Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Defense
What’s Next for Singapore’s New Military Training Facility Plans?
Image Credit: MINDEF Singapore

What’s Next for Singapore’s New Military Training Facility Plans?

A groundbreaking ceremony highlighted the country’s ongoing efforts to boost its local military training grounds as part of its ongoing defense modernization.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Last week, Singapore held a groundbreaking ceremony for the development of a new military training facility. The development spotlighted the country’s ongoing efforts to reinforce its local training grounds as part of its ongoing defense modernization.

As I have noted before in these pages, one of the challenges for land-scarce Singapore has been how to conduct training for its military. And while Singapore continues to maintain partnerships with other countries to conduct overseas training, defense officials have repeatedly emphasized the need to further develop training grounds within the country as well.

Among the initiatives in this vein is the upgrading of the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) western SAFTI training area. Plans have been in the works for years between the Singapore Army and the Defense Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) to revamp this into a new “SAFTI City,” which Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen had told parliament back in 2017 would span about 88 hectares, featuring a range of terrain, state-of-the-art training simulation technologies, physical facilities, and a one-stop hub for National Service related services costing about 900 million Singapore dollars (about $664 million). This is part of a broader effort to forge a Next Generation Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

On June 28, this development was in the headlines again with a groundbreaking ceremony held for SAFTI City. Singapore’s Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen, who was accompanied by a range of other senior officials and personnel, officiated a ceremony that officially marked another step forward for the development of the new facility.

The groundbreaking ceremony comprised of a series of interactions. Per Singapore’s defense ministry (MINDEF), Ng participated in the symbolic sod turning and was also introduced to key features of SAFTI City through a virtual reality (VR) walkthrough together with other officials and personnel as well.

In his speech at the engagement, Ng described the importance of SAFTI City as being part of an effort to build the most advanced training facilities at home and abroad that were more in line with the face of the likely battlefield for a new generation of Singaporeans – with engagements such as peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism and homeland security operations in built-up areas and high-density precincts rather than traditional jungle operations. He also mentioned other related efforts as well, including Singapore’s efforts to build new facilities in Queensland, Australia.

Per MINDEF, when complete, SAFTI City is expected to feature several urban features to replicate Singapore’s streetscapes and residential areas –including an integrated Transport Hub, dense building clusters, and multiple road networks – and will also be a smart facility including battle effects simulators, smart targets, and data analytics and video monitoring to evaluate the training outcome of soldiers.

To be sure, it is still early days in the development of SAFTI City. Singapore officials have said that official construction is expected to commence soon, with the first phase with the training urban city center completed progressively in 2023, and the second phase seeing the building of a training industrial complex. Nonetheless, given its importance for Singapore’s defense modernization, it will remain something to watch closely in the years that follow.

Topics
Asia Defense
Tags
DSTA
MINDEF
MINDEF Singapore
SAFTI
Singapore Armed Forces
Singapore counterterrorism
Singapore defense
Singapore homeland security
Singapore military
Singapore military modernization
Related Stories
Singapore Launches Biggest Military Mobilization Drills in Decades
January 30, 2018
Singapore Launches Biggest Military Mobilization Drills in Decades
Latest MOBEX exercises directed at reinforcing city-state’s ability to tackle a full spectrum of threats including terrorism.
Read Story
Singapore Military Moves Closer to New Armored Fighting VehicleWhat’s in Singapore’s New Armored Fighting Vehicle?Singapore Air Force in the Spotlight with National Day Aerial DisplaysSingapore-Thailand Defense Ties in Focus with Navy ExerciseWhat’s Behind Singapore’s New Defense Budget Numbers?
Latest Blogs
Turkmenistan and Gazprom Settle 5-Year Gas Deal
July 04, 2019
Turkmenistan and Gazprom Settle 5-Year Gas Deal
Ashgabat is likely happy to have Russia back as a customer, no matter the price.
Read Post
Tajikistan's Human Rights Record up for ReviewImagining a Nuclear War With North Korea: The 2020 Commission, Misperception, and TrumpReport: Russia to Produce 60 Avangard Hypersonic Boost-Glide Warheads2 Meetings Reveal Trump's Different Approaches to China and North KoreaRahul Gandhi Gives up Congress Leadership Post
Latest Features
Chinese Private Security Moves Into Central Asia
July 03, 2019
Chinese Private Security Moves Into Central Asia
With vast investments at stake, Chinese private security firms are expanding operations in Kyrgyzstan and beyond.
Read Feature
China's New Data Protection SchemeA New Day for Solomon Islands' Women?North Korea’s Missing DeadChina’s Front Door to America’s BackyardPakistan and the Politics of Polio
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Hong Kong Extradition Law: The Fallout
June 25, 2019
Hong Kong Extradition Law: The Fallout
Insights from Ho-Fung Hung.
Read Interview
More Interviews