Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
The Pulse
Heavy Rains Leave Scores Dead in Nepal, India, Bangladesh
Image Credit: AP Photo/Anupam Nath

Heavy Rains Leave Scores Dead in Nepal, India, Bangladesh

Flooding and landslides are proliferating amid heavy rainfall.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have killed at least 50 people in Nepal in the past few days, with more deaths reported across the border in India and Bangladesh, officials said Sunday.

At least 30 other people were missing in Nepal, either swept away by swollen rivers or buried by mudslides since monsoon rains began pounding the region on Friday, Nepal’s National Emergency Operation Center said.

The center said nine key highways remained blocked by floods and mudslides, and attempts were underway to open them up for traffic. Among them is the East-West Highway, which connects Nepal’s southern districts.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

Other roads were being cleared by thousands of police and soldiers. Continuing bad weather has grounded helicopter rescue flights. Workers were also repairing fallen communication towers to restore phone lines.

Thirty people have been treated for injuries and more than 1,100 others rescued from flooded areas. More than 10,000 are estimated to have been displaced.

Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology warned of more troubles ahead for the southern region near the main rivers, urging people to keep watch on rising water levels and move to higher ground when needed.

Rain-triggered floods, mudslides and lightning have left a trail of destruction in other parts of South Asia.

In Bangladesh, at least a dozen people, mostly farmers in rural areas, have been killed by lightning since Saturday as monsoon rains continue to batter parts of the low-lying country, according to officials and news reports.

Water Development Board official Rabiul Islam said about 40,000 people have been affected, mostly due to their homes being submerged underwater.

Bangladesh, a low-lying delta nation of 160 million people with more than 130 rivers, is prone to monsoon floods because of overflowing rivers and the heavy onrush of water from upstream India.

Officials in northeastern India said at least 14 people were killed and over a million affected by flooding, state official Kumar Sanjay Krishna said. Six deaths were reported in neighboring Arunachal state.

Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, home to the endangered one-horn rhinoceros, has been flooded.

Floods and mudslides have also hit some other northeast Indian states, including Meghalaya, Sikkim and Mizoram. In Mizoram, floods have submerged about 400 homes in the small town of Tlabung, police said.

By Binaj Gurubacharya for the Associated Press. Associated Press writer Julhas Alam in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Wasbir Hussain in Gauhati, India, contributed to this report.

Topics
The Pulse
Tags
Bangladesh
Climate Change
India
Monsoon
Nepal
South Asian climate
Related Stories
Why the Melting of the Hindu Kush and Himalayan Glaciers Matters
May 08, 2019
Why the Melting of the Hindu Kush and Himalayan Glaciers Matters
The entire region is headed for an immense climate crisis by 2100, scientists warn.
Read Story
Making Sense of India's Revived Interests in BIMSTECAmid Climate Disasters, South Asia’s Cities Need to Focus on ResilienceAs India Melts Under Record Heat, Modi Government Springs Into ActionUnder Pressure in the West, Huawei Looks to South AsiaJapan’s Growing Strategic Footprint in South Asia
Latest Blogs
Pakistan Arrests Suspected Mastermind of 2008 Mumbai Attacks
July 18, 2019
Pakistan Arrests Suspected Mastermind of 2008 Mumbai Attacks
Why has Pakistan arrested Hafiz Saeed now?
Read Post
Moving ASEAN Toward Sustainable Defense CooperationWhat Did the Intra-Afghan Dialogue Accomplish?Japan Launches Second Maya-Class Guided Missile DestroyerChina’s Digital Silk Road Could Decide the US-China CompetitionBoxing Association Stripped of Olympic Status, But Boxing Cleared for Tokyo Games
Latest Features
The Future of China's Amphibious Assault Fleet
July 17, 2019
The Future of China's Amphibious Assault Fleet
What we know about the 075 Landing Helicopter Dock and other expected additions to the PLAN amphibious assault fleet.
Read Feature
How WeChat Conquered TibetIndia’s War on UrduSaving Asia’s DemocraciesThailand's Quiet Crisis: 'The Southern Problem'Urumqi 2009 and the Road to Xinjiang Re-education Centers
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Shankaran Nambiar on the State of New Malaysia’s Economy
July 09, 2019
Shankaran Nambiar on the State of New Malaysia’s Economy
A conversation on the state of Malaysia’s economy under its new government, and the implications for domestic and foreign policy.
Read Interview
More Interviews