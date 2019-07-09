Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
The Pulse
Southern India Grapples With Acute Water Shortage
Indians wait to fill vessels filled with drinking water from a water tanker in Chennai, capital of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, June 19, 2019.
Image Credit: AP Photo/R. Parthibhan

Southern India Grapples With Acute Water Shortage

Millions of Indians in Tamil Nadu are relying on water tank trucks to meet their daily needs.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

With the government able to meet only 40 percent of the water requirement, millions of people in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu are depending on water tank trucks because of an acute shortage caused by drying lakes and depleted groundwater.

Sekhar Raghvan, a water expert, said Monday that taps were running dry, but that meteorologists expect rain in the state this week and people are pinning their hopes on that. It rained for a while in the state two weeks ago, but not enough to replenish water bodies.

Gauri Shankar, a hotel general manager, said he was running his hotel in Chennai, the state capital, by hiring two tank trucks to bring water every day at a cost of 4,000 rupees ($57) each.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

“There has been no improvement in the situation in the past month,” Shankar said, adding that some companies have asked employees to work from home, and that some restaurants are closing early.

Apart from people hiring private water tank trucks, the state government has deployed 900 water trucks in Chennai to distribute water free to the poorest, Raghvan said. Those who can afford it can also buy water from the tankers.

Television images showed people lining up for water cans in Chennai and other cities and towns in the state.

“I take a bath once every two days,” a resident told the New Delhi Television news channel without giving his name.

The state government says the drought followed a 62 percent shortfall in monsoon rains last year compared to 2017.

“The situation is very critical in the state, and without rain it’s not going to improve,” said Raghvan, director of the Rain Center, a private institute promoting water harvesting and sanitation in India.

This year’s June-September monsoon arrived in the southern state of Kerala a week late and slowly started moving to other parts of country. India is facing a more than 21 percent shortfall in monsoon rains across the country because of its late arrival, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Chennai is India’s sixth-largest city, with a population of around 10 million. It is a major destination for medical tourism, and Tamil Nadu state is a car manufacturing hub.

Chennai gets about 80-85 percent of its water during the monsoon season. It gets some rain during the southwest June-September monsoon, but it benefits mainly from the northeast monsoon from October to December.

By Ashok Sharma for The Associated Press.

Topics
The Pulse
Tags
Chennai water crisis
India drought
India water crisis
India water scarcity
Tamil Nadu
Related Stories
India’s Local Water Conflicts Are a Looming Threat
May 16, 2019
India’s Local Water Conflicts Are a Looming Threat
Transboundary water issues get all the attention, but India’s internal water crises are also a national security concern.
Read Story
India’s Plan to Jumpstart Its Maritime IndustryAre Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian Parties on a Terminal Decline?Killed for Protecting One's Land: Lessons From ThoothukudiFrom Evidence to Policy in India’s Groundwater CrisisIndia's Water-Energy Nexus
Latest Blogs
India Successfully Test Fires Indigenous Anti-Tank Guided Missile
July 09, 2019
India Successfully Test Fires Indigenous Anti-Tank Guided Missile
The Indian military has test fired three Nag anti-tank guided missiles on July 7.
Read Post
1413 Days and Counting: Li Wenzu’s Fight for Her Husband’s FreedomRussia to Conclude Testing Phase of RS-28 Sarmat ICBM in 2020Where Is Jemaah Islamiyah in Southeast Asia’s Terrorism Landscape?The Mekong in US Asia Strategy: Opportunities and Challenges A New Normal: Chinese Navy Warship Monitors Talisman Sabre Exercises—Again
Latest Features
Afghanistan’s Bloody Peace Process
July 08, 2019
Afghanistan’s Bloody Peace Process
Even as officials continue to talk peace, violence has surged in Afghanistan.
Read Feature
Can Mongolia Shape the Modern World Once Again?India’s Response to China’s Cyber AttacksWhy Are Migrant Workers Joining the Hong Kong Protests?Was Cambodia Ever Really a Democracy?Chinese Private Security Moves Into Central Asia
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Mauro Gilli: Selling the F-35 to Countries Operating the S-400 Is a Bad Idea
July 03, 2019
Mauro Gilli: Selling the F-35 to Countries Operating the S-400 Is a Bad Idea
What are the risks of selling the F-35 to India and other countries operating high-tech Russian-made weapons systems?
Read Interview
More Interviews