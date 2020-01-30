The Diplomat

Diplomat Risk IntelligenceDRI
January 25, 2020
Wuhan Coronavirus Panic Grips China and the World
By Ankit Panda
Are China's measures to keep the virus from spreading before the Lunar New Year likely to work?
January 24, 2020
Indonesia in 2020: A Year of Change or Stagnation Under Jokowi?
By Erin Cook
2020 could be a key year in assessing whether reform takes off or if the country continues to be mired in stagnation on key issues.
January 10, 2020
Top Risks in Asia in Early 2020
By Ankit Panda
2020 in the Asia-Pacific is off to a busy start. What are the big things to watch for?
February 01, 2020
Kim Jong Unchained
By Aidan Foster-Carter
Pyongyang’s outreach in 2018 was a ruse. With North Korea stronger and cockier than ever, prospects are grim in 2020.
February 01, 2020
Sheena Greitens on Understanding China’s Policies in Xinjiang
By Ankit Panda
How “war on terror” rhetoric contributed to the repression of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China.
January 01, 2020
Can Cambodia’s Opposition Survive?
By Andrew Nachemson
Tales of the CNRP’s demise have so far been greatly exaggerated, but the clock is ticking.
January 01, 2020
A Bumpy Road Ahead for China in South Asia
By Sudha Ramachandran
2019 may go down as the year China’s massive Belt and Road project lost its shine for South Asian partners.
February 01, 2020
China’s Social Control Mechanisms on Full Display Amid Coronavirus Epidemic
By Dake Kang
People with ties to Wuhan are being tracked, quarantined, and even outed on social media.
January 31, 2020
The Geopolitical Consequences of the Coronavirus Outbreak
January 31, 2020
Wuhan Coronavirus and the Tacitus Trap
January 30, 2020
Is This the End of the 1992 Consensus?
January 29, 2020
South China Sea: US Littoral Combat Ship Conducts Freedom of Navigation Operation
By Ankit Panda
The FONOP marked the first known operation in the area so far in 2020.
January 29, 2020
Harvard Researcher Charged Over Undisclosed China Links
January 28, 2020
‘Five Eyes’ Countries Eye Expanded Cooperation Amid North Korea Challenges
January 28, 2020
Were Tankers the Key to Imperial Japan’s Early Wartime Success?
February 01, 2020
Indonesia’s Submarine Capabilities in the Headlines with New Sea Trials
By Prashanth Parameswaran
Jakarta’s conducting of trials with respect to its first indigenously-assembled submarine put the focus on a key aspect of its capabilities.
January 31, 2020
Will India Now Finally Invite Australia to the Malabar Exercise?
January 30, 2020
Defense Ministers Meeting Puts the Focus on Indonesia-Malaysia Security Ties
January 28, 2020
First Australia Defense Secretary Brunei Visit Puts Bilateral Security Ties in Focus
February 01, 2020
Philippine Church Denies FBI Allegations Amid Abuse Investigation
By Associated Press
A Philippine religious group has denied allegations by American law enforcement agents that it was involved in a scheme to trick followers into becoming fundraisers and arrange sham marriages to keep them in the United States.
January 31, 2020
New Test for Singapore’s Fake News Law
January 31, 2020
Cambodia’s Hun Sen Blasts Online Virus Misinformation
January 31, 2020
How Constitutional Reform in Myanmar Matters for the Country’s Democracy
January 31, 2020
Top US Commander Sees Increased Iranian Threat in Afghanistan
By Associated Press
Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie says he is seeing a "worrisome trend" of Iranian malign interference in Afghanistan.
January 31, 2020
Report: SIGAR Notes Record-High Attack Numbers in Afghanistan
January 31, 2020
Indian Police Detain Man for Firing During Student Protest
January 31, 2020
What Next for the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement?
February 01, 2020
North Korea Beefs Up Measures to Prevent Coronavirus Outbreak
By Tae-jun Kang
North Korea is undertaking unusually public efforts to combat the new disease.
January 30, 2020
Threat of Furloughs Looms Over Continuing US-Korea Burden-Sharing Talks
January 30, 2020
German Court Rules Against Berlin Hostel at North Korean Embassy
January 28, 2020
What Are the Implications of South Korea’s Decision to Send a Naval Unit to the Strait of Hormuz?
February 01, 2020
Could Japan Call off the Tokyo Olympics Following the Coronavirus Outbreak?
