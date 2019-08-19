Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Defense

What’s in the New India-Vietnam Patrol Vessel Project Launch?

Both sides broke ground on the first specific project to operationalize their defense partnership in this realm.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Last week, India and Vietnam held a launching ceremony for a patrol vessel project between them. The development spotlighted efforts by the two sides to break ground on what is effectively the first specific project to operationalize their defense partnership in this realm following previous inroads made in recent years.

As I have observed in these pages previously, Vietnam and India have been looking to advance their existing defense relationship as part of their wider ties, which were elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016. Defense ties have grown in recent years to include not just the traditional components in this realm of ties like exchanges and port calls but also coast guard collaboration, the training of personnel, capacity-building funding and equipment, and even discussions about coproduction and technology transfer with a new credit line offered by India to help develop Hanoi’s military capabilities.

Last week, the defense aspect of the relationship was in the headlines with the launch of a new project around patrol vessels. The two sides launched a project where India would help build vessels for Vietnam as part of New Delhi’s ongoing efforts to assist the development of Hanoi’s military capabilities.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

A launching ceremony was held on August 14 for the initiative where India’s Larsen & Toubro shipyard near Chennai in India’s state of Tamil Nadu launched a project to build 12 high-speed vessels for the Vietnam Border Guard Force, funded by a wider Indian government’s credit package. The launching ceremony was attended by delegations on both sides led by KJ Kumar, flag commanding officer of the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, and Hoang Dan Nhieu, who is the deputy chief of the Vietnam Border Guard Command.

While the project itself has long been in the works and is modest in its scope, in is nonetheless significant because it represents the first specific project to operationalize this aspect of the defense partnership between the two countries. Though incremental progress has continued to be made in the defense aspect of the relationship in recent years including the Indian government’s credit package, some projects have taken much longer than intended to actually get off the ground.

Per the official statement on the interaction by Vietnam’s defense ministry, both sides acknowledged the importance of the development at the ceremony, with Nhieu in particular emphasizing that the interaction, which he characterized as the first specific project in the defense partnership between the two countries, signified the collaboration by both sides to strengthen ties in areas such as shipbuilding.

To be sure, despite the general significance of the project, it is still early days and few specifics have been disclosed about how it is set to proceed, including updated delivery timelines. As of now, per the official statement, five of the high-speed patrol ships will be built at Kattupalli Shipyard of Larsen & Toubro, while the rest will be built at Hong Ha Shipyard of Vietnam with support from the Indian firm. The ships are intended to be used to help countries supervise and safeguard their sovereignty at sea, including detecting illegal activities and performing search and rescue missions.

Topics
Asia Defense
Tags
India ASEAN
India Vietnam
India Vietnam defense
India Vietnam military
India-Vietnam Relations
Vietnam patrol vessels
Related Stories
Navy Chief Visit Highlights India-Vietnam Military Relations
December 13, 2018
Navy Chief Visit Highlights India-Vietnam Military Relations
A look at the broader significance of a recent interaction between the two countries.
Read Story
India-Vietnam Coast Guard Ties in the Spotlight with First VisitDestroyer Visit Highlights India-Vietnam Naval TiesWhat’s Next for Vietnam-India Defense Relations?India-Vietnam Defense Ties in the Spotlight With Naval ExerciseIndia to Train Vietnam Fighter Pilots
Latest Blogs
Taking Stock of Shanghai’s Free Trade Zone
August 19, 2019
Taking Stock of Shanghai’s Free Trade Zone
The pilot program in Shanghai was supposed to be a model for national reform. How is it faring?
Read Post
US-Southeast Asia Counterterrorism Cooperation in the Headlines With New Philippines Training Facility  Sino-Indian Relations: Wuhan Spirit Under Growing StrainAir Force Chief Introductory Visit Puts Singapore-Australia Defense Relations in FocusJapan Officially Selects F-35B for Its STOVL FighterFrom ‘No First Use’ to ‘No, First Use?’
Latest Features
The Pacific Islands Forum at 50
August 19, 2019
The Pacific Islands Forum at 50
The evolving geopolitics in the South Pacific were on full display at the 50th PIF.
Read Feature
The South China Sea Island China Gave AwayChina's J-20 Stealth Fighter Today and Into the 2020sSri Lankans Up in Arms Over US Military PactsAmerica’s Anti-China Mood Is Here to StayHow Islamic State Infiltrated Kabul University
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Bec Strating on the State of Australia-Timor-Leste Ties
August 13, 2019
Bec Strating on the State of Australia-Timor-Leste Ties
A conversation on the past, present, and future dynamics in Australia's relationship with Timor-Leste.
Read Interview
More Interviews