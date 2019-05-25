Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Tokyo Report
Urban Leaders Gather in Tokyo to Urge Climate Action
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike presents the U-20 recommendations to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on May 22.
Image Credit: Tokyo Metropolitan Government/ Handout

Urban Leaders Gather in Tokyo to Urge Climate Action

30 mayors and governors from around the world asked Prime Minister Abe to prioritize climate change at the June G-20 summit.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Mayors from some of the world’s major cities have urged Group of 20 (G-20) leaders to embrace more ambitious action against climate change when they meet in Japan in June.

“Climate change is the most pressing challenge of the 21st century, not only because of the irreversible effects it has on ecosystems but also because of its impacts on livelihoods, resources and food security, displacement and social inequalities,” said a communique issued after the Urban 20 (U-20) Mayors’ Summit in Tokyo.

The joint statement, handed to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on May 22, is intended to influence the talks at the forthcoming G-20 summit in Osaka. It was endorsed by the mayors and governors of 30 cities – including Berlin, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Jakarta, London, Los Angeles, New York, Osaka, Paris, Rome, Seoul, Sydney, and Tokyo – whose combined population is 126 million people. Abe has previously signaled that climate change would be one of the topics on the G-20 agenda.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

The mayors and governors drew up, in effect, a blueprint for action. They called on G-20 countries to collaborate with cities on setting targets and developing pathways toward decarbonization by 2050 at the latest.

Endorsing the conclusions of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5 C – which warned of more severe impacts if the world reached warming of 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels – the city leaders said the world needed clear pathways to achieve a peak in greenhouse gas emissions no later than 2020, with substantial reductions by 2030 and “net zero” emissions by 2050.

The communique suggested that countries should scale up their Paris commitments. The “new and more ambitious” emission reduction pledges, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), should “fully integrate the contributions of cities” and be announced in time for the UN climate summit expected to be held in late 2020. The Paris Agreement of 2015 specifically allowed for a “global stocktake” to occur in 2023 and every five years, providing a mechanism to scale up action.

The mayors and governors also called on the G-20 to work with local authorities on other actions, including:

  • Committing to decarbonizing the energy grid, with 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030, and 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.
  • Enacting national regulations or policies to ensure that new buildings operate at “net zero” carbon by 2030, and that all buildings do so by 2050, backed by a suite of incentives and programs.
  • Promoting research, development, and collaboration with suppliers, fleet operators, and businesses to speed up the transition to zero-emission vehicles.
  • Supporting cities’ efforts to expand use of zero-emission vehicles through emissions standards, incentive schemes, and charging infrastructure rollout.
  • Building and improving resilient infrastructure, decentralizing energy supply, increasing the use of renewable energy, conserving and restoring ecosystems, and developing sustainable food systems.
  • Phasing-out certain single-use and hard to recycle plastics and considering a new legally binding international agreement to deal with this issue.

Apart from the weighty recommendations on climate change, the communique also proposed actions on social inclusion and integration and sustainable economic growth.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who hosted the U-20 Mayors’ Summit and is a former environment minister, hand-delivered the recommendations to Abe immediately after the event. Koike emphasized the importance of involving cities in the G-20 process, saying that neither the Paris Agreement nor the Sustainable Development Goals would be realized without implementation of local policies.

Japan’s national government is currently in the process of developing its own long-term strategy on climate change, although environmentalist activists have complained that the draft version lacked ambition, as noted by The Diplomat in April. Abe has said that he wants Japan’s blueprint to be ready by the time the G-20 summit is held on June 28 and 29. The prime minister has also said that protecting the environment and achieving economic growth are not contradictory goals.

However, G-20 leaders will probably find it difficult to reach unanimity on climate change. The previous two G-20 summits had to find wording that took into account U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. The July 2017 summit in Hamburg, Germany, was held the month after Trump announced the move. The Leaders’ Declaration took “note” of the U.S. decision but said the leaders of all other G-20 members reaffirmed their commitment to the “irreversible” Paris Agreement. They settled on broadly similar wording after the summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in late 2018.

Topics
Tokyo Report
Tags
Asia climate change
Climate Change
G20 Summit
Japan climate change policies
Japan environment
Osaka G-20 Summit
Paris Agreement
Urban 20
Yuriko Koike
Related Stories
Does Japan's New Climate Change Strategy Go Far Enough?
April 16, 2019
Does Japan's New Climate Change Strategy Go Far Enough?
Japan wants to be a leader on climate change, but environmental activists have doubts about the latest strategy.
Read Story
Japan’s Opportunity to Take a Leadership Role on Climate ChangeCan Japan Be a Climate Change Leader?UN Secretary-General Pays a Visit to the Blue PacificFrance and Japan’s Growing ConvergenceIs the Philippines’ Populist Leader Embracing the Climate Change Agenda?
Latest Blogs
Tajikistan’s Prison Riot: More Than Meets the Eye
May 25, 2019
Tajikistan’s Prison Riot: More Than Meets the Eye
The details remain fuzzy, but the conclusion is clear: Something is very wrong.
Read Post
Modi 2.0 Confronts a Challenging Foreign Policy LandscapeChina’s Curious Absence From a BRICS Business ConferenceTaiwan’s First Same-Sex Couples Got Married Today. What Rights Will They Receive?Tragedy and World Order: What Lessons for US Asia Policy?What’s Next for the Philippines-Canada Garbage Dispute?
Latest Features
Cen Yuying: ‘The Cruel Viceroy’
May 24, 2019
Cen Yuying: ‘The Cruel Viceroy’
To the British, he was a “chief criminal.” To the Chinese, his legacy is more complex.
Read Feature
China’s GMO ParadoxCan Pakistan Protect CPEC?Is Sri Lanka Really a Victim of China’s ‘Debt Trap’? Anatomy of a Taiwan Invasion, Part 3: Taiwan's CountermeasuresHong Kong and the US-China New Cold War
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Andrew Erickson and Ryan Martinson on China and the Maritime Gray Zone
May 14, 2019
Andrew Erickson and Ryan Martinson on China and the Maritime Gray Zone
How China thinks about and acts in the maritime gray zone, and what that means for the region’s future.  
Read Interview
More Interviews