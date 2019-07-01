Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Magazine
On Track to a Kazakh Spring?
Kazakh police block demonstrators during an anti-government protest during the presidential elections in Nur-Sultan, the capital city of Kazakhstan, June 9, 2019.
Image Credit: AP Photo/Alexei Filippov

On Track to a Kazakh Spring?

A political transition has opened new space for expressing discontent, especially among young Kazakhs.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Nursultan Nazarbayev reigned over Kazakhstan’s destiny for 30 years. He will be remembered for a form of “enlightened authoritarianism” that made his country quite visible on the international scene, and in particular for his championing of global denuclearization. He will also be celebrated for being among the few leaders to have held power for three decades without either dying in office or leaving power in the face of street protests – compare Nazarbayev’s March 19 resignation with the reluctance showed by Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algeria and Omar al-Bashir in Sudan at the same time.

But Nazarbayev’s legacy will be darkened not only by a poor track record of democratization and political institutionalization, but also by the mismanagement of the transition since his resignation in March.

Nazarbayev’s decision to leave the presidency of his own volition is quite unique in the post-Soviet space, where presidents tend to be ousted by “color revolutions” (as in Ukraine, Armenia, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan) or die in power (as in Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan). The trick here is that leaving the presidency does not mean leaving power: Nazarbayev remains the head of the Security Council and of the presidential party, Nur Otan, and also leads the newly created “Office of the First President.” He will continue to cast a long shadow over Kazakhstani politics, a reality reinforced by the strong administrative and financial positions occupied by his family members, especially his oldest daughter, Dariga, who is the incumbent chairwoman of the Senate. Nazarbayev thus managed to pull off a double feat: Winning prestige and respect by leaving the presidency peacefully while securing his position probably for life thanks to his continued functions.

The “denazarbayefication” of Kazakhstan will therefore be a long process that will unfold in at least three steps. Step one was leaving the presidency and announcing snap elections for his dauphin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev; step two will be reigning in parallel with Tokayev, thereby giving Kazakhstan a diarchy perhaps similar to the “tandemocracy” with which Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev toyed between 2008 and 2012; and step three will come when Nazarbayev someday disappears from the scene and the president in power at that time finally becomes the only one. In this still uncertain trajectory, a fourth step could be envisioned: Tokayev could be elected as president for a few years until Dariga, whose political ambitions have never been a secret, can secure enough stature to get elected herself. In that case, Kazakhstan would become a dynastic republic – like its neighbor Azerbaijan – with an interregnum under Tokayev. Yet to date public opinion has shown no support for the former president’s daughter.

Nazarbayev’s well-choreographed strategy has not unfolded smoothly so far. Although Tokayev was elected with 71 percent of the vote in the June 9 poll, this came against a backdrop of serious protests against the handpicking of Nazarbayev’s successor and accusations of a falsification of the vote.

Read the full story here, in The Diplomat magazine
Or, read the full story with the magazine app
Apple Google Play
Apple Google Play
The Diplomat Magazine:
July 2019 Issue Out Now!
This month, we explain the conflicting forces vying to shape Kazakhstan as it transitions toward the post-Nazarbayev era. We also scrutinize India’s emerging maritime ambitions, examine the impact U.S.-Iran tensions are having on Asia’s oil-importing economies, and outline the dark past and uncertain future of Britain’s last colony, home to a crucial U.S. military base at Diego Garcia. And, of course, we offer a range of reporting, analysis, and opinion from across the region.
Click here for extracts
Topics
Magazine
Tags
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Kazakhstan election
Kazakhstan politics
Kazakhstan power transition
Kazakhstan public opinion
Kazakhstan youth
Nazarbayev legacy
Nursultan Nazarbayev
Related Stories
Nargis Kassenova on Kazakhstan in Transition
June 01, 2019
Nargis Kassenova on Kazakhstan in Transition
As Kazakhstan undergoes its first power transition, the awakening of public politics is inevitable.
Read Story
Continuity and Change: Kazakhstan Hurtles Toward Election DayWhat Is Nazarbayev’s Legacy in Kazakhstan?Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan: A Tale of Blocking and UnblockingProtests in Kazakhstan Demonstrate Democratic DismayKazakhstan’s Xinjiang Dilemma
Latest Blogs
Should Amateur Baseball Players Go Pro in South Korea and Japan?
June 29, 2019
Should Amateur Baseball Players Go Pro in South Korea and Japan?
Shifting trends in Major League Baseball open a potential window for teams in Japan and South Korea to compete for top amateur talent.
Read Post
Getting the World to Comply With the US Huawei Ban Won’t Be EasySchisms on Display as the G20 Summit ConvenesIs It Time for the United States to Recognize Taiwan?US Navy’s Railgun Entering New Testing PhasesSenior Russian Official Confirms Order for 76 Su-57 Fighter Jets
Latest Features
China’s Front Door to America’s Backyard
June 28, 2019
China’s Front Door to America’s Backyard
China's rising influence in Panama is a case study of its ambitions in Latin America.
Read Feature
Pakistan and the Politics of PolioHong Kong’s Extradition Bill and Taiwan’s Sovereignty DilemmaRed Tide: China-North Korea Naval CooperationUS-India Relations at the CrossroadsIslamic State Comes for South Asia
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
US-India Ties in Modi's Second Term: Charting a New Course?
June 26, 2019
US-India Ties in Modi's Second Term: Charting a New Course?
Richard Rossow speaks to The Diplomat about U.S.-India ties.
Read Interview
More Interviews