Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Trans-Pacific View
The Mekong in US Asia Strategy: Opportunities and Challenges 
Image Credit: Flickr/WIL

The Mekong in US Asia Strategy: Opportunities and Challenges 

The subregion is arguably where freedom and openness are under the greatest challenge.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

When the next round of Asian summitry kicks off later this month in Bangkok, one of the key areas that will be in the spotlight within U.S. policy will be the Washington’s approach to the Mekong subregion – a shorthand for the area in mainland Southeast Asia through which the Mekong River, one of the world’s longest and largest rivers, runs. While U.S. interest in the Mekong has been longstanding, the subregion’s role will be important to watch within the context of broader developments in U.S. policy, including heightened U.S.-China competition and the Trump administration’s free and open Indo-Pacific strategy.

The Mekong’s significance has long been recognized in U.S. policy. The Mekong River, which runs through China (where it’s known as the Lancang) and into mainland Southeast Asian countries Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam, is a critical resource that provides more than 60 million people in the region with food, water, and transportation. And at various points of history, the Mekong has served as a point of either connectivity or conflict between mainland Southeast Asian countries and among major powers engaged there, including the United States during the height of the Vietnam War. The Mekong’s importance in U.S. Asia policy has only been increasing in recent years, with Mekong countries strengthening their economies but grappling with governance challenges and growing Chinese assertiveness. Meanwhile, the Mekong River itself is in peril due to a range of development, demographic, and climate change-related pressures, including the proliferation of hydropower dams.

The Mekong remains central to U.S. Asia strategy today. Indeed, within the free and open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) strategy as articulated by the Trump administration, the Mekong subregion is where the principles of freedom and openness are arguably under the greatest challenge. The subregion also best typifies the interconnection between the three FOIP pillars of security, economics, and governance which U.S. officials have outlined because of the diverse, cross-border challenges that exist. The future of the Mekong region touches on other broader U.S. goals as well, including advancing alliances and partnerships, promoting greater ASEAN unity, strengthening U.S. economic engagement, and managing China’s rise.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

U.S. policy has already gone some way in recognizing this and beginning to articulate a more robust response. Indeed, 2019 marks the decade anniversary of the Obama administration’s signature Lower Mekong Initiative (LMI), an effort to foster subregional cooperation and capacity-building in mainland Southeast Asia. While the focus on the LMI has gotten relatively less headlines under the Trump administration thus far and it is far from realizing its full potential, the initiative has nonetheless continued on, along with other related efforts within its FOIP strategy, including new infrastructure efforts and leveraging the ongoing work done by key U.S. allies and partners such as Japan and Singapore.

But challenges remain. Some of these have to do with how region itself has changed over the past decade since LMI first got off the ground, whether it be right issues that limit U.S. engagement prospects, or China’s inroads through its own Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) mechanism as well as the broader Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which appear appealing to Southeast Asian states but come with hidden strings attached. Other challenges have to do with U.S. policy itself, be it the difficulty in cobbling together resources to address a wide range of issues – including the environment, energy, health, water, agriculture, governance, climate change, connectivity, and women’s empowerment – with attendant messaging to clarify Washington’s own approach to the region independent of that from Beijing and other players.

To be sure, these challenges are not insurmountable. Southeast Asian states are themselves wary of China’s rising influence in the Mekong subregion to varying degrees, and they remain open to alternatives. And if the United States uses all the arrows in its quiver, including fully leveraging the power of nongovernmental institutions such as universities and companies, the United States would bring to bear virtually unparalleled capabilities in both helping these countries as well as advancing Washington’s own interests in mainland Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific more broadly.

Topics
Trans-Pacific View
Tags
China Mekong
FOIP
Free and open Indo-Pacific
Greater Mekong Subregion
Indo-Pacific
Lancang Mekong Cooperation
LMI
Lower Mekong Initiative
Mekong
Mekong ASEAN
Mekong Asia
Mekong Indo Pacific
Mekong River patrols
Mekong subregion
US Mekong
Related Stories
Mekong Disaster Drills Highlight US-ASEAN Subregional Cooperation
December 14, 2017
Mekong Disaster Drills Highlight US-ASEAN Subregional Cooperation
Disaster response drills put the spotlight on the subregional component of U.S. ties with the region.
Read Story
Advancing Democracy in the US Free and Open Indo-Pacific StrategyThe Future of Asia’s Quad: Managing the Perceptions GapAssessing the US Indo-Pacific Strategy Report: Current Opportunities and Future Uncertainties  South China Sea Minilateralism: Between Opportunities and LimitsTaiwan as an Indo-Pacific Contributor
Latest Blogs
Where Is Jemaah Islamiyah in Southeast Asia’s Terrorism Landscape?
July 08, 2019
Where Is Jemaah Islamiyah in Southeast Asia’s Terrorism Landscape?
A recent arrest spotlighted the role of JI, which remains a group to watch amid continued regional anxiety about the terrorism threat.
Read Post
A New Normal: Chinese Navy Warship Monitors Talisman Sabre Exercises—AgainA New Era for Press Freedom in a Changing Uzbekistan?Weaponized AI in Southeast Asia: In Sight Yet out of MindSouth Korea and the US Indo-Pacific Strategy: At an Arm’s Length?Don’t Let Trump-Kim Summitry Obscure the Difficult Fundamentals of US-North Korea Relations
Latest Features
Afghanistan’s Bloody Peace Process
July 08, 2019
Afghanistan’s Bloody Peace Process
Even as officials continue to talk peace, violence has surged in Afghanistan.
Read Feature
Can Mongolia Shape the Modern World Once Again?India’s Response to China’s Cyber AttacksWhy Are Migrant Workers Joining the Hong Kong Protests?Was Cambodia Ever Really a Democracy?Chinese Private Security Moves Into Central Asia
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Mauro Gilli: Selling the F-35 to Countries Operating the S-400 Is a Bad Idea
July 03, 2019
Mauro Gilli: Selling the F-35 to Countries Operating the S-400 Is a Bad Idea
What are the risks of selling the F-35 to India and other countries operating high-tech Russian-made weapons systems?
Read Interview
More Interviews