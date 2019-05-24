Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
The Koreas
North Korea Places Its Hope in Science and Technology
Image Credit: Pxhere

North Korea Places Its Hope in Science and Technology

Pyongyang is putting more emphasis on developing its science sector in hopes of transforming the economy.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

North Korea’s flagship Mirae Department Store has a special membership program: It gives away a huge discount to scientists working for government-backed organizations. They get to purchase up to $800 worth of products by paying just $30, according to South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute.

Since Kim Jong Un became leader in 2013, when North Korea laid out its plans to nurture a knowledge-based economy, the country has repeatedly stressed the importance of achieving that goal.

And Lee Choon-geun, a senior researcher at Science and Technology Policy Institute, believes that North Korea’s efforts have become more evident in recent years. He cited Pyongyang’s efforts to nurture scientists and offer them different types of benefits as an example. The discount program for scientists at the department store is just one of these incentives.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

North Korea is currently nurturing scientists through about 130 government-backed organisations under the Academy of Sciences, according to Lee. They enjoy not only economic benefits but also academic support from the central government.

For instance, North Korea reportedly plans to hold up to 30 events, including seminars or conferences, covering scientific subjects in 2019. Nineteen such events are planned for between June and December, covering a variety of topics such as architecture, information technology, and robots. The events are a combination of domestic and international, with some participants from overseas, including China.

Pyongyang has also been working to improve the legal situation to bolster the science sector.

North Korea’s state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in an editorial on May 19 that it is vital to set up or revise laws related to the science field in order to progress the country’s economy and support its companies. The paper added that it is an essential task to make North Korea “stronger.”

In particular, Rodong Sinmun stressed the need for revamping laws related to the educational sector. The paper also said the country should focus on laying a legal groundwork to nurture more talents in the science field. It argued for making more detailed and segmented laws, in order to guarantee a competitive business environment for domestic companies so that they can produce more.

North Korea’s policy to nurture science and technology talent is gradually paying off, according to Lee from South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute.

While North Korea has relied on imports for hardware, it uses self-developed software for computers and mobile devices. Tablet PCs produced by North Korea, for instance, are equipped with their own software after importing substrates from China.

This is a common topic covered by North Korea’s propaganda media outlets to promote its achievement in software development.

Korea Central News Agency reported in early May that the North’s Kim Chaek University of Technology developed about 400 software programs over the past three years while making about 1,000 unspecific scientific achievements during the same period.

Recently, however, North Korea has gradually improved its hardware production capacity as well, Lee explained.

Why is North Korea so eager to nurture and promote its science sector?

The United States has been tightening its sanctions network against North Korea since the collapse of the second U.S.-North Korea summit, but the development of the science sector gives North Korea more options for enduring the pressure, Lee explained.

“Kim Jong-un has tried to cultivate the light industry and information technology sectors, which can make profits from small investments rather than making excessive facility investments,” said Lee, adding that if Kim were to make large-scale investments as his father did, it would deal a significant blow to the North’s economy.

Topics
The Koreas
Tags
North Korea economy
North Korea science
North Korea software
North Korea technology
Related Stories
North Korea's High-Tech Pursuits
June 04, 2018
North Korea's High-Tech Pursuits
From bullet train to air purifier: North Korea's ambition for scientific technologies.
Read Story
A Closer Look at North Korea’s Virtual Currency AmbitionsNorth Korea’s Internal Struggles Hint That Sanctions Are WorkingWhat’s Behind North Korea’s Recent Efforts to Promote Its Education Sector?How Does North Korea's Economy Look Heading Into the Hanoi Summit?North Korea’s Ginseng Drama
Latest Blogs
Coping With War, Afghans Turns to Art and Books
May 24, 2019
Coping With War, Afghans Turns to Art and Books
Dealing with decades of violence and war, Afghans turn to art and books to soothe their souls.
Read Post
China’s Curious Absence From a BRICS Business ConferenceTaiwan’s First Same-Sex Couples Got Married Today. What Rights Will They Receive?Tragedy and World Order: What Lessons for US Asia Policy?What’s Next for the Philippines-Canada Garbage Dispute?Managing Nuclear Risks: The Emerging Technologies Challenge
Latest Features
Cen Yuying: ‘The Cruel Viceroy’
May 24, 2019
Cen Yuying: ‘The Cruel Viceroy’
To the British, he was a “chief criminal.” To the Chinese, his legacy is more complex.
Read Feature
China’s GMO ParadoxCan Pakistan Protect CPEC?Is Sri Lanka Really a Victim of China’s ‘Debt Trap’? Anatomy of a Taiwan Invasion, Part 3: Taiwan's CountermeasuresHong Kong and the US-China New Cold War
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Andrew Erickson and Ryan Martinson on China and the Maritime Gray Zone
May 14, 2019
Andrew Erickson and Ryan Martinson on China and the Maritime Gray Zone
How China thinks about and acts in the maritime gray zone, and what that means for the region’s future.  
Read Interview
More Interviews