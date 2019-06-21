Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Pacific Money
World Shares Rise With Hopes for US-China Truce
Image Credit: Pixabay

World Shares Rise With Hopes for US-China Truce

Confirmation that Trump and Xi will meet in Japan next week buoyed world markets.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Global markets advanced Thursday on hopes for a trade truce between the United States and China and the Federal Reserve’s hint at lower rates.

Confirmation of a meeting between President Donald Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan next week has raised hopes for a political compromise on their tariffs war.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a congressional hearing that he plans to speak with China’s top trade envoy, Vice Premier Liu He, soon and also to meet with him in Osaka.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

China’s Commerce Ministry confirmed Thursday that the trade negotiators were holding talks in preparation for the meeting. Prospects for a breakthrough in the stalled negotiations remain uncertain, however, given the acrimony in recent weeks over who is to blame over the impasse.

“The only uncertainty out there relative to six or seven months ago is the U.S.-China trade situation, and for now things are looking up,” said Michael Every of Rabobank.

The S&P 500 future picked up nearly 0.9 percent to 2,959. In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 0.6 percent to 21,462.86 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong surged 1.2 percent to 28,550.23. Shanghai was up 2.4 percent to 2,987.12 while Australia’s S&P ASX 200 picked up 0.6 percent to 6,687.40. India’s Sensex advanced 0.8 percent to 39,431.89.

The expected decision Wednesday by the U.S. central bank’s policymakers to leave the Fed’s benchmark interest rate unchanged in a range of 2.25 percent-2.5 percent and the signal of openness to lower rates later also reassured investors who have been worried the trade war could weigh on growth and corporate profits.

“For now, equities seem to be running with the notion that this is all a good news story,” Robert Carnell of ING said in a commentary.

By Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott for The Associated Press.

Topics
Pacific Money
Tags
Asian stock markets
China-US trade war
US-China trade war
Related Stories
Trade War Clouds Outlook as Finance Chiefs Meet in Japan
June 07, 2019
Trade War Clouds Outlook as Finance Chiefs Meet in Japan
The U.S.-China trade war will loom large over the G-20’s annual financial gathering.
Read Story
Chinese Media Suggest Rare Earth Embargo on US Amid Trade WarChina's Latest Economy Data Calls for CautionUS Trade Tantrum: The Fallout for China and AsiaStocks Surge on US Decision to Postpone China Tariff HikeChina’s Trade Practices Spawn Tough Questions But No Easy Solutions
Latest Blogs
Taiwan’s President Clears Her Primary Challenge. Will Her Party Get on Board?
June 21, 2019
Taiwan’s President Clears Her Primary Challenge. Will Her Party Get on Board?
Now that Tsai Ing-wen has vanquished her primary challenger, she must get her party behind her in Taiwan’s general election.
Read Post
Hong Kong Activists’ Deadline Passes Without Government ResponseThe Generational Challenge for Thailand’s GeneralsAsia Stands up to 'Waste Colonialism'India Must Keep Its Eye on the China Challenge in Modi’s Second TermPhilippine Naval Modernization Under Duterte in the Spotlight with Anniversary Celebrations
Latest Features
Thailand Takes up the ASEAN Challenge
June 20, 2019
Thailand Takes up the ASEAN Challenge
As Bangkok prepares to host the 34th ASEAN summit, the grouping faces uncertainties from within and without.
Read Feature
Mongolia: Bridge or Buffer in Northeast Asia?A Mid-2019 Guide to Chinese Aircraft CarriersGreat Expectations: ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific ConceptIndia’s Ailing Health Sector11 Years on, Has Nepal’s Republic Succeeded?
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Japan-Saudi Ties: An Interview With the Japanese Ambassador
June 11, 2019
Japan-Saudi Ties: An Interview With the Japanese Ambassador
Ambassador Tsukasa Uemura discusses the future of the Japan-Saudi relationship, and how to build strong cultural ties.
Read Interview
More Interviews