By Thisanka Siripala
As China struggles to contain the coronavirus, there are looming fears the virus could threaten the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Japan.
January 30, 2020
Japan Begins Evacuating Citizens From Outbreak-Hit Wuhan
January 25, 2020
To Infinity and Beyond: Japan’s Rise as a Space Power
January 23, 2020
The Tough Road Ahead for US-Japan Host Nation Support Negotiations
February 01, 2020
Afghanistan’s Mineral Resources Are a Lost Opportunity and a Threat
By Ahmad Shah Katawazai
Without a coherent strategy, Afghanistan's vast mineral resources represent both a lost opportunity and a threat to national security.
January 31, 2020
Is India Becoming an Elected Autocracy?
January 31, 2020
Sam Rainsy Is Not a Coward
January 30, 2020
The Coronavirus and Governance
February 01, 2020
Potholes and Bumps Along the Silk Road Economic Belt in Central Asia
By Li-Chen Sim and Farkhod Aminjonov
Belt and Road-related problems could prompt Central Asian states to re-engage more seriously with other actors.
February 01, 2020
The Real Meaning of Manizha Mania
January 31, 2020
Report Links Ablyazov to Embattled Maltese Academic Joseph Mifsud Via Swiss Lawyer Stephan Roh
January 30, 2020
US Secretary of State Pompeo’s Trip to Central Asia Back on
January 29, 2020
After the ICJ Ruling, What Will the US Do for the Rohingya?
By Adam Kiedrowski
The recent ruling against Myanmar should spark a stronger response from the United States.
January 28, 2020
Europe in US-China Rivalry: Stakes and Strategy
January 25, 2020
Adding Myanmar to the Trump Travel Ban Would Be a Mistake
January 23, 2020
Washington Needs Nonproliferation Messaging Consistency on Iran and North Korea
February 01, 2020
Major US Airlines Suspend Flights Between US, China
By Associated Press
American Airlines, Delta, and United all announced suspensions of service between the United States and China.
January 31, 2020
EU-Vietnam Economic Ties: Toward Win-Win?
January 31, 2020
Protests and Pandemics: New Pressures Test Asia’s Resilient City in 2020
January 28, 2020
Countries Evaluate Evacuation of Citizens Amid Wuhan Coronavirus Panic
January 31, 2020
The Face of the Coronavirus: Face Masks
By Layne Vandenberg
Exclusively associating face masks with the coronavirus vilifies Chinese culture and fashion.
January 29, 2020
‘Minari,’ a Korean Immigrant Drama, Breaks Out at Sundance
January 28, 2020
Asian Demand for Face Masks Soars on Fears of Chinese Virus
January 28, 2020
‘Don’t Be Dead’: China Mourns Kobe Bryant
January 31, 2020
Australia Defends Plan to Create Island Quarantine Camp for Wuhan Evacuees
By Associated Press
Australia is preparing to send potentially hundreds of its citizens rescued from Hubei province to remote Christmas Island.
January 29, 2020
New Zealand’s Ardern Will Seek Re-election in Sept. 19 Vote
January 28, 2020
New Zealand’s Role in Canada’s Pacific Shift
January 24, 2020
Australian Weapons Sales: Shrouded in Secrecy
January 30, 2020
5G and Risk Mitigation: Asia’s Huawei Conundrum
By Ankit Panda
Can U.S. efforts to keep Huawei at bay succeed?
January 23, 2020
How Asians See the World in 2020: Insights From Public Opinion
January 18, 2020
South China Sea: Indonesia’s Natuna Sea Dilemma With China
January 08, 2020
How Asia Will Make Sense of Trump’s Strike on Iran’s Soleimani
January 29, 2020
The Rich Merchant and the Young Bukharans
By Catherine Putz
The Diplomat’s Catherine Putz paid a visit to the old houses of two pivotal Bukharan figures: Fayzulla and Usmon Khodjaev.
January 22, 2020
Ringing in Chinese New Year in Indonesia
January 07, 2020
Assam’s Women at the Frontline of Protests Against India’s New Citizenship Law
January 03, 2020
Thousands of Indians Welcome New Year With Spirit of Resistance
January 30, 2020
Kashmiris’ Desperate Quest for Internet Access
By StoriesAsia
The internet has been partially restored in Kashmir after six months of misery.