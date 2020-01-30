The Diplomat

Subscribe
With Its New Aircraft Carrier, Is China Now a Blue Water Navy?
January 25, 2020

By James Maclaren
China recently commissioned its first indigenous aircraft carrier and took another step toward altering the military balance of power.
Taiwan, Shut Out From WHO, Confronts Deadly Wuhan Coronavirus
January 24, 2020

By Nick Aspinwall
President Tsai and a senior U.S. official called for Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHO as the nation confirmed its first coronavirus case on Tuesday.

The Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Korea
January 23, 2020

By Tae-jun Kang
A new virus from China is affecting South Korea economically and politically.

Diplomat Risk Intelligence

Wuhan Coronavirus Panic Grips China and the World
January 25, 2020

By Ankit Panda
Are China's measures to keep the virus from spreading before the Lunar New Year likely to work?
Indonesia in 2020: A Year of Change or Stagnation Under Jokowi?
January 24, 2020

By Erin Cook
2020 could be a key year in assessing whether reform takes off or if the country continues to be mired in stagnation on key issues.
Top Risks in Asia in Early 2020
January 10, 2020

By Ankit Panda
2020 in the Asia-Pacific is off to a busy start. What are the big things to watch for?

Magazine

Kim Jong Unchained
February 01, 2020

By Aidan Foster-Carter
Pyongyang’s outreach in 2018 was a ruse. With North Korea stronger and cockier than ever, prospects are grim in 2020.
Sheena Greitens on Understanding China’s Policies in Xinjiang
February 01, 2020

By Ankit Panda
How “war on terror” rhetoric contributed to the repression of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China.

Can Cambodia’s Opposition Survive?
January 01, 2020

By Andrew Nachemson
Tales of the CNRP’s demise have so far been greatly exaggerated, but the clock is ticking.
A Bumpy Road Ahead for China in South Asia
January 01, 2020

By Sudha Ramachandran
2019 may go down as the year China’s massive Belt and Road project lost its shine for South Asian partners.

Blogs

China Power

A New World Order

China’s Social Control Mechanisms on Full Display Amid Coronavirus Epidemic
February 01, 2020

By Dake Kang
People with ties to Wuhan are being tracked, quarantined, and even outed on social media.
January 31, 2020

The Geopolitical Consequences of the Coronavirus Outbreak

January 31, 2020

Wuhan Coronavirus and the Tacitus Trap

January 30, 2020

Is This the End of the 1992 Consensus?

Flashpoints

Diplomacy by Other Means

South China Sea: US Littoral Combat Ship Conducts Freedom of Navigation Operation
January 29, 2020

By Ankit Panda
The FONOP marked the first known operation in the area so far in 2020.
January 29, 2020

Harvard Researcher Charged Over Undisclosed China Links

January 28, 2020

‘Five Eyes’ Countries Eye Expanded Cooperation Amid North Korea Challenges

January 28, 2020

Were Tankers the Key to Imperial Japan’s Early Wartime Success?

Asia Defense

Militaries of the Asia-Pacific

Indonesia’s Submarine Capabilities in the Headlines with New Sea Trials
February 01, 2020

By Prashanth Parameswaran
Jakarta’s conducting of trials with respect to its first indigenously-assembled submarine put the focus on a key aspect of its capabilities.
January 31, 2020

Will India Now Finally Invite Australia to the Malabar Exercise?

January 30, 2020

Defense Ministers Meeting Puts the Focus on Indonesia-Malaysia Security Ties

January 28, 2020

First Australia Defense Secretary Brunei Visit Puts Bilateral Security Ties in Focus

ASEAN Beat

Insights Into Half a Billion

Philippine Church Denies FBI Allegations Amid Abuse Investigation
February 01, 2020

By Associated Press
A Philippine religious group has denied allegations by American law enforcement agents that it was involved in a scheme to trick followers into becoming fundraisers and arrange sham marriages to keep them in the United States.
January 31, 2020

New Test for Singapore’s Fake News Law

January 31, 2020

Cambodia’s Hun Sen Blasts Online Virus Misinformation

January 31, 2020

How Constitutional Reform in Myanmar Matters for the Country’s Democracy

The Pulse

Perspectives on South Asia

Top US Commander Sees Increased Iranian Threat in Afghanistan
January 31, 2020

By Associated Press
Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie says he is seeing a "worrisome trend" of Iranian malign interference in Afghanistan.
January 31, 2020

Report: SIGAR Notes Record-High Attack Numbers in Afghanistan

January 31, 2020

Indian Police Detain Man for Firing During Student Protest

January 31, 2020

What Next for the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement?

The Koreas

Divided Peninsula

North Korea Beefs Up Measures to Prevent Coronavirus Outbreak
February 01, 2020

By Tae-jun Kang
North Korea is undertaking unusually public efforts to combat the new disease.
January 30, 2020

Threat of Furloughs Looms Over Continuing US-Korea Burden-Sharing Talks

January 30, 2020

German Court Rules Against Berlin Hostel at North Korean Embassy

January 28, 2020

What Are the Implications of South Korea’s Decision to Send a Naval Unit to the Strait of Hormuz?

