Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
ASEAN Beat
Is Southeast Asia Ready for a Future Dementia Epidemic?
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Is Southeast Asia Ready for a Future Dementia Epidemic?

Governments need clear plans to tackle an expected surge in dementia cases as the region ages.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Laos is better known for its youthful population than its graying one. It’s not aging anywhere near as fast as South Korea, or even its neighbors Thailand and Vietnam. But in a sign of the mounting regional concerns about shifting demographics, the country is turning its attention to one worry in particular: dementia.

Our “elderly population is changing quickly and we need to prepare for that,” said Dr. Sengchanh Kounnavong from Laos’ health ministry in a recent statement published by the WHO’s Center for Health Development. The Japan-based center is partnering with Laos to conduct the state’s first national survey on dementia as part of a two-year project.

The study will help Laos fill a gaping data hole on dementia, an umbrella term for diseases affecting memory and other cognitive abilities. Contrary to a widespread perception, dementia is not a natural part of aging. And there’s growing insights into rarer cases affecting younger people. But dementia still mainly affects older people, and Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

The Asia-Pacific region is especially hard hit. It’s home to nearly half of the world’s 50 million people with dementia, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), a global federation of Alzheimer associations around the world. It estimates that in the Asia-Pacific alone some 71 million people will have dementia by 2050.

“Dementia is a looming epidemic in Asia as populations age,” DY Suharya, ADI’s regional director, told The Diplomat. But in a positive development she’s noticed a marked “shift” in how Southeast Asian governments have started to “prioritize” the condition.

Last year she was invited to present her group’s findings to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) health meet in Vientiane, the capital of Laos. Earlier this month, in Japan, dementia was specifically recognized as a global health priority by leaders of the G20, a significant milestone for campaigners trying to improve the lives of people with dementia and their carers. Speaking from Jakarta, Suharya said, “dementia and aging are gradually getting the attention they deserve”.

Laos is the youngest of the 10-member ASEAN bloc with a median age of 22.7 years, according to a recent report. The proportion of people above 60 years is still low and will only begin to rise rapidly after 2020, it said. But the dementia study aims to help Laos plan for the future, providing evidence to update dusty policies for the elderly. Thailand and Vietnam are already grappling with the healthcare concerns presented by their aging societies. They are in a predicament the IMF has described as countries that risk growing old before they grow rich.

Dementia advocates say it’s important that Southeast Asian nations now back up the growing conversations about dementia with dedicated budgets and national action plans. So far in the region only Singapore and Indonesia have such plans in place, says ADI, while a few other countries include dementia within broader health or aging population priorities.

Low and middle-income economies in the region can turn to the experience of Asia’s wealthier nations already confronting an aging crisis. Singapore – the world’s second-fastest aging population after South Korea, according to UN figures — is getting dementia care right at many levels, says Suharya. She points to measures such as the city-state’s plans for its aging workforce, the focus on the needs of caregivers, and models for person-centered care. Further afield, Japan, which has the most aged society in the world, is leading on finding technological solutions for dementia care in the absence of a cure for the condition.

A major obstacle to getting people with dementia the help they need is stigma. This is a global problem, says Suharya, but one more pressing in poorer nations. “We need to create a dementia-friendly environment, challenging the idea that after a diagnosis you just go home and there’s nothing you can do,” she explains.

Last week Singapore’s government said it was planning to pilot a “dementia care village” as a new concept in residential care. The idea has been welcomed in many quarters as a positive move, with a similar project in the Netherlands deemed a success by some. But it’s also raised a few concerns as a wider model in case it ends up isolating people with dementia. “I think as a region it will be more cost-effective for people with dementia to live at home. But we need to train people in the community to support them,” says Suharya.

Laos is taking a small step in the right direction. A new set of data that helps us understand more about dementia could be useful not only for Laos but the region and world at large.

Topics
ASEAN Beat
Tags
ASEAN and dementia
Dementia
dementia epidemic
Dementia Southeast Asia
WHO dementia
Related Stories
Army Chief Introductory Visit Highlights Indonesia-Singapore Defense Ties
July 25, 2019
Army Chief Introductory Visit Highlights Indonesia-Singapore Defense Ties
A recent visit highlighted the ongoing bilateral activity in the defense realm.
Read Story
What Next for Democracy in Cambodia?Why a New China Naval Outpost in Cambodia Would MatterForeign Influence in Singapore: Old Threats in New FormsDuterte: No One Can Stop China Fishing in Philippine WatersWhat’s Behind the Philippines’ New Strategy for Countering Violent Extremism?
Latest Blogs
Tajikistan Under Review: A Familiar Litany of Human Rights Concerns
July 25, 2019
Tajikistan Under Review: A Familiar Litany of Human Rights Concerns
Comparing Tajikistan’s last two reviews by the Human Rights Committee, it’s clear Dushnabe isn’t interested in improvement.
Read Post
Will Manipur Fake Encounter Victims Finally See Justice?Army Chief Introductory Visit Highlights Indonesia-Singapore Defense TiesVietnam-Cambodia Military Relations in Focus With Fourth Defense DialogueUS Air Force’s New B-21 Stealth Bomber to Make Maiden Flight in December 2021The Significance of the First Ever China-Russia Strategic Bomber Patrol
Latest Features
West Papua’s Quest for Independence
July 25, 2019
West Papua’s Quest for Independence
50 years since the so-called Act of Free Choice, an independent West Papua is closer but still elusive.
Read Feature
Innovation in the New Era of Chinese Military PowerThe US Scare Campaign Against ChinaHow Bangladesh Learned to Love the Belt and RoadChina's Tech Sector Is in Trouble'In July 1999, the CCP Created Exactly What It Had Feared'
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Sebastien Peyrouse on the EU's New Central Asia Strategy
July 16, 2019
Sebastien Peyrouse on the EU's New Central Asia Strategy
What are Europe’s main interests in Central Asia and how does the EU plan to pursue them?
Read Interview
More Interviews