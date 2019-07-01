Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Magazine
The US, Iran, and Oil-Hungry Asia
Sailors stand on deck above a hole the U.S. Navy says was made by a limpet mine on the damaged Panama-flagged, Japanese owned oil tanker Kokuka Courageous, anchored off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, June 19, 2019.
Image Credit: AP Photo/Fay Abuelgasim

The US, Iran, and Oil-Hungry Asia

As tensions between the United States and Iran deepen, Asia’s top oil importers watch warily.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The steady escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran, most recently brought to a head by attacks on two tankers on June 12, which the United States says Iran was responsible for, have not had a large impact on the oil market. A short-term price rally of 2.2 percent based on rising supply risks evaporated as weakening economic figures overshadowed other concerns for traders, investors, and consumers. Asia – the world driver of oil demand growth – was already watching closely as Washington moved to squeeze out Iranian oil exports in late April. With the odds of a military confrontation rising, the import-dependent economies of the Asia-Pacific need to prepare for rising supply risks in the Strait of Hormuz.

The most recent tanker attacks – one of which targeted a Japanese ship – coincided with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s attempt to tamp down tensions by visiting Tehran directly and encouraging Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to publicly signal Iran’s continued commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The attacks swiftly ruined any progress made, and exposed U.S. allies and partners to the reality that no other state can adequately mediate. U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered another 1,000 troops deployed to the Middle East to counter Iran. Adding more fuel to the fire, UN officials have since leaked that the United States is planning a “tactical strike” on an Iranian nuclear facility if needed, and Republican senators are aligned in their support of military action as a response to further provocation. What constitutes such a provocation is the open question that markets and Asian importers want the answer to.

Four of the world’s five largest oil importers are in Asia: World-leader China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The Asia-Pacific has driven global oil demand growth for the last two decades, and any fluctuation in oil needs from leading markets like China and India has an outsized impact on demand expectations. Chinese imports peaked at 10.64 million bpd in April as firms moved to stockpile supplies. Japan, South Korea, and India all rushed to do the same with Iranian crude, upping their intake in advance of the full force of sanctions.

Despite the short-term bump, market sentiment is turning bearish. The International Energy Agency has revised its annual demand growth projection to 1.2 million bpd, down from an expected 1.6 million bpd projection. OPEC’s demand growth projections are down to 1.12 million bpd, with further room to fall. Demand growth led by the Asia-Pacific’s exporting economies is sputtering closer to zero for the rest of the year.

Read the full story here, in The Diplomat magazine
Or, read the full story with the magazine app
Apple Google Play
Apple Google Play
The Diplomat Magazine:
July 2019 Issue Out Now!
This month, we explain the conflicting forces vying to shape Kazakhstan as it transitions toward the post-Nazarbayev era. We also scrutinize India’s emerging maritime ambitions, examine the impact U.S.-Iran tensions are having on Asia’s oil-importing economies, and outline the dark past and uncertain future of Britain’s last colony, home to a crucial U.S. military base at Diego Garcia. And, of course, we offer a range of reporting, analysis, and opinion from across the region.
Click here for extracts
Topics
Magazine
Tags
China-Iran energy trade
China-Iran relations
India-Iran relations
India-Iran trade
Iran oil
Iran oil exports
Iran sanctions
Iran-South Korea relations
Japan-Iran relations
Northeast Asia energy market
Trump Iran sanctions
U.S.-Iran relations
Related Stories
The Price of US-Iran Tensions for South Korea
June 27, 2019
The Price of US-Iran Tensions for South Korea
For South Korea, the impact of U.S. sanctions on Iran stretches far beyond oil imports.
Read Story
US-Iran Tensions: Impact on China-Iran TiesWhat Does Iran Really Think of China?Iranian Energy and Japanese TechnologyWhat a US-Iran Face Off Means for AfghanistanThe Geopolitical Implications of Abe's Iran Trip
Latest Blogs
Should Amateur Baseball Players Go Pro in South Korea and Japan?
June 29, 2019
Should Amateur Baseball Players Go Pro in South Korea and Japan?
Shifting trends in Major League Baseball open a potential window for teams in Japan and South Korea to compete for top amateur talent.
Read Post
Getting the World to Comply With the US Huawei Ban Won’t Be EasySchisms on Display as the G20 Summit ConvenesIs It Time for the United States to Recognize Taiwan?US Navy’s Railgun Entering New Testing PhasesSenior Russian Official Confirms Order for 76 Su-57 Fighter Jets
Latest Features
China’s Front Door to America’s Backyard
June 28, 2019
China’s Front Door to America’s Backyard
China's rising influence in Panama is a case study of its ambitions in Latin America.
Read Feature
Pakistan and the Politics of PolioHong Kong’s Extradition Bill and Taiwan’s Sovereignty DilemmaRed Tide: China-North Korea Naval CooperationUS-India Relations at the CrossroadsIslamic State Comes for South Asia
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
US-India Ties in Modi's Second Term: Charting a New Course?
June 26, 2019
US-India Ties in Modi's Second Term: Charting a New Course?
Richard Rossow speaks to The Diplomat about U.S.-India ties.
Read Interview
More Interviews