The Diplomat

How Singapore Connected the Dots on Coronavirus 
March 04, 2020

By Sribala Subramanian
Tough laws and semi-invasive methods coupled with cajoling and cheerleading are Singapore’s way of handling epidemics .
US Navy Takes Delivery of New F-35B-Carrying Amphibious Assault Ship
March 02, 2020

By Franz-Stefan Gady
The latest America-class amphibious assault ship was delivered to the Navy on February 28.

The Coronavirus Outbreak: How Democratic Taiwan Outperformed Authoritarian China
February 27, 2020

By Victor (Lin) Pu
Taiwan’s example proves that the free flow of information is the best treatment for the coronavirus outbreak.

Diplomat Risk Intelligence

DRI
‘This Is Not a Drill’: COVID-19’s Economic Fallout
March 09, 2020

By Ankit Panda
Making sense of COVID-19 and the specter of a global economic crisis.
Duterte&#8217;s Gamble on the US-Philippines Alliance
February 21, 2020

By Ankit Panda
A reset for the U.S.-Philippines alliance?
Risk Mitigation and Huawei: The UK Makes a Choice
February 10, 2020

By Ankit Panda
Huawei gets its day in the UK.

Magazine

M
Does Singapore’s Next Election Matter?
March 01, 2020

By Kirsten Han
The eventual election may bring some excitement, yet it’s unlikely that the result will bring much change.
The Fall of Tajikistan’s Opposition
March 01, 2020

By Edward Lemon
President Emomali Rahmon has consolidated power by leading a merciless campaign against any opposition.

Indonesia, China, and the Natuna Linchpin
March 01, 2020

By Evan A. Laksmana
Can Indonesia develop a strategy to confront China’s long game in the Natunas and the South China Sea?
Lessons From Balakot: One Year On
March 01, 2020

By Sitara Noor and Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan
One year ago, India and Pakistan engaged in dangerous brinkmanship. What are the lessons learned?

Blogs

China Power

A New World Order

P
As Xi Heads to Wuhan, China Ramps up Propaganda in Virus ‘War’
March 11, 2020

By Associated Press
The CCP is hoping to turn disaster into a PR victory.
Flashpoints

Diplomacy by Other Means

F
US Starts Troop Pullout, Seeks End to Afghan Leaders&#8217; Feud
March 10, 2020

By Associated Press
The United States began withdrawing troops from Afghanistan while the dueling inaugurations of Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah have thrown plans for talks with the Taliban into chaos.
Asia Defense

Militaries of the Asia-Pacific

D
Indonesia Domestic Defense Industry Development in the Headlines With Deputy Defense Minister’s PT Pindad Visit
March 10, 2020

By Prashanth Parameswaran
The engagement spotlighted the country’s ongoing effort to develop its domestic defense industry.
ASEAN Beat

Insights Into Half a Billion

B
What Does Muhyiddin’s New Cabinet Mean for Malaysia?
March 11, 2020

By Prashanth Parameswaran
While the cabinet lineup suggests a focus on reassurance, the true test will be if it can help the country overcome more fundamental political and economic uncertainties.
The Pulse

Perspectives on South Asia

P
Pakistan’s Government and Military Are Crushing Dissent on Social Media
March 11, 2020

By Abdul Rehman
New social media regulations are just the latest tool used to criminalize dissenting online speech.
The Koreas

Divided Peninsula

K
Lessons From South Korea’s COVID-19 Outbreak: The Good, Bad, and Ugly
March 10, 2020

By Justin Fendos
Where South Korea has succeeded – and where it has struggled – in containing the new epidemic.
Tokyo Report

News From Japan

R
Coronavirus and Foreign Teachers in Japan
March 11, 2020

By Hayden Marks
With Japan's schools shut down, what happens to foreign teachers?
The Debate

Comment and Opinion

D
Japan’s Misguided Alliance With Myanmar’s Abusive Military 
March 10, 2020

By Teppei Kasai
While other democracies have recoiled in horror, Japan has continued to pour overseas aid into Myanmar.
Crossroads Asia

The New Silk Road

A
Kazakhstan Court Set To Free Prominent Political Prisoner
March 09, 2020

By Paolo Sorbello
Mukhtar Dzhakishev, former head of Kazakhstan's uranium company, obtained an early release decision due to his declining health.
Trans-Pacific View

U.S. Policy on Asia

V
How the US Is Responding to the Coronavirus Outbreak
March 11, 2020

By Bonnie Girard
As COVID-19 spreads, the Trump administration tries to bolster the economy – and distinguish its approach from China’s.
Pacific Money

Economy And Business

M
Shock Saudi Move Causes Historic One-Day Plunge in Price of Crude Oil: What Next?
March 09, 2020

By Ankit Panda
Early on Monday, Brent crude fell by more than 20 percent, dropping to levels unseen since 2015-2016.
Asia Life

The Other Asia-Pacific

L
Does a Ban on Philippines Workers Going to Kuwait Really Make Sense?
March 10, 2020

By Henelito A Sevilla Jr
A closer look at an important policy position that has been taken by the Duterte administration.
Oceania

The South Pacific

O
Australia to Follow US Withdrawal From Afghanistan
March 07, 2020

By Joshua Mcdonald
After 18 years of war, Australian troops will withdraw from Afghanistan amid a hoped-for peace.
Podcasts

Asia Geopolitics

P
A Life Covering Corruption, Conflict, and Contemporary Politics in Southeast Asia
March 06, 2020

By Luke Hunt
A conversation with Australian foreign correspondent Craig Skehan and his decades in Southeast Asia.
Photo Essays

Asia in Pictures

E
Who Will Save Luang Prabang?
March 04, 2020

By Tom Fawthrop
The World Heritage site in Laos is endangered by mega-projects and Mekong dams.
Videos

Asia on Video

V
The Shrinking Space for Minorities and Dissent in Sri Lanka
February 05, 2020

By StoriesAsia
An interview with activist Ruki Fernando on Gotabaya’s presidency.
