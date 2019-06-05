Menu
Japan Arrests 7 Chinese Suspects in Record Drug Smuggling Bust
Image Credit: Pixabay

Japan Arrests 7 Chinese Suspects in Record Drug Smuggling Bust

In just one seizure, Japanese authorities found enough drugs to match the usual annual total.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Japanese authorities have arrested seven Chinese men on suspicion of smuggling what is believed to be a record amount of stimulants, police and media reports said Wednesday, amid concern about growing drug use in the country following a series of recent arrests of government officials and celebrities.

Tokyo police said seven Chinese were arrested this week on suspicion of possessing “large amounts” of stimulants. Police on a stakeout arrested the men while they were unloading bags from their boat onto the beach on the Izu coast, west of Tokyo, Kyodo News reported.

They allegedly possessed nearly 1 ton (2,450 pounds) of amphetamines, a record one-time seizure in Japan estimated to be worth 60 billion yen ($550 million), according to public broadcaster NHK. The drugs are believed to have been smuggled from Hong Kong, NHK said.

The amount is about the same as the annual total seized over the past three years. Last year, authorities seized 1.1 tons (2,508 pounds) of stimulants, including 784 kilograms (1,728 pounds) smuggled into the country from overseas, according to the National Police Agency. The previous record one-time seizure was about 600 kilograms (1,320 pounds) of stimulants on a boat docked at a port on Okinawa in southern Japan.

Drug smuggling has been on the rise, the agency said, with more than 150 people arrested in 2018 for alleged stimulant smuggling from overseas, or 1.6 percent of the total number of people arrested for violations of stimulant control laws. While most stimulant law violators are linked to gangster groups, the police agency expressed concern about growing drug use among ordinary people and younger age groups.

In late May, police arrested a 44-year-old education ministry bureaucrat for alleged possession of stimulants and marijuana. Days earlier, prosecutors charged a 28-year-old trade ministry official with stimulant use and possession. Popular musician and actor Pierre Taki, whose real name is Masanori Taki, is on trial after being arrested in March for alleged cocaine use.

Illegal drugs are sold at higher prices in Japan than elsewhere, making it a lucrative market, and its coastline provides convenient access for smugglers, experts say.

The arrests of the Chinese suspects were part of an ongoing investigation into international drug rings and gangster groups following reports of suspicious ships in the Izu area.

By Mari Yamaguchi for The Associated Press.

Topics
Tokyo Report
Tags
drug smuggling
Japan drugs
Japan illegal drugs
Japan’s Peacebuilding Prowess: The Case of Marawi City
June 01, 2019
Japan’s Peacebuilding Prowess: The Case of Marawi City
It’s time for a new brand of diplomacy for Japan’s new era. Rebuilding Marawi in the Philippines is a good place to start.
Modi 2.0 and India’s Complex Relationship With China
June 06, 2019
Modi 2.0 and India’s Complex Relationship With China
The relationship with China will loom large in Narendra Modi’s second term as India’s prime minister.
What Is Nazarbayev’s Legacy in Kazakhstan?
June 05, 2019
What Is Nazarbayev’s Legacy in Kazakhstan?
Kazakhstan’s first president resigned, but he remains fundamentally intertwined with the state.
Umida Niyazova on Forced Labor in Uzbekistan
June 04, 2019
Umida Niyazova on Forced Labor in Uzbekistan
Despite progress, forced labor remains a reality in Uzbekistan.
