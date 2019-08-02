Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
ASEAN Beat
Thailand: New Government, Same Old Issues
Image Credit: Flickr/Prachatai

Thailand: New Government, Same Old Issues

As a new government takes shape, the issues that lie ahead for it are quite familiar.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

In his first major parliamentary outing as elected Prime Minister of Thailand, former junta chief and coup leader, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has laid out what Thais can expect from the first term of their new government. Still, with many familiar faces in the freshly-named cabinet and the premier’s fiery disposition on show, there’s little room for optimism.

Prayut’s agenda-setting address to the parliament late July had few surprises. Thailand’s economic woes, particularly slowing growth and an aging workforce, was, as expected, the area of focus. He outlined a push to improve the sluggish welfare system and expand upon measures introduced during junta rule. A welfare card program has previously rolled out to assist the elderly but will widen its net to include underprivileged children and pregnant women. The card program offers public transportation subsidies and other benefits in an effort to even out income inequality between the rural poor and middle class, urban-dwelling Thais.

Farmers, too, expect a boost. Greater support has been promised via training, and many of the poorest agricultural families could presumably be covered more extensively by the welfare push. Interestingly, recent moves to legalize marijuana — certainly the first of its kind in the region — is an area in which Thai farmers could potentially find a new market. With demand expected to skyrocket from the healthcare sector, and possibly eventually tourism, cannabis crop could be an alternative to traditional choices.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

A soaring baht will be of major concern to the new government. Central bank responses are being closely watched by analysts and investors, but the impact is already being felt in the country’s huge tourism sector with operators warning of dwindling visitor numbers. The Bank of Thailand is already feeling the pressure to cut rates and paired with a worsening drought throughout the Mekong region threatening exports further, analysts say fiscal policy must move decisively.

The cabinet, which was finally named early July after weeks of slow deliberations, is ready to answer the call. Speaking in Tokyo, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said “the government will consider packages of economic activities that will be suitable for the next coming months, depending on the situation.” Pointing to the US-China trade war, Uttama added that predictions of growth reaching up to 6 percent annually he made during the campaign period are unlikely to come quickly to fruition and instead will focus on structural reform with long-term goals. Working Thailand’s way out of the middle-income trap will remain his ministry’s overarching priority, he added.

Elsewhere, the choice to keep Prawit Wongsuwan in cabinet as a deputy prime minister is a puzzling one. A former army official, Prawit shot to international notoriety last year over questionable ownership of watches worth thousands — despite a modest military paycheck. While he was cleared by the National Anti-Corruption Commission last December after saying the watches are all gifts, his continued political career casts serious doubts about Prayut’s promise to root out corruption in the civil service

Other questions about how former junta players will perform under even the lightest of democratic and parliamentary scrutiny linger. Prayut infamously takes criticism and tough questions poorly, frequently lashing out at media and young protestors. Now facing opposition figures in the parliament regularly his ability to perform under pressure should be closely watched. Longtime junta critic Pravit Rojanaphruk has already noted issues with the Prime Minister’s behavior in a commentary in a local media outlet. Vocal debates over the policy agenda, which saw the opposition criticize much of it for being unimplementable and doubting the government’s ability, saw Prayut crack. An emergency recess was at one point called after the leader left the chamber in a huff.

While few expected Prayut to dramatically reform to a democratic leader post-election, his inability to withstand criticism, let alone learn from it, will undermine his lofty goals of economic stability for all Thais. Ironically it’s this, rather than opposition chiding, which will see his policy platform perform flatly.

Topics
ASEAN Beat
Tags
Prayut
Prayut Chan-o-Cha
Thailand
Thailand 2019
Thailand economic development
Thailand economy
Thailand government
Thailand military
Thailand politics
Related Stories
Thailand Junta Chief’s Orwell Plug Sparks Controversy
May 31, 2019
Thailand Junta Chief’s Orwell Plug Sparks Controversy
Prayut’s reference to a George Orwell classic has served as yet another front for criticism against the government given its past record and the country’s current state.
Read Story
Thailand’s Coup Leader Completes Engineered Ballot Box WinThailand 2019 Elections: Conflicting Claims as Final Result Wait ContinuesPrayut in Full Campaign Mode for Thailand’s 2019 ElectionsIrregularities Cloud Thailand’s 2019 Election ResultsWhat Does Thailand’s Royal Shockwave Mean for its Future Politics?
Latest Blogs
The 2020 Summer Games Can’t Save Japan
August 02, 2019
The 2020 Summer Games Can’t Save Japan
The 2020 Games will wow and stun, but they will be no repeat of 1964.
Read Post
Army Chief Introductory Visit Highlights Malaysia-Singapore Defense RelationsDid Trump Just Scuttle US-China Trade Talks (Again)?Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene: Can North Korea Be WASHed Free of Disease?How Beijing and Others Weaponized Interpol and the Magnitsky ActIs Universal Health Coverage Finally Gaining a Foothold in Pakistan?
Latest Features
South Korea’s Africa Outreach
August 02, 2019
South Korea’s Africa Outreach
Tracing South Korea’s approach to the continent under 4 presidents.
Read Feature
Against the Tide: The Growth of China-Sri Lanka TradeThe Evolution of Afro-Chinese IdentityIsrael’s Growing Defense Ties With AsiaBearing Witness 10 Years On: The July 2009 Riots in XinjiangAceh, Indonesia: When Dating Meets Sharia Law
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
What Can the EU Contribute to Peace on the Korean Peninsula?
July 22, 2019
What Can the EU Contribute to Peace on the Korean Peninsula?
Tereza Novotna discusses the European Union’s policies toward North Korea.
Read Interview
More Interviews