Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Diplomat Risk Intelligence
France Trumpets Renewed Commitment to Stability in Indo-Pacific
Flight deck crew members of the French aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle direct a Super-Etendard military jet after landing on the ship's deck, at an undisclosed location in this undated handout photo.
Image Credit: AP Photo/Marine Nationale/Patrick Fromentin

France Trumpets Renewed Commitment to Stability in Indo-Pacific

Paris sees a responsibility to the region in face of “building blocks of a global confrontation.”

By for The Diplomat
 
 

In both word and deed, France is showing its commitment to maintaining a military presence in the Pacific to protect its national interests as well as contribute to maintaining stability in the region while protecting crucial international norms and rights.

In remarks to this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue, a major East Asian defense forum hosted in Singapore, Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly was blunt about the security tensions brewing East Asia and the importance of in the region.

“[C]ooperation is more necessary than ever,” she said, “given Asia’s evolving security order and its challenges. It takes no Kissinger to see the building blocks of a global confrontation taking shape here in Asia. We see it in trade wars, tech wars, currency wars, wars of words and the occasional brush between two aircraft or two ships. And this is only the beginning.”

France once had extensive colonial possessions in East Asia, but even in its post-colonial era still has extensive territorial and national interests. Minister Parly explained that “France is not going anywhere, because we are part of the region. We have territories here; we have more than 1.6 million inhabitants, several islands with different statutes, vast exclusive economic zones and the responsibility that goes with the territory.”

She also outlined France’s five priorities in the Indo-Pacific: protection of sovereign interests, French nationals, territories, and exclusive economic zones; promote regional stability through military and security cooperation; preserve free and open access to sea lines of communication; leverage multilateral means to promote strategic stability – especially vis-à-vis North Korea; and help to address and mitigate devastating climate and weather disasters in the region.

As part of France’s commitment to maintaining regional access and navigational freedom, the minister committed to sailing French warships through the South China Sea at least twice a year. She warned that France would not be intimidated by “dubious maneuvers” or accept fait accompli against international law – without naming China as the actor of concern – and highlighted the cooperative nature of its operations, such as the deployment of British helicopters on its warships while patrolling the South China Sea recently.

France is also working to improve defense ties in the region. Last week, a French destroyer made a port visit to Ho Chi Minh City, the first French combatant warship to visit Vietnam since the former colony’s independence, in a major symbolic elevation of the two countries’ defense relationship.

Punctuating France’s participation in the Shangri-La Dialogue was the presence of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and its escorts in Singapore. The carrier strike group has been on an extended deployment to the Indo-Pacific during which it will have participated in several multinational exercises with partners including the Indian, Australian, British, Japanese, Singaporean, and U.S. navies.

Diplomat Risk Intelligence
Diplomat Risk Intelligence is the consulting and analysis division of The Diplomat, the Asia-Pacific’s leading current affairs magazine.
Learn More
Topics
Diplomat Risk Intelligence
Tags
2019 Shangri-La Dialogue
Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier
Florence Parly
France in Asia
Related Stories
Will France Keep Its Interest in the Asia-Pacific?
June 27, 2017
Will France Keep Its Interest in the Asia-Pacific?
Signals from the new Macron administration hint that France may turn back to its traditional focus on Europe and Africa.
Read Story
Russia's Falling Out With KabulChina’s US Travel Alert: Weaponizing Tourism Amid the Trade War?The India-France Security Partnership in the Indo-Pacific: Next StepsWhat's in the New China-Singapore Deepening Military Ties Talk?Why Is China Sending Top Military Brass to Shangri-La 2019?
Latest Blogs
Despite China’s Tough Talk, US Should Move Forward With Taiwan
June 06, 2019
Despite China’s Tough Talk, US Should Move Forward With Taiwan
China's belligerent rhetoric toward Taiwan is all the more reason for Washington and Taipei to stick together.
Read Post
Hong Kong Court: Same-Sex Couples Entitled to Spousal BenefitsUnderstanding Indonesians’ Souring Sentiment Toward ChinaNorth Korea Slams US Indo-Pacific Strategy Report Describing It as ‘Rogue State’Fishing Boat Saga Reveals Asia’s Lingering Refugee ChallengeThailand’s Coup Leader Completes Engineered Ballot Box Win
Latest Features
What Next For ‘Miracle Man’ Morrison?
June 06, 2019
What Next For ‘Miracle Man’ Morrison?
Can Morrison and Australia's Coalition make the most of an unexpected election victory?
Read Feature
What Is Nazarbayev’s Legacy in Kazakhstan?Is Pakistan Headed for Political Crisis?Tiananmen 1989: Lessons for TodayChina Has a Head Start in the New Space RaceIndia's BIMSTEC Gambit
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Umida Niyazova on Forced Labor in Uzbekistan
June 04, 2019
Umida Niyazova on Forced Labor in Uzbekistan
Despite progress, forced labor remains a reality in Uzbekistan.
Read Interview
More Interviews