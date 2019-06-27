Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Tokyo Report

Report: Japan’s Public Pension Fund Not Enough to Cover Post-Retirement Needs

The government rejected the report’s findings, but the public is up in arms over the pension scare.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The Abe administration has come under fire for rejecting a government report that warns the country’s national pension benefits will not be able to sustain the daily cost of living for elderly couples after retirement.

Earlier this month, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) highlighted an income savings gap of $186,000 for retired couples who live until the age of 95 – or 30 years after retiring. People aged over 65 make up 25 percent of Japan’s population, and that number is projected to reach one-third by 2050. Accordingly, social benefit costs, which are currently about a third of Japan’s annual budget, are set to balloon by 50 percent in the next two years.

Finance Minister Taro Aso, who also serves as deputy prime minister is at the center of the social security controversy after refusing to endorse the panel report. According to Aso, the findings sparked mass “misunderstandings” and did not represent the reality of the situation.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

Aso faces a barrage of criticism from opposition parties such as the Constitutional Democratic Party, the Democratic Party for the People, and the Japanese Communist Party, who pressed the cabinet to answer constituent concerns on how they will survive after retirement. A no-confidence motion was submitted jointly to the House of Representatives by five opposition parties calling for a national assembly meeting to rebuild the social security system. They also demanded Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s resignation, saying, “the Abe administration response to pensions and consumption taxes … is extremely irresponsible.” The measure was voted down, slashing opposition hopes for a dissolution of the lower house. This setback follows the opposition’s earlier unsuccessful no-confidence vote against Aso last week.

The government’s attitude has enraged voters. Many worry they won’t be able to rely on the pension in old age. Demonstrations in Tokyo erupted last week, with angry voters calling for the return of a national pension. Demonstration organizers say more than 2,000 people attended. Protesters chanted in Japanese “pay a pension we can live on” and lashed out at the government’s failure to take the pension fund issue seriously.

A public pension system reform dubbed the “100 year relief plan” was introduced in 2004 with the aim of making the pension system sustainable for the next 100 years. In 2014 the government assured the public the national pension fund was on track with labor market and economic growth projections, with no major review needed.

However, the government is now backpedaling on past assurances, explaining that the size of pension benefits will need to be adjusted to factor in “macroeconomic slides” such as a shrinking working age population and economic growth forecasts. At the same time, as Japan’s traditional lifetime employment model is gradually phased out in favor of contract and temporary workers, fewer people are benefiting from compulsory company pension payments made to full-time employees that would boost retirement savings. Based on the FSA report’s findings, local media have branded the “100 year relief plan” a lie.

The Abe administration’s mishandling of the national pension fund comes ahead of the upcoming summer upper house elections. The cabinet approval rating has slipped to 47.6 percent, according to a Kyodo News survey.

Taking advantage of the rise in voter anger, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan stepped up their pension policies. The opposition party promised to ensure the national system is reliable for retirees without huge savings, with a particular focus on improving medical and nursing services.

Topics
Tokyo Report
Tags
Japan ageing society
Japan elderly
Japan pension system
Japan politics
Japan retirement age
Japan social security reform
Related Stories
High-Profile Pedestrian Fatalities Point Finger at Japan’s Aging Drivers
May 29, 2019
High-Profile Pedestrian Fatalities Point Finger at Japan’s Aging Drivers
A series of deadly car mishaps across Japan aims a spotlight at elderly drivers and inconsistent road safety policies.
Read Story
Japan’s New Imperial Era: What’s in a Name?Could Japan’s Shinzo Abe Retain Power for a Fourth Term?How Shinzo Abe Is Changing Japan’s Foreign Policy ApparatusTokyo Medical University Admits To Capping Female AdmissionsJapan’s Upper House Electoral Reform Sparks Democracy Debate
Latest Blogs
Pompeo Optimistic About Peace in Brief Visit to Afghanistan En Route to Asia
June 27, 2019
Pompeo Optimistic About Peace in Brief Visit to Afghanistan En Route to Asia
Talking with the Taliban remains critical, but Pompeo’s optimism seems ungrounded,
Read Post
South Korea’s President: 3rd Trump-Kim Summit Under DiscussionJapan-Korea Relations Could Get Worse Before They Get BetterPoll: Australians Sour on ChinaWill Malaysia End Its Archaic Suicide Law?What’s With Cambodia’s New Huawei Undersea Cable Deal Chatter?
Latest Features
Hong Kong’s Extradition Bill and Taiwan’s Sovereignty Dilemma
June 26, 2019
Hong Kong’s Extradition Bill and Taiwan’s Sovereignty Dilemma
How a Hong Konger’s death put Taiwan in a difficult spot amid the storm over Hong Kong’s extradition bill.
Read Feature
Red Tide: China-North Korea Naval CooperationUS-India Relations at the CrossroadsIslamic State Comes for South AsiaHong Kong Protests: How Did We Get Here?Thailand Takes up the ASEAN Challenge
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
US-India Ties in Modi's Second Term: Charting a New Course?
June 26, 2019
US-India Ties in Modi's Second Term: Charting a New Course?
Richard Rossow speaks to The Diplomat about U.S.-India ties.
Read Interview
More Interviews