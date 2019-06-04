Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
The Pulse
Muslims Politicians Resign Top Sri Lankan Government Posts Amid Terror Probe
Image Credit: AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

Muslims Politicians Resign Top Sri Lankan Government Posts Amid Terror Probe

Eleven Muslim politicians resigned their posts.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Eleven Muslim politicians resigned from top government posts in Sri Lanka on Monday, saying they wanted to enable the government to investigate allegations that some of them had links to the extremists who carried out the deadly Easter attacks.

Nine Cabinet and junior ministers and two provincial governors stepped down days after a Buddhist monk began a fast demanding the expulsion of three political leaders whom he said were linked to the local militant group that killed over 250 people in the bombings at churches and hotels.

The resignations of the ministers will not affect the government’s stability because they have pledged to continue to support the government as backbench lawmakers.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

Rauf Hakeem, a lawmaker for Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, said he and the others who resigned asked the government to investigate the allegations and allow Muslim political leaders to vindicate themselves amid an ongoing anti-Muslim hate campaign in Sri Lanka.

Muslims have seen their shops and home burned, been harassed in public places and subjected to hate comments since the April 21 suicide bombings, which were carried out by a local group that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

“We as members of the Muslim community represented in the government holding a variety of positons … have taken a decision today to resign from all the positions and request the government to expedite any inquiry against anyone among us and bring it to a conclusion without delay,” Hakeem said.

“If any of us are found guilty, we are prepared to face whatever punishment for that, but the innocent people should not be punished,” he said.

Hakeem said that Sri Lanka’s Muslim community has cooperated with law enforcement officials since the attacks, and that many have been arrested on trivial matters. He urged the government to quickly conclude their cases.

The Rev. Athuraliya Rathana, a Buddhist monk, started fasting on Saturday to demand the dismissal of three Muslim politicians whom he accused of being linked to the terrorist group that carried out the Easter attacks. Shops were shut and buses stopped services in some towns on Monday in support of the fast.

The monk gave up his fast after he was informed of the politicians’ resignations.

Seven suicide bombers from a local group known as National Thowheed Jammath blew themselves up at three churches and three tourist hotels on Easter Sunday. Some 500 people were also wounded in the attacks.

By Krishan Francis for Associated Press. 

Topics
The Pulse
Tags
Islam in Sri Lanka
Islamic State
Sri Lankan Easter terror attacks
Sri Lankan politics
Terrorism in Sri Lanka
Related Stories
Easter Day Terror in Sri Lanka: Geopolitical Implications
April 25, 2019
Easter Day Terror in Sri Lanka: Geopolitical Implications
The Islamic State-claimed attacks that killed nearly 400 people in Sri Lanka mark a watershed in South Asia’s terror landscape.
Read Story
Sri Lanka Imposes Curfew, Blocks Social Media Amid ViolenceReligious Repression and the Easter Attacks: The Hidden ConnectionIslamic State Claims Responsibility for Sri Lanka's Easter BombingsThe Easter Bombings in Sri Lanka Foreshadow a Regional ChallengeSri Lanka Blocks Social Media After Easter Sunday Bombings
Latest Blogs
Japan Stops Search for Crashed F-35A Stealth Fighter Jet
June 04, 2019
Japan Stops Search for Crashed F-35A Stealth Fighter Jet
The Japanese government has stopped searching for a F-35A fighter aircraft that crashed into the Pacific Ocean almost two months ago.
Read Post
The India-France Security Partnership in the Indo-Pacific: Next StepsNorth Korea Remains in Compliance With Military Agreement: South Korean Defense MinisterIs America Seeking to End the Current International System?South Korea Should Not Disregard Huawei Security ConcernsRussia to Showcase Su-57 Stealth Fighter at Air Show
Latest Features
Tiananmen 1989: Lessons for Today
June 03, 2019
Tiananmen 1989: Lessons for Today
Tiananmen veterans look back on the movement’s relevance in 21st century China.
Read Feature
China Has a Head Start in the New Space RaceIndia's BIMSTEC GambitHas the Paint Dried on Malaysia’s Protest Art?The Wa Art of Not Being GovernedCan Imran Khan Really End Corruption in Pakistan?
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Understanding China’s Vision of Victory
May 26, 2019
Understanding China’s Vision of Victory
Jonathan Ward describes the conditions that China’s leaders seek to create in the Asia-Pacific by 2049.
Read Interview
More Interviews