypse
By Daisuke Akimoto
Japan has a responsibility to spearhead discussions on the legal regulation of lethal autonomous weapons systems.
December 09, 2019
Japan’s Iran Dilemma
December 06, 2019
Japan-South Korea Ties on Ice Until Bilateral Trade Meeting
December 06, 2019
Japan Ends 2019 With a Packed Diplomatic Schedule
The Debate
Comment and OpinionD
December 09, 2019
China‘s Response to US Hong Kong Democracy Act Shows Deep Insecurities
By Ankit Panda
Chipping away at Hong Kong’s status in retaliation will only vindicate the U.S. move.
December 06, 2019
Hong Kong’s Protests: Look Beyond Tiananmen 2.0
December 06, 2019
Britain’s Kashmir Conundrum: Poetic Justice?
December 05, 2019
The One Speech That Explains India’s New Strategic Thinking
Crossroads Asia
The New Silk RoadA
December 12, 2019
Kazakhstan on China’s Diplomatic Silk Road
By Catherine Putz
A new report highlights Kazakhstan as receiving the greatest volume and diversity of Beijing’s public diplomacy activities in South and Central Asia.
December 10, 2019
Atambayev’s Allies Face Long Sentences as Corruption Trials Close
December 04, 2019
Kazakhstan: Reaching Out to Central Asian Neighbors
December 02, 2019
Central Asian Presidents’ Second Consultative Meeting Zooms in on Water, Trade, and Regional Cooperation
Trans-Pacific View
U.S. Policy on AsiaV
December 11, 2019
Remembering Nakasone and US Asia Policy in the 1980s
By Prashanth Parameswaran
A look at the significance of the late Japanese premier through the lens of U.S. Asia policy during the period.
December 10, 2019
US-China Trade War: Impact on Capital Markets and Commodities
December 09, 2019
Why the New US-Singapore Guam Fighter Training Detachment Pact Matters
December 06, 2019
Putin: Russia Ready to Extend New START With US ‘Without Any Preconditions’
Pacific Money
Economy And BusinessM
December 11, 2019
The Belt and Road: Calculating Winners and Losers
By Shannon Tiezzi
A World Bank working paper attempts to put a number on the gains – and potential losses – for each country.
December 10, 2019
A Manufacturing Exodus in China—Fact or Fiction?
December 05, 2019
China’s Data/AI Economy and the Global Order
November 26, 2019
What Can We Learn From ‘Made in Japan’?
Asia Life
The Other Asia-PacificL
December 12, 2019
Taiwan’s Usually Obscure Party Lists Might Swing Its Legislative Election
By Lev Nachman and Brian Hioe
The KMT was riding high in legislative polls -- until a huge misstep with its party lists.
December 11, 2019
On Capturing Everyday Life: A Conversation with Kazuhiro Soda
December 06, 2019
Tao Indigenous Community Demands Removal of Nuclear Waste From Taiwan’s Orchid Island
December 05, 2019
Saving India‘s Intellectual History Will Require a Massive Effort
Oceania
The South PacificO
December 09, 2019
Why Australia Seeks Deeper Relations With Indonesia
By Grant Wyeth
Being able to identify areas of mutual interest and find ways to cooperate with Indonesia has been a long-standing hope for Australia.
December 06, 2019
Going Their Own Way: Western Australia’s Asia Strategy
December 04, 2019
Measles Outbreak Brings Samoan Government to Standstill
November 29, 2019
Australia Plans Return of Indian Artifacts
Podcasts
Asia GeopoliticsP
December 12, 2019
2019 in Asian Geopolitics: A Year of Change
By Ankit Panda
From South Asia to China to Northeast Asia, 2019 was a transformative year.
December 04, 2019
Kim Jong Un‘s End-of-2019 Deadline Approaches: What Lies on the Other Side?
November 28, 2019
The Return of Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksas and Geopolitics
November 09, 2019
Trump Year Three: The State of US Alliances in Asia
Photo Essays
Asia in PicturesE
October 31, 2019
Ulaanbaatar: Growing Strong and Sick
By Nicholas Muller
Pollution and a serious health crisis have accompanied rapid urbanization in Mongolia’s capital