The Diplomat

Why Are Russian Military Planes Flying Around Taiwan?
January 16, 2020

Why Are Russian Military Planes Flying Around Taiwan?

By John S. Van Oudenaren
Russia has little rationale for sending warplanes close to Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea – aside from appeasing China.
Why Saudi Arabia and the UAE Aren’t Bothered by India’s Citizenship Amendment Act
January 16, 2020

Why Saudi Arabia and the UAE Aren’t Bothered by India’s Citizenship Amendment Act

By Kabir Taneja
Driven by geopolitics and economics, both Gulf states are courting a close relationship with Modi’s India.

Explaining Singapore&#8217;s Interest in the F-35B
January 13, 2020

Explaining Singapore’s Interest in the F-35B

By Robert Farley
How significant will the addition of the F-35B to the Republic of Singapore Air Force's inventory be?

Diplomat Risk Intelligence

DRI
Wuhan Coronavirus Panic Grips China and the World
January 25, 2020

Wuhan Coronavirus Panic Grips China and the World

By Ankit Panda
Are China's measures to keep the virus from spreading before the Lunar New Year likely to work?
Indonesia in 2020: A Year of Change or Stagnation Under Jokowi?
January 24, 2020

Indonesia in 2020: A Year of Change or Stagnation Under Jokowi?

By Erin Cook
2020 could be a key year in assessing whether reform takes off or if the country continues to be mired in stagnation on key issues.
Top Risks in Asia in Early 2020
January 10, 2020

Top Risks in Asia in Early 2020

By Ankit Panda
2020 in the Asia-Pacific is off to a busy start. What are the big things to watch for?

Magazine

Can Cambodia’s Opposition Survive?
January 01, 2020

Can Cambodia’s Opposition Survive?

By Andrew Nachemson
Tales of the CNRP’s demise have so far been greatly exaggerated, but the clock is ticking.
A Bumpy Road Ahead for China in South Asia
January 01, 2020

A Bumpy Road Ahead for China in South Asia

By Sudha Ramachandran
2019 may go down as the year China’s massive Belt and Road project lost its shine for South Asian partners.

What RCEP Means for the Indo-Pacific
January 01, 2020

What RCEP Means for the Indo-Pacific

By Blake Berger
The final conclusion of negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership was a landmark achievement for ASEAN.
The Asia-Pacific in 2020: What to Expect?
January 01, 2020

The Asia-Pacific in 2020: What to Expect?

By The Diplomat
The Diplomat looks at the trends to watch across the region in the coming year.

Blogs

China Power

A New World Order

Who&#8217;s Afraid of the First China-Russia Road Bridge?
January 25, 2020

Who’s Afraid of the First China-Russia Road Bridge?

By Yuan Jiang
Addressing the persistent myth that China seeks a demographic takeover of the Russian Far East.
January 24, 2020

China Cargo Train Routes Face Backlash in Finland

January 24, 2020

Taiwan, Shut Out From WHO, Confronts Deadly Wuhan Coronavirus

January 23, 2020

Internationalized Autonomy: Re-Discovering the West’s Stake in Hong Kong

Flashpoints

Diplomacy by Other Means

The Pitfalls in Afghanistan’s Peace Process
January 24, 2020

The Pitfalls in Afghanistan’s Peace Process

By Daud Khattak
A US-Taliban peace agreement seems closer than ever, but the whole thing could unravel when it comes time for intra-Afghan talks.
January 22, 2020

What Does Xi’s Myanmar Visit Mean for India’s China Anxieties?

January 21, 2020

Iranian FM: Will Leave NPT if Europeans Refer Case to UN Security Council

January 21, 2020

India Tests K-4 Submarine-Launched Missile, Pushing Its Sea-Based Deterrent Forward

Asia Defense

Militaries of the Asia-Pacific

With Its New Aircraft Carrier, Is China Now a Blue Water Navy?
January 25, 2020

With Its New Aircraft Carrier, Is China Now a Blue Water Navy?

