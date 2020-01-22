Diplomat Risk IntelligenceDRI
January 25, 2020
Wuhan Coronavirus Panic Grips China and the World
By Ankit Panda
Are China's measures to keep the virus from spreading before the Lunar New Year likely to work?
January 24, 2020
Indonesia in 2020: A Year of Change or Stagnation Under Jokowi?
By Erin Cook
2020 could be a key year in assessing whether reform takes off or if the country continues to be mired in stagnation on key issues.
January 10, 2020
Top Risks in Asia in Early 2020
By Ankit Panda
2020 in the Asia-Pacific is off to a busy start. What are the big things to watch for?
Magazine
January 01, 2020
Can Cambodia’s Opposition Survive?
By Andrew Nachemson
Tales of the CNRP’s demise have so far been greatly exaggerated, but the clock is ticking.
January 01, 2020
A Bumpy Road Ahead for China in South Asia
By Sudha Ramachandran
2019 may go down as the year China’s massive Belt and Road project lost its shine for South Asian partners.
January 01, 2020
What RCEP Means for the Indo-Pacific
By Blake Berger
The final conclusion of negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership was a landmark achievement for ASEAN.
January 01, 2020
The Asia-Pacific in 2020: What to Expect?
By The Diplomat
The Diplomat looks at the trends to watch across the region in the coming year.
Blogs
China Power
A New World Order
January 25, 2020
Who’s Afraid of the First China-Russia Road Bridge?
By Yuan Jiang
Addressing the persistent myth that China seeks a demographic takeover of the Russian Far East.
January 24, 2020
China Cargo Train Routes Face Backlash in Finland
January 24, 2020
Taiwan, Shut Out From WHO, Confronts Deadly Wuhan Coronavirus
January 23, 2020
Internationalized Autonomy: Re-Discovering the West’s Stake in Hong Kong
Flashpoints
Diplomacy by Other Means
January 24, 2020
The Pitfalls in Afghanistan’s Peace Process
By Daud Khattak
A US-Taliban peace agreement seems closer than ever, but the whole thing could unravel when it comes time for intra-Afghan talks.
January 22, 2020
What Does Xi’s Myanmar Visit Mean for India’s China Anxieties?
January 21, 2020
Iranian FM: Will Leave NPT if Europeans Refer Case to UN Security Council
January 21, 2020
India Tests K-4 Submarine-Launched Missile, Pushing Its Sea-Based Deterrent Forward
Asia Defense
Militaries of the Asia-Pacific
January 25, 2020
With Its New Aircraft Carrier, Is China Now a Blue Water Navy?
By James Maclaren
China recently commissioned its first indigenous aircraft carrier and took another step toward altering the military balance of power.
January 24, 2020
Duterte Threatens to End US Pact Over Ally’s Visa Issue
January 24, 2020
Navy Chief Introductory Visit Highlights Thailand-Singapore Defense Relations
January 23, 2020
What’s Next for Vietnam’s 5G Ambitions?
ASEAN Beat
Insights Into Half a Billion
January 25, 2020
How Is Singapore Preparing for Climate Change?
By Adam Kiedrowski
Singapore can present itself as a model for concentrated efforts to thwart the effects of climate change in Asia.
January 24, 2020
UN Court Orders Myanmar to Prevent Rohingya Genocide
January 24, 2020
What Does the UK’s New ASEAN Mission Say About Its Southeast Asia Engagement Post-Brexit?
January 23, 2020
Kem Sokha’s Trial: The Dynamics Beyond the Courtroom
The Pulse
Perspectives on South Asia
January 25, 2020
Taiwan’s Relations with India: Partisan Divides
By Timothy S. Rich, Andi Dahmer, Madelynn Einhorn, and Vasabjit Banerjee
What do Taiwanese people think about burgeoning ties with India? To a large extent, it depends on their political affiliation.
January 24, 2020
Survey: Nearly Half of Afghans Want US Troops Out After Deal
January 24, 2020
CPEC and Beyond: China and the US Fight For Influence In Pakistan
January 23, 2020
Why Is India’s Right Wing Defaming the Women Protesters of Shaheen Bagh?
The Koreas
Divided Peninsula
January 24, 2020
The Human Costs of Peace in Korea
By Eun A Jo
As Moon doubles down on his peace initiative, North Korean refugees will face greater challenges in the South.
January 24, 2020
Parsing the Economic Damage From the Japan-South Korea Dispute
January 23, 2020
The Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Korea
January 17, 2020
Moon Jae-in Is Serious About Inter-Korean Cooperation
Tokyo Report
News From Japan
January 25, 2020
To Infinity and Beyond: Japan’s Rise as a Space Power
By Anupama Vijayakumar
Japan has steadily progressed toward achieving reliable, indigenous capabilities in outer space.
