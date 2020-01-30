The Diplomat

Magazine

Kim Jong Unchained

By Aidan Foster-Carter | February 01, 2020

Pyongyang’s outreach in 2018 was a ruse. With North Korea stronger and cockier than ever, prospects are grim in 2020.

Society

How the Coronavirus Outbreak Played out on China’s Social Media

By Johanna M. Costigan and Xu Xin | January 31, 2020

Amid a vacuum in state action, netizens asked each other for help with the coronavirus -- a move that some later found out was violating China’s ban on “spreading rumors.”

Asia Through the Lens

Kashmiris’ Desperate Quest for Internet Access

By StoriesAsia | January 30, 2020

The internet has been partially restored in Kashmir after six months of misery.

Magazine

Sheena Greitens on Understanding China’s Policies in Xinjiang

By Ankit Panda | February 01, 2020

How “war on terror” rhetoric contributed to the repression of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China.

Security

All Weather Friends: China and Pakistan Space Cooperation

By Preethi Amaresh | January 30, 2020

Pakistan’s space program is set to benefit greatly from China's advanced technology.