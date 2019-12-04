The Diplomat

November 19, 2019

No, Pakistan’s Gwadar Port Is Not a Chinese Naval Base (Just Yet)

By Krzysztof Iwanek

The Pakistani navy is entrenching itself in Gwadar but there is no evidence of the Chinese forces’ presence yet.

November 18, 2019

Prabowo’s Introductory Visit Highlights Indonesia-Malaysia Defense Relations

By Prashanth Parameswaran

The new defense minister’s first overseas trip spotlighted some of the ongoing security collaboration between the two neighboring Southeast Asian states.

November 14, 2019

What’s Next for Cambodia’s Opposition Politics?

By David Hutt

After a big week for the country’s opposition, a look at what may lie ahead for it as well as Cambodian politics more generally.