By James Maclaren
China recently commissioned its first indigenous aircraft carrier and took another step toward altering the military balance of power.
January 24, 2020

Duterte Threatens to End US Pact Over Ally’s Visa Issue

January 24, 2020

Navy Chief Introductory Visit Highlights Thailand-Singapore Defense Relations

January 23, 2020

What’s Next for Vietnam’s 5G Ambitions?

ASEAN Beat

Insights Into Half a Billion

How Is Singapore Preparing for Climate Change?
January 25, 2020

How Is Singapore Preparing for Climate Change?

By Adam Kiedrowski
Singapore can present itself as a model for concentrated efforts to thwart the effects of climate change in Asia.
January 24, 2020

UN Court Orders Myanmar to Prevent Rohingya Genocide

January 24, 2020

What Does the UK’s New ASEAN Mission Say About Its Southeast Asia Engagement Post-Brexit?

January 23, 2020

Kem Sokha’s Trial: The Dynamics Beyond the Courtroom

The Pulse

Perspectives on South Asia

Taiwan’s Relations with India: Partisan Divides
January 25, 2020

Taiwan’s Relations with India: Partisan Divides

By Timothy S. Rich, Andi Dahmer, Madelynn Einhorn, and Vasabjit Banerjee
What do Taiwanese people think about burgeoning ties with India? To a large extent, it depends on their political affiliation.
January 24, 2020

Survey: Nearly Half of Afghans Want US Troops Out After Deal

January 24, 2020

CPEC and Beyond: China and the US Fight For Influence In Pakistan

January 23, 2020

Why Is India’s Right Wing Defaming the Women Protesters of Shaheen Bagh?

The Koreas

Divided Peninsula

The Human Costs of Peace in Korea
January 24, 2020

The Human Costs of Peace in Korea

By Eun A Jo
As Moon doubles down on his peace initiative, North Korean refugees will face greater challenges in the South.
January 24, 2020

Parsing the Economic Damage From the Japan-South Korea Dispute

January 23, 2020

The Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Korea

January 17, 2020

Moon Jae-in Is Serious About Inter-Korean Cooperation

Tokyo Report

News From Japan

To Infinity and Beyond: Japan’s Rise as a Space Power
January 25, 2020

To Infinity and Beyond: Japan’s Rise as a Space Power

By Anupama Vijayakumar
Japan has steadily progressed toward achieving reliable, indigenous capabilities in outer space. 
January 23, 2020

The Tough Road Ahead for US-Japan Host Nation Support Negotiations

January 23, 2020

Downtown Tokyo’s Homeless Fear Removal Ahead of Olympics

January 22, 2020

Is Japan Ready to Welcome Immigrants?

The Debate

Comment and Opinion

States and Regions Can Help Build Australia’s Climate Change Resilience
January 24, 2020

States and Regions Can Help Build Australia’s Climate Change Resilience

By Tim Ash Vie
State and regional governments are increasingly stepping up their climate commitments where national governments are unable or unwilling to do so.
January 24, 2020

How Taiwan’s History Illuminates the 2020 Election

January 22, 2020

Peace in Afghanistan Must Not Ignore Afghan Voices

January 21, 2020

The Globalization of China’s Media Controls: Key Trends from 2019

Crossroads Asia

The New Silk Road

Accreditation Battle Continues Between RFE/RL and Tajikistan
January 24, 2020

Accreditation Battle Continues Between RFE/RL and Tajikistan

By Catherine Putz
Four more employees - one a driver - of RFE/RL's Tajik Service have been given six-month accreditations. The press freedom battle goes on.
January 23, 2020

Uzbek Blogger Flees After Release from Psychiatric Facility

January 23, 2020

Russia’s Strategy in Central Asia: Inviting India to Balance China

January 22, 2020

Why Is Kyrgyzstan Being Considered for the New U.S. Travel Ban?

