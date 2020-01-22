The Diplomat

January 25, 2020

Wuhan Coronavirus Panic Grips China and the World

By Ankit Panda

Are China's measures to keep the virus from spreading before the Lunar New Year likely to work?

January 24, 2020

Indonesia in 2020: A Year of Change or Stagnation Under Jokowi?

By Erin Cook

2020 could be a key year in assessing whether reform takes off or if the country continues to be mired in stagnation on key issues.

January 10, 2020

Top Risks in Asia in Early 2020

By Ankit Panda

2020 in the Asia-Pacific is off to a busy start. What are the big things to watch for?