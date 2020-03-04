The Diplomat

Diplomat Risk IntelligenceDRI
March 09, 2020
‘This Is Not a Drill’: COVID-19’s Economic Fallout
By Ankit Panda
Making sense of COVID-19 and the specter of a global economic crisis.
February 21, 2020
Duterte’s Gamble on the US-Philippines Alliance
By Ankit Panda
A reset for the U.S.-Philippines alliance?
February 10, 2020
Risk Mitigation and Huawei: The UK Makes a Choice
By Ankit Panda
Huawei gets its day in the UK.
MagazineM
March 01, 2020
Does Singapore’s Next Election Matter?
By Kirsten Han
The eventual election may bring some excitement, yet it’s unlikely that the result will bring much change.
March 01, 2020
The Fall of Tajikistan’s Opposition
By Edward Lemon
President Emomali Rahmon has consolidated power by leading a merciless campaign against any opposition.
March 01, 2020
Indonesia, China, and the Natuna Linchpin
By Evan A. Laksmana
Can Indonesia develop a strategy to confront China’s long game in the Natunas and the South China Sea?
March 01, 2020
Lessons From Balakot: One Year On
By Sitara Noor and Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan
One year ago, India and Pakistan engaged in dangerous brinkmanship. What are the lessons learned?
Blogs
China Power
A New World Order
March 11, 2020
As Xi Heads to Wuhan, China Ramps up Propaganda in Virus ‘War’
By Associated Press
The CCP is hoping to turn disaster into a PR victory.
March 10, 2020
Can the Coronavirus Strengthen China’s Authoritarian Regime?
March 07, 2020
China’s Ubiquitous Facial Recognition Tech Sparks Privacy Backlash
March 06, 2020
Huawei Doubles Down on Europe With New Factory
Flashpoints
Diplomacy by Other Means
March 10, 2020
US Starts Troop Pullout, Seeks End to Afghan Leaders’ Feud
By Associated Press
The United States began withdrawing troops from Afghanistan while the dueling inaugurations of Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah have thrown plans for talks with the Taliban into chaos.
March 10, 2020
How Many Ford-class Carriers Does the US Navy Need?
March 10, 2020
China Pushes Back on US Accusation of Lasing P-8A Off Guam
March 10, 2020
North Korea Conducts Long-Range Artillery Drill
Asia Defense
Militaries of the Asia-Pacific
March 10, 2020
Indonesia Domestic Defense Industry Development in the Headlines With Deputy Defense Minister’s PT Pindad Visit
By Prashanth Parameswaran
The engagement spotlighted the country’s ongoing effort to develop its domestic defense industry.
March 10, 2020
What’s Behind Singapore’s New Integrated Military Cyber Command Objective?
March 10, 2020
China Declares Latest Type 052D Destroyer and Type 054A Frigate ‘Combat Ready’
March 10, 2020
First Submarine Visit Highlights Australia-Brunei Defense Ties
ASEAN Beat
Insights Into Half a Billion
March 11, 2020
What Does Muhyiddin’s New Cabinet Mean for Malaysia?
By Prashanth Parameswaran
While the cabinet lineup suggests a focus on reassurance, the true test will be if it can help the country overcome more fundamental political and economic uncertainties.
March 10, 2020
Dutch King Apologizes for Deadly Colonial Legacy in Indonesia
March 10, 2020
The Truth About Myanmar’s Genocide Case Defense Lawyer
March 10, 2020
What’s Next for the New Southern Thailand Insurgency Peace Talks?
The Pulse
Perspectives on South Asia
March 11, 2020
Pakistan’s Government and Military Are Crushing Dissent on Social Media
By Abdul Rehman
New social media regulations are just the latest tool used to criminalize dissenting online speech.
March 10, 2020
Holi Festival Subdued in India Over Coronavirus Concerns
March 10, 2020
India Evacuates Citizens, Others From China, Iran Amid COVID-19
March 10, 2020
Why Balochistan Needs Women’s Day
The Koreas
Divided Peninsula
March 10, 2020
Lessons From South Korea’s COVID-19 Outbreak: The Good, Bad, and Ugly
By Justin Fendos
Where South Korea has succeeded – and where it has struggled – in containing the new epidemic.
March 09, 2020
North Korea Flies out Foreign Diplomats Amid COVID-19 Concerns
March 06, 2020
South Korea Grapples With Mask Shortage Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
March 06, 2020
Coronavirus: The Economic Costs for North Korea
Tokyo Report
News From Japan
March 11, 2020
Coronavirus and Foreign Teachers in Japan
By Hayden Marks
With Japan's schools shut down, what happens to foreign teachers?
