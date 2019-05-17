Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Flashpoints
US Navy Chief: US Hasn't Stepped up Sea Patrols to Confront China
U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson delivers a speech during the International Maritime Security Conference on the sidelines of the International Maritime Defense Exhibition in Singapore, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Image Credit: AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim

US Navy Chief: US Hasn't Stepped up Sea Patrols to Confront China

The U.S. says it has not stepped up maritime patrols to challenge China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

A top U.S. admiral said Wednesday the Navy has not stepped up maritime patrols to challenge China’s sweeping territorial claims in the South China Sea but is maintaining a “consistent” presence in the disputed waters.

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson, addressing an international security conference in Singapore, sought to reassure regional partners, some of whom have opposing claims in the waters but benefit from good relations with China on other fronts.

“I’ve done the analysis so that I can state with confidence that our level of operations, our presence there, has been consistent over the decades,” Richardson said. “There’s nothing that has spiked recently.”

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

The International Maritime Security Conference was attended by representatives from 33 navies, including 16 navy chiefs. A Chinese delegate was also present.

The U.S. Navy maneuvers in the South China Sea, so-called freedom of navigation operations, “are by design non-provocative, non-escalatory. They’re just challenging excessive maritime claims in a very consistent basis,” Richardson told the conference.

China has built military installations on seven man-made islands in the crucial waterways it claims on historical grounds. The other claimants, most notably the Philippines and Vietnam, have protested China’s behavior but they also maintain good relations with Beijing.

Richardson said “routine” freedom of navigation operations will proceed with transparency, consistency, and predictability.

They usually involve a U.S. vessel sailing within an island’s coastal waters without prior notification and draw sharp rebukes from China, which claims the South China Sea virtually in its entirety.

“This is not a zero-sum game. There is tremendous prosperity to be gained out there for all, and so we’ll strive to do so in a way that everyone can grow,” Richardson said.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Philippine coast guard ships conducted a joint exercise in the South China Sea.

Captain John Driscoll, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf, told reporters during a port call in Manila that two Chinese coast guard ships were spotted in the vicinity of the exercise.

China is building naval vessels at a rate outpacing its rivals, including the United States, and its missile destroyers and nuclear attack submarines are equipped with increasingly lethal weaponry. Its first domestically built aircraft carrier is set to enter service, with more believed to be in the works.

Richardson said China appears to be “early” in the process of constructing and operating aircraft carriers, but the United States is watching it “very closely.”

“I just have a great deal of respect for how fast things can happen when it comes to China,” he said.

He also pushed for strengthening partnerships with regional navies through exercises, information sharing, and cooperative agreements.

By Annabelle Liang for The Associated Press.

Topics
Flashpoints
Tags
Admiral John Richardson
Freedom of navigation operations
South China Sea
US Navy Chief of Naval Operations
US Navy in South China Sea
Related Stories
Trump Open to Joint Freedom of Navigation Operations With Australia
February 25, 2018
Trump Open to Joint Freedom of Navigation Operations With Australia
The U.S. president said he "would love" to see Australia join the U.S. Navy in the South China Sea.
Read Story
South China Sea: US Destroyer Conducts Freedom of Navigation Operations Near Scarborough ShoalLeveraging US Military Power in South China SeaUS Freedom of Navigation Challenges in South China Sea on HoldUS Bomber Receives Chinese Warning Over East China Sea SkiesTop US Navy Officer Visits US Aircraft Carrier in South China Sea
Latest Blogs
Why the US-China Trade Negotiations Are Stuck
May 18, 2019
Why the US-China Trade Negotiations Are Stuck
The problem centers on the most mistranslated word in the Chinese language: guanxi.
Read Post
Asia Will No Longer Tolerate Being a Plastic Waste DumpCan China Drive the Afghan Peace Process?US-China Decoupling and Vulnerabilities in the American Defense Industrial BaseRemembering Bob Hawke, Whose Reforms Transformed AustraliaThe Cruel Irony of China’s Celebration of Asian Cultures
Latest Features
Is Sri Lanka Really a Victim of China’s ‘Debt Trap’? 
May 14, 2019
Is Sri Lanka Really a Victim of China’s ‘Debt Trap’? 
Sri Lanka’s debt crisis and Chinese loans – separating myth from reality.
Read Feature
Anatomy of a Taiwan Invasion, Part 3: Taiwan's CountermeasuresHong Kong and the US-China New Cold WarIs Duterte Drumming Up a Red Scare in the Philippines?The Peculiar Presence of the Islamic State in KunarWhy the Melting of the Hindu Kush and Himalayan Glaciers Matters
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Andrew Erickson and Ryan Martinson on China and the Maritime Gray Zone
May 14, 2019
Andrew Erickson and Ryan Martinson on China and the Maritime Gray Zone
How China thinks about and acts in the maritime gray zone, and what that means for the region’s future.  
Read Interview
More Interviews