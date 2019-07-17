Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Flashpoints

How Serious Is China’s Threat to Sanction US Companies Over Taiwan Arms Sales?

Will Chinese retaliation have spillover effects?

By for The Diplomat
 
 

China is using stronger than usual language to express its displeasure with the United States over arms exports to Taiwan. Specifically, Beijing is threatening to sanction the U.S. firms that produce the arms that Washington has decided to transfer. This threat comes as the United States continues to contemplate harsh action against Chinese technology giant Huawei.

The three most obvious targets for sanction, according to the New York Times, are General Dynamics, Oshkosh, and Raytheon, which administer production of the Abrams tank, heavy transportation vehicles, and the Stinger missile, respectively. General Dynamics sells Gulfstream jets all over the world, Oshkosh sells a variety of emergency vehicles in China, and Raytheon, through its proposed merger with United Technologies, has some exposure in the Chinese market. However, given the vast array of contractors and subcontractors that contribute to the production of modern military equipment, Beijing could almost certainly find other firms to blacklist.

While China has threatened such sanctions in the past, it has not followed through. Circumstances have changed, however, with the U.S. threats against Huawei. China may view the U.S. defense firms as sufficiently closely tied to the U.S. government to be appropriate targets of sanction. Or Beijing may merely be indicating to the Trump administration (and to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce) that aggressive steps in the trade war carry a high price.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

Weaponizing its relationships with Western firms carries obvious risks for China. Technology and aerospace firms remain prime targets for technology transfer, and rich Chinese businessmen like Gulfstream jets as much as rich people anywhere else. As the appearance of South Korean disentanglement suggests, the mere possibility of political retaliation may drive some U.S. firms out of the Chinese market.

That said, the situation remains in flux. Many U.S. firms seem utterly unenthusiastic about participating in President Trump’s trade war, even in the high technology sector, and the willingness of the U.S. government to constrain American companies is unsettled. Fear of Chinese retaliation may also have affected the willingness of partners, such as the Philippines, to yield in the face of U.S. pressure. Finally, Trump’s waffling on Huawei has left everyone guessing as to what the U.S. might do next. In any case, Beijing is trying to indicate that it, too, is willing to use trade as a weapon to accomplish broader political ends.

Topics
Flashpoints
Tags
Chinese Foreign Policy
sanctions
Taiwan Relations Act
U.S.-Taiwan Relations
Related Stories
Donald Trump Just Complicated US-Taiwan Relations, Big Time
December 03, 2016
Donald Trump Just Complicated US-Taiwan Relations, Big Time
Donald Trump's phone call to Tsai Ing-wen sets up a possible diplomatic crisis with China.
Read Story
US Approves $2.2 Billion Arms Package for Taiwan for Tanks, MissilesRed Tide: China-North Korea Naval CooperationWhy the US May Lose Taiwan to Beijing EconomicallyDespite China’s Tough Talk, US Should Move Forward With TaiwanThe US War on Huawei: Predicting the Blowback
Latest Blogs
Pakistan Arrests Suspected Mastermind of 2008 Mumbai Attacks
July 18, 2019
Pakistan Arrests Suspected Mastermind of 2008 Mumbai Attacks
Why has Pakistan arrested Hafiz Saeed now?
Read Post
Japan Prepares for Upper House ElectionsMoving ASEAN Toward Sustainable Defense CooperationWhat Did the Intra-Afghan Dialogue Accomplish?Japan Launches Second Maya-Class Guided Missile DestroyerChina’s Digital Silk Road Could Decide the US-China Competition
Latest Features
The Future of China's Amphibious Assault Fleet
July 17, 2019
The Future of China's Amphibious Assault Fleet
What we know about the 075 Landing Helicopter Dock and other expected additions to the PLAN amphibious assault fleet.
Read Feature
How WeChat Conquered TibetIndia’s War on UrduSaving Asia’s DemocraciesThailand's Quiet Crisis: 'The Southern Problem'Urumqi 2009 and the Road to Xinjiang Re-education Centers
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Shankaran Nambiar on the State of New Malaysia’s Economy
July 09, 2019
Shankaran Nambiar on the State of New Malaysia’s Economy
A conversation on the state of Malaysia’s economy under its new government, and the implications for domestic and foreign policy.
Read Interview
More Interviews