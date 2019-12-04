The Diplomat

Subscribe
The One Speech That Explains India’s New Strategic Thinking
December 05, 2019

The One Speech That Explains India’s New Strategic Thinking

By Arjun Subramaniam
India’s external affairs minister has laid out clearly and cogently a set of guiding principles of Indian foreign policy.
Technical Problems, Slowing Economy Cut China’s Carrier Ambitions
December 04, 2019

Technical Problems, Slowing Economy Cut China’s Carrier Ambitions

By Steven Stashwick
Plans to build more than four aircraft carriers apparently put on hold.

Where Does the Asian Obsession With White Skin Come From?
December 02, 2019

Where Does the Asian Obsession With White Skin Come From?

By Ana Salvá
There are no signs that this deep-rooted trend is subsiding, despite recent media attention.

No, Pakistan’s Gwadar Port Is Not a Chinese Naval Base (Just Yet)
November 19, 2019

No, Pakistan’s Gwadar Port Is Not a Chinese Naval Base (Just Yet)

By Krzysztof Iwanek
The Pakistani navy is entrenching itself in Gwadar but there is no evidence of the Chinese forces’ presence yet.
Prabowo&#8217;s Introductory Visit Highlights Indonesia-Malaysia Defense Relations
November 18, 2019

Prabowo’s Introductory Visit Highlights Indonesia-Malaysia Defense Relations

By Prashanth Parameswaran
The new defense minister’s first overseas trip spotlighted some of the ongoing security collaboration between the two neighboring Southeast Asian states.
What’s Next for Cambodia’s Opposition Politics?
November 14, 2019

What’s Next for Cambodia’s Opposition Politics?

By David Hutt
After a big week for the country’s opposition, a look at what may lie ahead for it as well as Cambodian politics more generally.

The US and Japan After the INF Treaty
December 01, 2019

The US and Japan After the INF Treaty

By Ankit Panda
Is this a game-changer for the U.S.-Japan alliance?
Kazakhstan and the Nuclear Ban Treaty: It’s Complicated
December 01, 2019

Kazakhstan and the Nuclear Ban Treaty: It’s Complicated

By Dauren Aben
Does hosting Russian missile defense testing sites contradict Kazakhstan's commitment to the nuclear ban treaty?

CCP Influence Operations and Taiwan’s 2020 Elections
December 01, 2019

CCP Influence Operations and Taiwan’s 2020 Elections

By Russell Hsiao
Will the Chinese Communist Party’s effort to influence Taiwanese democracy ahead of the upcoming elections succeed?
Can China Lead the Fight on Climate Change?
December 01, 2019

Can China Lead the Fight on Climate Change?

By Iza Ding
Like Han Solo, China has been thrust into leading a fight it was not ready for. Can it succeed?

Smuggling Out the Truth: The Story of the Xinjiang Papers and China Cables
December 12, 2019

Smuggling Out the Truth: The Story of the Xinjiang Papers and China Cables

By Ben Lowsen
An unprecedented series of leaks of Chinese internal government documents highlights human rights abuses and possibly a crack in the façade of Xi Jinping’s power in China.
December 10, 2019

Hong Kong’s Leader Again Rejects Concessions After Massive Weekend Protest

December 10, 2019

When ‘Chinese People’s Feelings’ are the Only Feelings That Matter

December 08, 2019

China’s Central Role in Denmark’s Arctic Security Policies

Trump: North Korea‘s Kim Jong Un Could Lose ’Everything’ If ’Hostile’ Behavior Continues
December 09, 2019

Trump: North Korea‘s Kim Jong Un Could Lose ’Everything’ If ’Hostile’ Behavior Continues

By Ankit Panda
The U.S. president suggested Kim had much to lose if he pushed too far.
December 08, 2019

North Korea Announces Completion of ‘Very Important’ Test at Satellite Launching Ground

December 07, 2019

The Impact of Fiction on the Future of War

December 03, 2019

Imagery Suggests China Deployed Surveillance Aerostat to Mischief Reef in South China Sea

Indian Army Test Fires Excalibur Extended-Range Guided Rounds From M777 Howitzers
December 12, 2019

Indian Army Test Fires Excalibur Extended-Range Guided Rounds From M777 Howitzers

By Franz-Stefan Gady
The Indian Army for the first time earlier this week fired Excalibur projectiles from M777 ultra light howitzers.
December 12, 2019

India, Russia Kick Off Joint Military Exercise

December 07, 2019

Failed Agni III Test May Dent India’s Credible Deterrence

December 07, 2019

US Navy to Christen Second Ford-Class Carrier This Weekend

For Thailand’s Progressives, It’s Been a Year of Trials and Tribulations
December 11, 2019

For Thailand’s Progressives, It’s Been a Year of Trials and Tribulations

By Chonlawit Sirikupt
Thanathorn’s removal foreshadows a sinister dismantling of opposition using a façade of checks and balances.
December 10, 2019

Suu Kyi’s Hague Appearance: Minding Myanmar’s Domestic Political Dynamics in the ICJ Genocide Case

December 09, 2019

Malaysia Kicks off Polio Vaccination Campaign After First Case in 27 Years

December 07, 2019

How Italy Is Deepening Its Relationship With ASEAN

What Does the Maharashtra Crisis Mean for India’s Ruling Party?
December 12, 2019

What Does the Maharashtra Crisis Mean for India’s Ruling Party?

By Krzysztof Iwanek
Is the Bharatiya Janata Party not as invulnerable as once thought?
December 11, 2019

New Strategy to Tackle Floods and Erosion in India’s Disaster Prone Northeast

December 10, 2019

Can Pakistan Comply With the FATF’s Demands on Convicting the Members of Banned Groups?

