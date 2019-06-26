Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Crossroads Asia
Fire, Explosions at Ammunition Depot in Southern Kazakhstan Trigger Evacuation
Image Credit: Screengrab

Fire, Explosions at Ammunition Depot in Southern Kazakhstan Trigger Evacuation

The incident is not the first to send smoke and shells into the air outside Arys, Kazakhstan.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

A fire engulfed a sprawling ammunition depot in Kazakhstan on Monday, causing powerful explosions that killed two, injured at least 46, and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands.

The explosion at the depot near the town of Arys in southern Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region was the fourth such incident in the last decade.

As RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service  reported, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said the two people killed in the series of blasts were a local civilian and a military officer. Defense Minister Nurlan Ermekbayev said a fire broke out at the depot early on Monday morning.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Authorities say a criminal probe has been launched, with President Kassym-Jormart Tokayev pledging that those responsible would be “prosecuted under the law.” Tokayev visited the region late on Monday, meeting with some injured residents.

Incidents in 2009, 2014, and 2015 were blamed on negligence and a failure to observe safety regulations, according to Reuters. There were at least two incidents at ammunition depots in Kazakhstan in 2009: an explosion on March 20, 2009 at a KazArsenal warehouse outside of Arys, killing two; and another one June 9, at a border service military unit north of Almaty. In the case of the March 2009 incident, reports indicate that company management were punished for the blasts. In 2014, an explosion occurred on June 27 at a munitions disposal depot outside Arys killing two. According to a contemporary Tengrinews report, that facility was operated by Kazakhvzryvprom.

The governor of Turkestan, Umirzak Shukeyev, announced a state of emergency on Monday and the state ordered the evacuation of Arys’ population of 45,000. It’s unclear when the people of Arys will be able to return to their homes. Unexploded ammunition, potentially thrown from the depot in the blasts, makes the town into a veritable minefield.

“The scale [of fires] is very large and this could go on for a few days,” Shukeyev told reporters.

Wild footage of the explosion has flitted through social media channels. Loud blasts and the whistling of ammunition can be heard as smoke rises from the depot and people flee the area on foot and by car. Police and military personnel reportedly stopped cars to load additional passengers into fleeing vehicles.

Authorities in Kazakhstan also halted railway traffic in the area following the explosions, which were powerful enough to be registered by the nation’s seismic service and seen from space.

With reporting from the Associated Press.

Topics
Crossroads Asia
Tags
Arys explosion
Kazakhstan
Related Stories
The Eurasian Economic Union’s Pension Problem
June 20, 2019
The Eurasian Economic Union’s Pension Problem
An agreement slated for September 2019 hopes to ensure equal pension rights across the EAEU.
Read Story
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit Kicks Off in BishkekWhy Is Kazakhstan a Growing Destination for Central Asian Migrant Workers?Kazakhstan Turns a Blind Eye to the Opposition RiddleKazakhstan’s Presidential Election: Protests, Arrests, and a Presidency for TokayevNew Civic Movement Urges Kazakhstan to ‘Wake Up’
Latest Blogs
Pompeo Optimistic About Peace in Brief Visit to Afghanistan En Route to Asia
June 27, 2019
Pompeo Optimistic About Peace in Brief Visit to Afghanistan En Route to Asia
Talking with the Taliban remains critical, but Pompeo’s optimism seems ungrounded,
Read Post
Report: Japan’s Public Pension Fund Not Enough to Cover Post-Retirement NeedsSouth Korea’s President: 3rd Trump-Kim Summit Under DiscussionJapan-Korea Relations Could Get Worse Before They Get BetterPoll: Australians Sour on ChinaWill Malaysia End Its Archaic Suicide Law?
Latest Features
Hong Kong’s Extradition Bill and Taiwan’s Sovereignty Dilemma
June 26, 2019
Hong Kong’s Extradition Bill and Taiwan’s Sovereignty Dilemma
How a Hong Konger’s death put Taiwan in a difficult spot amid the storm over Hong Kong’s extradition bill.
Read Feature
Red Tide: China-North Korea Naval CooperationUS-India Relations at the CrossroadsIslamic State Comes for South AsiaHong Kong Protests: How Did We Get Here?Thailand Takes up the ASEAN Challenge
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
US-India Ties in Modi's Second Term: Charting a New Course?
June 26, 2019
US-India Ties in Modi's Second Term: Charting a New Course?
Richard Rossow speaks to The Diplomat about U.S.-India ties.
Read Interview
More Interviews