January 23, 2020
The Tough Road Ahead for US-Japan Host Nation Support Negotiations
January 23, 2020
Downtown Tokyo’s Homeless Fear Removal Ahead of Olympics
January 22, 2020
Is Japan Ready to Welcome Immigrants?
The Debate
Comment and Opinion
January 24, 2020
States and Regions Can Help Build Australia’s Climate Change Resilience
By Tim Ash Vie
State and regional governments are increasingly stepping up their climate commitments where national governments are unable or unwilling to do so.
January 24, 2020
How Taiwan’s History Illuminates the 2020 Election
January 22, 2020
Peace in Afghanistan Must Not Ignore Afghan Voices
January 21, 2020
The Globalization of China’s Media Controls: Key Trends from 2019
Crossroads Asia
The New Silk Road
January 24, 2020
Accreditation Battle Continues Between RFE/RL and Tajikistan
By Catherine Putz
Four more employees - one a driver - of RFE/RL's Tajik Service have been given six-month accreditations. The press freedom battle goes on.
January 23, 2020
Uzbek Blogger Flees After Release from Psychiatric Facility
January 23, 2020
Russia’s Strategy in Central Asia: Inviting India to Balance China
January 22, 2020
Why Is Kyrgyzstan Being Considered for the New U.S. Travel Ban?
Trans-Pacific View
U.S. Policy on Asia
January 25, 2020
Adding Myanmar to the Trump Travel Ban Would Be a Mistake
By Daniel O'Connor
Such a move would only serve to push Myanmar further away from the U.S. – and toward China.
January 23, 2020
Washington Needs Nonproliferation Messaging Consistency on Iran and North Korea
January 17, 2020
Security Services: Moscow’s Fifth Column Across Eurasia
January 17, 2020
5 Indicted by US Grand Jury for Facilitating Exports to Pakistan’s Nuclear Program
Pacific Money
Economy And Business
January 24, 2020
What’s Next for Malaysia’s Meandering Economy in 2020?
By Shankaran Nambiar
A look ahead after a year when the economy seemed to be in a state of suspension.
January 24, 2020
World Airports Take Precautions After China Coronavirus Outbreak
January 23, 2020
China Virus Outbreak May Wallop Economy, Financial Markets
January 21, 2020
IMF Downgrade of Growth Outlook Ups Pressure on India’s Modi
Asia Life
The Other Asia-Pacific
January 23, 2020
Who Is Behind K-pop’s Viral Choreography?
By Layne Vandenberg
The minds behind K-pop dance choreography, one of K-pop’s most iconic features, deserve formal recognition.
January 23, 2020
How Chinese Immigrants Found Their Way to Puerto Rico
January 21, 2020
How Chinese Immigrants Found Their Place in Puerto Rico
January 07, 2020
Eggs from Endangered Sea Turtle Stolen from Thai Beach
Oceania
The South Pacific
January 24, 2020
Australian Weapons Sales: Shrouded in Secrecy
By Joshua Mcdonald
Canberra wants to be a top arms exporter, but its partners draw scrutiny.
January 21, 2020
Human Rights Stagnate Under New Leadership in Papua New Guinea
January 16, 2020
Australian Frigate Headed for the Middle East
January 16, 2020
Climate Change Brings Geopolitical Complications for Australia
Podcasts
Asia Geopolitics
January 23, 2020
How Asians See the World in 2020: Insights From Public Opinion
By Ankit Panda
Discussing recent trends in elite and public opinion in Asia.
January 18, 2020
South China Sea: Indonesia’s Natuna Sea Dilemma With China
January 08, 2020
How Asia Will Make Sense of Trump’s Strike on Iran’s Soleimani
January 07, 2020
Taiwan Heads to the Polls: What Are the Geopolitical Stakes?
Photo Essays
Asia in Pictures
January 22, 2020
Ringing in Chinese New Year in Indonesia
By Agoes Rudianto
The festival of Grebeg Sudiro celebrates ethnic Chinese heritage in Indonesia, where such celebrations were banned under Suharto.
January 07, 2020
Assam’s Women at the Frontline of Protests Against India’s New Citizenship Law
January 03, 2020
Thousands of Indians Welcome New Year With Spirit of Resistance
December 27, 2019
Hand-in-Hand 2019: Indian and Chinese Armies Come Together for Joint Military Exercise
Videos
Asia on Video
January 23, 2020
Social Justice a Distant Dream for Nepal’s Dalits
By Vishal Arora
A Nepali MP shares her experiences as a low-caste woman.