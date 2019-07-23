Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Defense
What’s Behind Malaysia’s New South China Sea Missile Launches?
Image Credit: Pixabay

What’s Behind Malaysia’s New South China Sea Missile Launches?

A closer look at the significance of a recent development within the Southeast Asian state’s approach.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Last week, Malaysia concluded exercises that featured a series of missile firings in the South China Sea. While this was a pre-planned development, it nonetheless spotlighted the ongoing question of the evolving shape of Malaysia’s South China Sea approach in the context of wider regional developments.

As I have noted before in these pages and elsewhere, Malaysia has traditionally pursued what one might term a “playing it safe” approach in the South China Sea. Despite some hardening of Malaysia’s position over the past few years, the overall approach itself has not fundamentally changed, including under the current Pakatan Harapan government led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Last week, Malaysia’s approach to the South China Sea was in the headlines again with a display of its missile capabilities in the maritime domain. The missiles were launched as part of pre-arranged military drills carried out by Malaysia – Exercise Kerismas and Exercise Taming Sari – that were held between July 1 and July 18.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

According to a statement issued by the Malaysian defense ministry (MINDEF), a Type FS 1500-class corvette, KD Kasturi, fired the Exocet MM40 Block II, while a Super Lynx naval helicopter launched two Sea Skua anti-ship missiles.

This is not the first time that Malaysia has conducted such activities in the South China Sea. Anti-ship missiles have been carried out before as well, including before China even started its artificial-island building campaign. Malaysia’s navy chief, Mohamad Reza Mohamad Sani, told media in a press conference on July 23 following the exercises that the successful missile launches were the first since the last firing conducted in 2014.

Given other recent developments, including China’s firing of missiles into the South China Sea, it is little surprise that the development has gotten more international attention than usual. It also came amid a series of other developments in the South China Sea, including renewed China-Vietnam tensions and the commemoration of the third anniversary of the July 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling.

Reflecting on the significance of the exercise in this context, Malaysia’s navy chief said that while the tests were not unusual, “it is very important to the Navy as it proves our assault capabilities to the public and other countries in the region.” In a separate defense ministry statement, Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamad Sabu noted that the development also served as assurance to the maritime community “that the RMN and the Malaysian Forces stand ready to uphold peace and defend their interests in the South China Sea.”

To be sure, Malaysia’s recent missile launches are only one part of its overall South China Sea approach. Nonetheless, such manifestations of the Southeast Asian state’s behavior will continue to be significant to monitor to get a sense of the extent of continuity and change in its positions.

Topics
Asia Defense
Tags
Mahathir South China Sea
Malaysia defense policy
Malaysia foreign policy
Malaysia maritime
Malaysia military
Malaysia missiles
Malaysia South China Sea
Pakatan Harapan
Related Stories
What’s Behind Malaysia’s New Defense White Paper Talk?
February 22, 2019
What’s Behind Malaysia’s New Defense White Paper Talk?
A closer look at the one of the new government’s key priorities in the security realm.
Read Story
New Base Bid Spotlights Malaysia Coast Guard’s Old Resource ChallengeMalaysia’s Coast Guard Gets New ChiefAssessing Malaysia's Coast Guard in ASEAN PerspectiveDefense Minister Introductory Visit Highlights Malaysia-Brunei Military TiesIndonesia-Malaysia Security Cooperation in Focus with Defense Meeting
Latest Blogs
Kim Jong Un’s New Ballistic Missile Submarine: The Future of North Korea’s Undersea Nuclear Deterrent
July 24, 2019
Kim Jong Un’s New Ballistic Missile Submarine: The Future of North Korea’s Undersea Nuclear Deterrent
North Korea’s new ballistic missile submarine is a sign of what lies ahead for its undersea nuclear deterrent.
Read Post
Timor-Leste Parliament Approves Sea Border Treaty With AustraliaChina’s Emerging Security Partnerships in Southeast Asia: Current Trends and Future ProspectsIndia-Russia Military Exercise Indra-2019 To Take Place in DecemberWhy a New China Naval Outpost in Cambodia Would MatterForeign Influence in Singapore: Old Threats in New Forms
Latest Features
The US Scare Campaign Against China
July 23, 2019
The US Scare Campaign Against China
The political calculations behind exaggerating the “present danger” – from the Cold War to today.
Read Feature
How Bangladesh Learned to Love the Belt and RoadChina's Tech Sector Is in Trouble'In July 1999, the CCP Created Exactly What It Had Feared'The IMF Takeover of PakistanThe Future of China's Amphibious Assault Fleet
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Sebastien Peyrouse on the EU's New Central Asia Strategy
July 16, 2019
Sebastien Peyrouse on the EU's New Central Asia Strategy
What are Europe’s main interests in Central Asia and how does the EU plan to pursue them?
Read Interview
More Interviews