Trans-Pacific View

U.S. Policy on Asia

Adding Myanmar to the Trump Travel Ban Would Be a Mistake
January 25, 2020

Adding Myanmar to the Trump Travel Ban Would Be a Mistake

By Daniel O'Connor
Such a move would only serve to push Myanmar further away from the U.S. – and toward China.
January 23, 2020

Washington Needs Nonproliferation Messaging Consistency on Iran and North Korea

January 17, 2020

Security Services: Moscow’s Fifth Column Across Eurasia

January 17, 2020

5 Indicted by US Grand Jury for Facilitating Exports to Pakistan’s Nuclear Program

Pacific Money

Economy And Business

What’s Next for Malaysia’s Meandering Economy in 2020?
January 24, 2020

What’s Next for Malaysia’s Meandering Economy in 2020?

By Shankaran Nambiar
A look ahead after a year when the economy seemed to be in a state of suspension.
January 24, 2020

World Airports Take Precautions After China Coronavirus Outbreak

January 23, 2020

China Virus Outbreak May Wallop Economy, Financial Markets

January 21, 2020

IMF Downgrade of Growth Outlook Ups Pressure on India’s Modi

Asia Life

The Other Asia-Pacific

Who Is Behind K-pop’s Viral Choreography?
January 23, 2020

Who Is Behind K-pop’s Viral Choreography?

By Layne Vandenberg
The minds behind K-pop dance choreography, one of K-pop’s most iconic features, deserve formal recognition. 
January 23, 2020

How Chinese Immigrants Found Their Way to Puerto Rico

January 21, 2020

How Chinese Immigrants Found Their Place in Puerto Rico

January 07, 2020

Eggs from Endangered Sea Turtle Stolen from Thai Beach

Oceania

The South Pacific

Australian Weapons Sales: Shrouded in Secrecy
January 24, 2020

Australian Weapons Sales: Shrouded in Secrecy

By Joshua Mcdonald
Canberra wants to be a top arms exporter, but its partners draw scrutiny.
January 21, 2020

Human Rights Stagnate Under New Leadership in Papua New Guinea

January 16, 2020

Australian Frigate Headed for the Middle East

January 16, 2020

Climate Change Brings Geopolitical Complications for Australia

Podcasts

Asia Geopolitics

How Asians See the World in 2020: Insights From Public Opinion
January 23, 2020

How Asians See the World in 2020: Insights From Public Opinion

By Ankit Panda
Discussing recent trends in elite and public opinion in Asia.
January 18, 2020

South China Sea: Indonesia’s Natuna Sea Dilemma With China

January 08, 2020

How Asia Will Make Sense of Trump’s Strike on Iran’s Soleimani

January 07, 2020

Taiwan Heads to the Polls: What Are the Geopolitical Stakes?

Photo Essays

Asia in Pictures

Ringing in Chinese New Year in Indonesia
January 22, 2020

Ringing in Chinese New Year in Indonesia

By Agoes Rudianto
The festival of Grebeg Sudiro celebrates ethnic Chinese heritage in Indonesia, where such celebrations were banned under Suharto.
January 07, 2020

Assam’s Women at the Frontline of Protests Against India’s New Citizenship Law

January 03, 2020

Thousands of Indians Welcome New Year With Spirit of Resistance

December 27, 2019

Hand-in-Hand 2019: Indian and Chinese Armies Come Together for Joint Military Exercise

Videos

Asia on Video

Social Justice a Distant Dream for Nepal’s Dalits
January 23, 2020

Social Justice a Distant Dream for Nepal’s Dalits

By Vishal Arora
A Nepali MP shares her experiences as a low-caste woman.
December 03, 2019

From Myanmar to India: Refugees’ Lives Matter

September 04, 2019

A Day in Kashmir’s Epicenter of Resistance

August 06, 2019

What’s Up With Buddhist Persecution in Vietnam?