December 10, 2019

Deadly Fire Highlights India’s Thousands of Illegal Factories

South Korea: North&#8217;s &#8216;Very Important Test&#8217; Was of Rocket Engine
December 10, 2019

South Korea: North’s ‘Very Important Test’ Was of Rocket Engine

By Hyung-Jin Kim
Seoul said a previously unspecified test at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground was a rocket engine test.
December 04, 2019

What’s Behind North Korea’s Missile Testing?

December 04, 2019

North Korea Announces Ruling Party Plenary Meeting for Late December 2019

December 03, 2019

Korea Wakes up to the Deadly Consequences of Spy Cams and Cyberbullying

Clash of Killer Robots? Japan’s Role in Preventing AI Apocalypse
December 10, 2019

Clash of Killer Robots? Japan’s Role in Preventing AI Apocalypse

By Daisuke Akimoto
Japan has a responsibility to spearhead discussions on the legal regulation of lethal autonomous weapons systems.
December 09, 2019

Japan’s Iran Dilemma

December 06, 2019

Japan-South Korea Ties on Ice Until Bilateral Trade Meeting

December 06, 2019

Japan Ends 2019 With a Packed Diplomatic Schedule

China‘s Response to US Hong Kong Democracy Act Shows Deep Insecurities
December 09, 2019

China‘s Response to US Hong Kong Democracy Act Shows Deep Insecurities

By Ankit Panda
Chipping away at Hong Kong’s status in retaliation will only vindicate the U.S. move.
December 06, 2019

Hong Kong’s Protests: Look Beyond Tiananmen 2.0

December 06, 2019

Britain’s Kashmir Conundrum: Poetic Justice?

December 05, 2019

The One Speech That Explains India’s New Strategic Thinking

Kazakhstan on China’s Diplomatic Silk Road
December 12, 2019

Kazakhstan on China’s Diplomatic Silk Road

By Catherine Putz
A new report highlights Kazakhstan as receiving the greatest volume and diversity of Beijing’s public diplomacy activities in South and Central Asia.
December 10, 2019

Atambayev’s Allies Face Long Sentences as Corruption Trials Close

December 04, 2019

Kazakhstan: Reaching Out to Central Asian Neighbors

December 02, 2019

Central Asian Presidents’ Second Consultative Meeting Zooms in on Water, Trade, and Regional Cooperation

Remembering Nakasone and US Asia Policy in the 1980s
December 11, 2019

Remembering Nakasone and US Asia Policy in the 1980s

By Prashanth Parameswaran
A look at the significance of the late Japanese premier through the lens of U.S. Asia policy during the period.
December 10, 2019

US-China Trade War: Impact on Capital Markets and Commodities

December 09, 2019

Why the New US-Singapore Guam Fighter Training Detachment Pact Matters

December 06, 2019

Putin: Russia Ready to Extend New START With US ‘Without Any Preconditions’

The Belt and Road: Calculating Winners and Losers
December 11, 2019

The Belt and Road: Calculating Winners and Losers

By Shannon Tiezzi
A World Bank working paper attempts to put a number on the gains – and potential losses – for each country.
December 10, 2019

A Manufacturing Exodus in China—Fact or Fiction?

December 05, 2019

China’s Data/AI Economy and the Global Order

November 26, 2019

What Can We Learn From ‘Made in Japan’?

Taiwan&#8217;s Usually Obscure Party Lists Might Swing Its Legislative Election
December 12, 2019

Taiwan’s Usually Obscure Party Lists Might Swing Its Legislative Election

By Lev Nachman and Brian Hioe
The KMT was riding high in legislative polls -- until a huge misstep with its party lists.
December 11, 2019

On Capturing Everyday Life: A Conversation with Kazuhiro Soda

December 06, 2019

Tao Indigenous Community Demands Removal of Nuclear Waste From Taiwan’s Orchid Island

December 05, 2019

Saving India‘s Intellectual History Will Require a Massive Effort

Why Australia Seeks Deeper Relations With Indonesia
December 09, 2019

Why Australia Seeks Deeper Relations With Indonesia

By Grant Wyeth
Being able to identify areas of mutual interest and find ways to cooperate with Indonesia has been a long-standing hope for Australia.
December 06, 2019

Going Their Own Way: Western Australia’s Asia Strategy

December 04, 2019

Measles Outbreak Brings Samoan Government to Standstill

November 29, 2019

Australia Plans Return of Indian Artifacts

2019 in Asian Geopolitics: A Year of Change
December 12, 2019

2019 in Asian Geopolitics: A Year of Change

By Ankit Panda
From South Asia to China to Northeast Asia, 2019 was a transformative year.
December 04, 2019

Kim Jong Un‘s End-of-2019 Deadline Approaches: What Lies on the Other Side?

November 28, 2019

The Return of Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksas and Geopolitics

November 09, 2019

Trump Year Three: The State of US Alliances in Asia

Ulaanbaatar: Growing Strong and Sick
October 31, 2019

Ulaanbaatar: Growing Strong and Sick

By Nicholas Muller
Pollution and a serious health crisis have accompanied rapid urbanization in Mongolia’s capital
October 22, 2019

Mongolia’s New Mining Boom

October 02, 2019

In Hong Kong: No Celebration, ‘Only a National Tragedy’

October 01, 2019

Marching Against Totalitarianism in Taiwan, With Hong Kong in Mind

From Myanmar to India: Refugees’ Lives Matter
December 03, 2019

From Myanmar to India: Refugees’ Lives Matter

By StoriesAsia
Myanmar’s Chin people in India.
September 04, 2019

A Day in Kashmir’s Epicenter of Resistance

August 06, 2019

What’s Up With Buddhist Persecution in Vietnam?

August 01, 2019

What’s Up With Religious Freedom Worldwide?