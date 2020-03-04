The Diplomat

Security

Mindanao After Martial Law

By Nick Aspinwall | March 10, 2020

After 31 months of martial law following the siege of Marawi, both the military and insurgents are still firmly in place.

Society

Cracks in the System: COVID-19 in Chinese Prisons

By Zi Yang | March 09, 2020

The spread of the disease in prisons reveals flaws in China’s epidemic countermeasures.

Politics

Is COVID-19 China’s ‘Chernobyl Moment’?

By Liubomir K. Topaloff | March 04, 2020

There are plenty of differences between Gorbachev’s Soviet Union and Xi’s China. But there are enough similarities that Xi should be worried.

Security

Cobra Gold 2020: America’s Strategic Shift in Southeast Asia

By Zachary Williams | March 06, 2020

The debut of the F-35B at this year’s edition of the annual drill signals a shift in U.S. military presence in the region.

Society

The Latest Weapon Against Assam’s Muslims: Forced Evictions

By Angshuman Choudhury and Suraj Gogoi | March 05, 2020

A new land rights regime in Northeast India’s Assam threatens the existence of ethno-religious minorities.