March 10, 2020
Has Japan’s Foreign Policy Gone Beyond the Yoshida Doctrine?
March 10, 2020
Japan’s Economy Shrinks 7 Percent in Last Quarter, Risks Recession
March 06, 2020
Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Japan Postpones Long-Awaited Visit From China’s Xi
The Debate
Comment and Opinion
March 10, 2020
Japan’s Misguided Alliance With Myanmar’s Abusive Military
By Teppei Kasai
While other democracies have recoiled in horror, Japan has continued to pour overseas aid into Myanmar.
March 09, 2020
ASEAN Must Do More to Help the Rohingyas
March 10, 2020
The Legitimacy of the Afghan Government Post-Election and After the US-Taliban Deal
March 09, 2020
The World Sees a Public Health Crisis. Beijing Sees a Political Threat.
Crossroads Asia
The New Silk Road
March 09, 2020
Kazakhstan Court Set To Free Prominent Political Prisoner
By Paolo Sorbello
Mukhtar Dzhakishev, former head of Kazakhstan's uranium company, obtained an early release decision due to his declining health.
March 05, 2020
Former Kyrgyz Lawmaker Detained After Rally in Bishkek Goes Awry
March 04, 2020
Tajik Islamic State Sympathizer and Attack Ringleader Dies in Prison
March 04, 2020
Tajikistan Blocks Entry of Citizens From 35 Countries Over Coronavirus Fears
Trans-Pacific View
U.S. Policy on Asia
March 11, 2020
How the US Is Responding to the Coronavirus Outbreak
By Bonnie Girard
As COVID-19 spreads, the Trump administration tries to bolster the economy – and distinguish its approach from China’s.
March 10, 2020
The Significance of the First Cobra Gold Multilateral Cyber Exercise
March 08, 2020
The Dangers of Westlessness
March 06, 2020
Joe Biden’s Record on China and Taiwan
Pacific Money
Economy And Business
March 09, 2020
Shock Saudi Move Causes Historic One-Day Plunge in Price of Crude Oil: What Next?
By Ankit Panda
Early on Monday, Brent crude fell by more than 20 percent, dropping to levels unseen since 2015-2016.
March 07, 2020
Helping Hong Kong’s Economy Weather Protests and Coronavirus
March 06, 2020
Taiwan Braces for Economic Impact of Global Coronavirus Outbreak
March 04, 2020
China’s Policy Banks Need to Hedge Against Climate Risks
Asia Life
The Other Asia-Pacific
March 10, 2020
Does a Ban on Philippines Workers Going to Kuwait Really Make Sense?
By Henelito A Sevilla Jr
A closer look at an important policy position that has been taken by the Duterte administration.
March 10, 2020
Time to Give Women’s Cricket Its Due
March 06, 2020
Asian Women Among Time’s 100 Women of the Year
March 03, 2020
How Nepal Is Protecting Its Wildlife
Oceania
The South Pacific
March 07, 2020
Australia to Follow US Withdrawal From Afghanistan
By Joshua Mcdonald
After 18 years of war, Australian troops will withdraw from Afghanistan amid a hoped-for peace.
March 03, 2020
Australian Associated Press to Shut Down After 85 years
February 28, 2020
Australia: Far-Right on the Rise as Intelligence Chief Warns of Terror Threat
February 25, 2020
China, Australia and a Compliant New Normal?
Podcasts
Asia Geopolitics
March 06, 2020
A Life Covering Corruption, Conflict, and Contemporary Politics in Southeast Asia
By Luke Hunt
A conversation with Australian foreign correspondent Craig Skehan and his decades in Southeast Asia.
February 29, 2020
Afghanistan After Trump’s Taliban Deal: What Next?
February 27, 2020
Did Trump’s India Visit Keep the US-India Relationship on Track?
February 20, 2020
Between Effectiveness and Control: Civil-Military Relations in India
Photo Essays
Asia in Pictures
March 04, 2020
Who Will Save Luang Prabang?
By Tom Fawthrop
The World Heritage site in Laos is endangered by mega-projects and Mekong dams.
February 18, 2020
After 14-Day Quarantine, 238 Indonesians From Wuhan Finally Come Home
January 29, 2020
The Rich Merchant and the Young Bukharans
January 22, 2020
Ringing in Chinese New Year in Indonesia
Videos
Asia on Video
February 05, 2020
The Shrinking Space for Minorities and Dissent in Sri Lanka
By StoriesAsia
An interview with activist Ruki Fernando on Gotabaya’s presidency.