Tokyo Report

News From Japan

Could Japan Call off the Tokyo Olympics Following the Coronavirus Outbreak?
February 01, 2020

By Thisanka Siripala
As China struggles to contain the coronavirus, there are looming fears the virus could threaten the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Japan.
January 30, 2020

Japan Begins Evacuating Citizens From Outbreak-Hit Wuhan

January 25, 2020

To Infinity and Beyond: Japan’s Rise as a Space Power

January 23, 2020

The Tough Road Ahead for US-Japan Host Nation Support Negotiations

The Debate

Comment and Opinion

Afghanistan&#8217;s Mineral Resources Are a Lost Opportunity and a Threat
February 01, 2020

By Ahmad Shah Katawazai
Without a coherent strategy, Afghanistan's vast mineral resources represent both a lost opportunity and a threat to national security.
January 31, 2020

Is India Becoming an Elected Autocracy?

January 31, 2020

Sam Rainsy Is Not a Coward

January 30, 2020

The Coronavirus and Governance

Crossroads Asia

The New Silk Road

Potholes and Bumps Along the Silk Road Economic Belt in Central Asia
February 01, 2020

By Li-Chen Sim and Farkhod Aminjonov
Belt and Road-related problems could prompt Central Asian states to re-engage more seriously with other actors.
February 01, 2020

The Real Meaning of Manizha Mania

January 31, 2020

Report Links Ablyazov to Embattled Maltese Academic Joseph Mifsud Via Swiss Lawyer Stephan Roh

January 30, 2020

US Secretary of State Pompeo’s Trip to Central Asia Back on

Trans-Pacific View

U.S. Policy on Asia

After the ICJ Ruling, What Will the US Do for the Rohingya?
January 29, 2020

By Adam Kiedrowski
The recent ruling against Myanmar should spark a stronger response from the United States.
January 28, 2020

Europe in US-China Rivalry: Stakes and Strategy

January 25, 2020

Adding Myanmar to the Trump Travel Ban Would Be a Mistake

January 23, 2020

Washington Needs Nonproliferation Messaging Consistency on Iran and North Korea

Pacific Money

Economy And Business

Major US Airlines Suspend Flights Between US, China
February 01, 2020

By Associated Press
American Airlines, Delta, and United all announced suspensions of service between the United States and China.
January 31, 2020

EU-Vietnam Economic Ties: Toward Win-Win?

January 31, 2020

Protests and Pandemics: New Pressures Test Asia’s Resilient City in 2020

January 28, 2020

Countries Evaluate Evacuation of Citizens Amid Wuhan Coronavirus Panic

Asia Life

The Other Asia-Pacific

The Face of the Coronavirus: Face Masks
January 31, 2020

By Layne Vandenberg
Exclusively associating face masks with the coronavirus vilifies Chinese culture and fashion. 
January 29, 2020

‘Minari,’ a Korean Immigrant Drama, Breaks Out at Sundance

January 28, 2020

Asian Demand for Face Masks Soars on Fears of Chinese Virus

January 28, 2020

‘Don’t Be Dead’: China Mourns Kobe Bryant

Oceania

The South Pacific

Australia Defends Plan to Create Island Quarantine Camp for Wuhan Evacuees
January 31, 2020

By Associated Press
Australia is preparing to send potentially hundreds of its citizens rescued from Hubei province to remote Christmas Island.
January 29, 2020

New Zealand’s Ardern Will Seek Re-election in Sept. 19 Vote

January 28, 2020

New Zealand’s Role in Canada’s Pacific Shift

January 24, 2020

Australian Weapons Sales: Shrouded in Secrecy

Podcasts

Asia Geopolitics

5G and Risk Mitigation: Asia’s Huawei Conundrum
January 30, 2020

By Ankit Panda
Can U.S. efforts to keep Huawei at bay succeed?
January 23, 2020

How Asians See the World in 2020: Insights From Public Opinion

January 18, 2020

South China Sea: Indonesia’s Natuna Sea Dilemma With China

January 08, 2020

How Asia Will Make Sense of Trump’s Strike on Iran’s Soleimani

Photo Essays

Asia in Pictures

The Rich Merchant and the Young Bukharans
January 29, 2020

By Catherine Putz
The Diplomat’s Catherine Putz paid a visit to the old houses of two pivotal Bukharan figures: Fayzulla and Usmon Khodjaev.
January 22, 2020

Ringing in Chinese New Year in Indonesia

January 07, 2020

Assam’s Women at the Frontline of Protests Against India’s New Citizenship Law

January 03, 2020

Thousands of Indians Welcome New Year With Spirit of Resistance

Videos

Asia on Video

Kashmiris&#8217; Desperate Quest for Internet Access
January 30, 2020

By StoriesAsia
The internet has been partially restored in Kashmir after six months of misery.
January 23, 2020

Social Justice a Distant Dream for Nepal’s Dalits

December 03, 2019

From Myanmar to India: Refugees’ Lives Matter

September 04, 2019

A Day in Kashmir’s Epicenter of Resistance