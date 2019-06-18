Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
The Pulse
US Exit Looms Over Afghanistan Peace Process
Image Credit: Twitter

US Exit Looms Over Afghanistan Peace Process

With expectations of Washington’s exit, other domestic and international players are hedging and calibrating their positions accordingly.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

A few days ago, the political chief of the Afghan Taliban, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, visited China. The visit comes ahead of another round of talks between the Taliban and the United States concerning the Afghan peace process. Given these developments, it is worth assessing their broader significance.

Broadly, the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan has not been able to change the Taliban’s posture toward the Afghan government or the group’s position concerning the United States’ stay in Afghanistan. After months of lobbying and numerous meetings, the United States has failed to engender any concessions from the group. The Taliban still maintains that the Afghan government is not a legitimate party to the peace process and continues to demand the immediate withdrawal of the U.S. forces from Afghanistan as a precondition to any peace agreement.

On the other hand, the Afghan government and the United States have shown willingness to offer some concessions to the group but remain reluctant from putting out a clear plan for the withdrawal of the international forces from Afghanistan. Clearly, the question of the United States’ withdrawal has become a major reason for the current deadlock vis-à-vis the peace process.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

The exiting impasse is not likely to see any changes in the coming weeks or months due to two major reasons and several subtler ones. Firstly, evidently, in Afghanistan, two major blocs have emerged when it comes to the country’s political leadership’s relationship with the international community. The Afghan government lead by Ashraf Ghani is heavily dependent on the United States for its immediate and long-term political survival in the country. Arguably, the current government in Afghanistan is aware that as soon as the U.S. forces withdraw from Afghanistan, the former’s influence or chances of survival in the country are going to take a substantial hit.

On a number of occasions, the United States has tried to deal with the Taliban directly due to the latter’s insistence on excluding the Afghan government from the talks. However, this has not worked for the United States either, as the Afghan government has put Washington under pressure for excluding it from the peace process. Recently, a senior Afghan official accused the U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, of “delegitimizing” the Kabul government by excluding it from peace negotiations with the Taliban and acting like a “viceroy.” In this regard, while the Afghan government and the United States are working closely when it comes to the peace process, the latter may have to consider bringing some other political leaders into the mix if Washington is interested in making an agreement with the Taliban successful.

Secondly, the Afghan Taliban and a number of other political groups, for their part, are involved in a massive diplomatic buildup when it comes to improving ties with a number of regional states particularly China and Russia, Pakistan and Iran. A few weeks ago, the Taliban’s leadership participated in a conference in Russia where the group and the host country demanded the U.S. immediate withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Moreover, the recent visit to China comes when the United States is involved in another round of talks with the group. In China, the Taliban’s political spokesperson said that “It is clear that when the Americans announce their decision on the timeline of the withdrawal of their forces [from Afghanistan], it will open the way for intra-Afghan talks so that we can decide on the future government and intra-Afghan talks.” The Taliban’s visit to China days before talks with the United States shows that Beijing’s clout has not only grown significantly in Afghanistan’s politics but also in terms of the country’s ties with the Taliban.

Additionally, it’s also becoming clear which side the opposition political parties are going to support. In Afghanistan, opposition political parties and leaders are aware that the United States’ stay in Afghanistan is likely to come to an end in the next few years. Thus, collaborating with regional power centers is going to boost their chances of coming to power in Afghanistan.

Understandably, Afghanistan’s domestic politics has again become a competing ground for various national and international powerbrokers. While Washington is gearing up to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, regional states such as China, Russia, and Pakistan are preparing to work with local political groups, including the Taliban, to ensure that the looming transition remains peaceful.

Topics
The Pulse
Tags
Afghanistan
Afghanistan peace
Afghanistan peace process
US and Afghanistan
War and peace in Afghanistan
War in Afghanistan
Zalmay Khalilzad
Related Stories
US-Taliban Talks: What's on the Agenda in Doha?
February 27, 2019
US-Taliban Talks: What's on the Agenda in Doha?
This week's critical talks between the U.S. and the Taliban revolve around a two-item agenda.
Read Story
Why Is Zalmay Khalilzad Such a Controversial Figure in Afghanistan?Agreeing to Agree: The Afghan Peace Process Sort of Moves ForwardUS-Taliban Talks Under the Shadow of Deadly ViolenceWhat Happened to the Afghan-Led, Afghan-Owned Peace Talks?What Colombia Can Teach Us About Afghanistan
Latest Blogs
Vietnam-Thailand Maritime Ties in the Headlines With Navy Commander Visit
June 20, 2019
Vietnam-Thailand Maritime Ties in the Headlines With Navy Commander Visit
The interaction highlighted one aspect of a developing defense relationship between the two countries.
Read Post
New Fishermen Kidnapping Heightens Security Fears in BorneoWhat's in the First Israel-Philippines Counterterrorism Training Engagement?A Bitter Stalemate in Canada-China RelationsRussia, China Block UN From Saying North Korea Violated SanctionsThe Myth of a Chinese Takeover in the Russian Far East
Latest Features
Mongolia: Bridge or Buffer in Northeast Asia?
June 19, 2019
Mongolia: Bridge or Buffer in Northeast Asia?
Reflections from the 6th Ulaanbaatar Dialogue and beyond.
Read Feature
A Mid-2019 Guide to Chinese Aircraft CarriersGreat Expectations: ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific ConceptIndia’s Ailing Health Sector11 Years on, Has Nepal’s Republic Succeeded?Waigal, Afghanistan: ‘This War Will Never End Here’
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Japan-Saudi Ties: An Interview With the Japanese Ambassador
June 11, 2019
Japan-Saudi Ties: An Interview With the Japanese Ambassador
Ambassador Tsukasa Uemura discusses the future of the Japan-Saudi relationship, and how to build strong cultural ties.
Read Interview
More Interviews