Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
The Pulse

5 Reasons Imran Khan's US Visit Was a Win for Pakistan

Did Imran Khan accomplish much during his trip to Washington?

By for The Diplomat
 
 

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States has already been termed a resounding success. The visit, which a few months ago was not even a possibility, ended up giving’s Pakistan’s diplomacy a much-needed boost.

For Islamabad, there are five major takeaways from Khan’s U.S. visit.

First, a convergence of interests has emerged between Islamabad and Washington on both countries’ Afghanistan policy. Primarily, the focus of Khan’s meeting with President Trump remained on Afghanistan. The last few months have seen Pakistan’s role being appreciated more by the U.S. at the highest levels. This essentially shows that Trump’s close aides and team working on Afghanistan are pleased with Pakistan’s recent efforts. It is probable that after Khan’s visit Pakistan will position itself as a central player in the ongoing negotiations between the Taliban and the United States.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

Second, on the question of terrorism there was not any serious criticism of Pakistan. It’s interesting to note that the issue of terrorism didn’t even become a major talking point in official meetings between the military as well as the civilian leadership. Khan during his conversations at various forums made it clear that the country’s policy concerning the issue of terrorism had shifted radically. He also emphasized that there exists a civil-military agreement in Pakistan that “it’s in the interest of Pakistan to not allow militias” within the country. So far, Washington seems to endorse Pakistan’s stance on terrorism.

Third, an unexpected achievement that Islamabad was able to extract from Trump was the latter’s discussion of the Kashmir crisis and willingness to mediate between India and Pakistan. What made the situation worse for New Delhi was Trump’s reference to a conversation with India’s Prime Minister Modi, where the latter allegedly asked for U.S. mediation to resolve the issue of Kashmir. Trump’s statement, however, was denied by India within hours, with New Delhi maintaining that it doesn’t accept third party intervention on the issue of Kashmir. While it’s unlikely that Modi mentioned the idea of a third party intervention, Islamabad has been able to extract a major diplomatic coup with Trump and Khan’s conversation on the subject.

Fourth, the visit has offered bilateral security cooperation and military-to-military relations a much-needed boost. Last year, Trump suspended military training programs for Pakistan. They are likely to be reinstated in the coming weeks. At one point during President Trump’s meeting with Khan, the former mentioned that the security assistance for Pakistan can come back depending on what both countries achieve concerning Afghanistan. Moreover, a few days ago, General Mark Milley, who has been nominated as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that U.S. “interests are better served if the country maintains strong military ties with Pakistan.” It’s possible that Trump may resume Pakistan’s military training programs and exchanges which were suspended last year after both countries developed serious differences over the issue of Afghanistan.

Finally, another major accomplishment for Pakistan is that Khan got along with Trump very well on a personal level. This is very important when it comes to Islamabad and Washington’s bilateral relationship. Moreover, Khan’s recent meeting with Trump is likely going to set up a direct line of communication between the White House and Khan’s office, bypassing the thick bureaucracy on both sides. Essentially, this will help in terms of sidestepping hiccups that usually occur between the two countries when a direct line of communication is non-existent. It’s expected that Trump’s office would like to continue to remain in touch with Khan when it comes to progress concerning the Afghan peace process. Islamabad would like to use such an opportunity to sort out other issues in the bilateral realm.

Above all, Khan’s visit has given Pakistan’s diplomacy a major public relations boost in Washington, which Islamabad fully intends to take advantage of. While it’s too early to predict the nature of Pakistan and the United States’ long-term relations, for the immediate term, Pakistan has scored a major win.

Topics
The Pulse
Tags
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
FATF
Imran Khan
India
Kashmir
Pakistan
Pakistan-U.S. relations
Taliban
terrorism
Related Stories
Trump’s Afghanistan Plan: Old Wine in a New Bottle
August 23, 2017
Trump’s Afghanistan Plan: Old Wine in a New Bottle
The quagmire in Afghanistan continues under a new administration bent on bombing its way to victory.
Read Story
Who Is Pakistan Rooting For in the US Elections?Pakistan and the FATF: On Borrowed Time?Why Pakistan Isn’t Changing Its Taliban PolicyThe Trump Administration’s New Afghan Problem: The Islamic StateWhat Explains Afghanistan’s Early-2018 Surge in Violence?
Latest Blogs
The Significance of the First Ever China-Russia Strategic Bomber Patrol
July 25, 2019
The Significance of the First Ever China-Russia Strategic Bomber Patrol
The impact of the recent flight of four nuclear-capable bombers on regional strategic stability in East Asia should not be underestimated.
Read Post
Why New Delhi Will Be Left Unfazed By China’s New Defense White PaperMired in Poverty, Afghans Bring Their Children to WorkRussia Kicks off Delivery of China’s Second S-400 Air Defense Regiment‘Begpacking’ Phenomenon Draws Scrutiny in South KoreaHong Kong’s Protests Aren’t Just About the Extradition Bill Anymore
Latest Features
Innovation in the New Era of Chinese Military Power
July 25, 2019
Innovation in the New Era of Chinese Military Power
What to make of the new Chinese defense white paper, the first since 2015.
Read Feature
The US Scare Campaign Against ChinaHow Bangladesh Learned to Love the Belt and RoadChina's Tech Sector Is in Trouble'In July 1999, the CCP Created Exactly What It Had Feared'The IMF Takeover of Pakistan
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Sebastien Peyrouse on the EU's New Central Asia Strategy
July 16, 2019
Sebastien Peyrouse on the EU's New Central Asia Strategy
What are Europe’s main interests in Central Asia and how does the EU plan to pursue them?
Read Interview
More Interviews