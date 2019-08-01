Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Magazine

How Pacific Islands Leverage the China-Taiwan Tug of War

The Pacific is a diplomatic battlefield, with the island countries themselves as the main players.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Xi Jinping was unusually hawkish toward Taiwan in January 2019 when delivering a speech commemorating the 40th anniversary of lifting the freeze on Beijing-Taipei relations. He pointedly kept open the prospect of the “use of force” against Taiwanese “separatists” and broke with consensus language about “peaceful reunification” that had become the norm across decades.

In response, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has been cautious, merely emphasizing the difference in regimes between Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China (PRC). In her statement the day before Xi’s speech, she claimed to be “on an equal footing” with Beijing. In 70 years of existence, the Taiwanese state has gained de facto independence and so far, the PRC has accommodated it without ceasing to consider the island as one of its provinces to be returned eventually to the mainland. Beijing’s “red line” remains a unilateral declaration of independence, and since her election in 2016, Tsai has been careful not to cross it.

Beijing is, however, on the alert: 2016 was marked by not only by Tsai’s election but also that of Donald Trump, who is seen as a transactional president, ready to put everything, including the Taiwan relationship, on the bargaining table with China. In response, China has tried to isolate the island diplomatically by removing one by one its rare diplomatic allies in return for partnership agreements and massive investments. In December 2016, 22 states recognized Taiwan as the Republic of China; in 2019, only 17 still do.

The Pacific region remains key to Taiwan’s diplomatic strategy. One-third of its remaining allies are in the Pacific, and no Pacific state has swapped its diplomatic alliances since Nauru in 2005. Hence the region has renewed importance in the eyes of Taipei, but also Beijing, which sees an opportunity to continue to diplomatically isolate the island.

The Pacific is thus becoming an ideological battlefield, one in which the island countries themselves are the main participants. Each state tries to take advantage of the situation by putting on the scale potential gains (mostly assimilated as money) against possible losses (of sovereignty), all against the backdrop of heightened geostrategic anxiety in the region.

To understand the consequences of this ideological fistfight on the Pacific, it is important to discern the causes and highlight the risks of engaging with these two parties.

Read the full story here, in The Diplomat magazine
Or, read the full story with the magazine app
Apple Google Play
Apple Google Play
The Diplomat Magazine:
August 2019 Issue Out Now!
This month, we ask experts from Singapore, South Korea, India, Japan, and Australia to weigh in on the great Huawei debate. We also examine how the Pacific Islands leverage the China-Taiwan competition for their own gain, evaluate Pakistan’s Imran Khan government one year into its tenure, and go behind the scenes of Afghanistan’s homegrown mixed martial arts league. And, of course, we offer a range of reporting, analysis, and opinion from across the region.
Click here for extracts
Topics
Magazine
Tags
China in the Pacific Islands
China-Taiwan conflict
Pacific island states
Pacific Islands
Taiwan diplomatic allies
Taiwan in the Pacific Islands
Related Stories
The Pacific Islands Play the Field
December 27, 2016
The Pacific Islands Play the Field
New realities are shaping Pacific Island states’ relationships with China, Russia, Australia, and the United States.
Read Story
How Taiwan Competes With China in the PacificShining a Light on Pacific Island DiplomacyAustralia’s Pacific Island MyopiaNew Zealand’s Ardern Tours Polynesia, What About the Politics?Is China Building Roads to Nowhere in the Pacific?
Latest Blogs
India to Sign $2 Billion Deal for 24 Naval Helicopters by Year’s End
July 30, 2019
India to Sign $2 Billion Deal for 24 Naval Helicopters by Year’s End
The Indian defense ministry is expected to move forward with the procurement of 24 maritime helicopters from the U.S.
Read Post
US Navy’s New F-35B-Carrying Warship Completes Builder’s TrialsCambodia-Brunei Military Ties in the Headlines with Hun Manet Introductory VisitChina-Malaysia Warship Deal in the Headlines With Second Vessel LaunchingCambodia and the Khmer Rouge: Between Justice and MemoryWill Myanmar’s Navy Get Its First Submarine From the Indian Navy?
Latest Features
Israel’s Growing Defense Ties With Asia
July 30, 2019
Israel’s Growing Defense Ties With Asia
Realpolitik brings Israel closer to Southeast and East Asian countries.
Read Feature
Bearing Witness 10 Years On: The July 2009 Riots in XinjiangAceh, Indonesia: When Dating Meets Sharia LawLast Resort: India and Pakistan's Informal SchoolsWest Papua’s Quest for IndependenceInnovation in the New Era of Chinese Military Power
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
What Can the EU Contribute to Peace on the Korean Peninsula?
July 22, 2019
What Can the EU Contribute to Peace on the Korean Peninsula?
Tereza Novotna discusses the European Union’s policies toward North Korea.
Read Interview
More Interviews