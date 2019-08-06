Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Through the Lens: Life and Politics in AsiaSocietySoutheast AsiaVietnam

What’s Up With Buddhist Persecution in Vietnam?

Buddhists in Vietnam may not face violent attacks, but government restrictions on their faith are keenly felt.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

While reports of arrests of, or attacks on, Buddhists in Vietnam are not frequent, the religious community has for decades lived in a perpetual atmosphere of persecution, which cannot be quantified by the number of “incidents” but instead manifests through official and unofficial restrictions imposed by the Southeast Asian country’s communist government.

“The Communist Party is really afraid of every movement that has the support of the population,” said Vo Tran Nhat, executive secretary of the Vietnam Committee on Human Rights, a nongovernmental organization founded in Paris in 1975. Vietnam’s government doesn’t only believe that communism is incompatible with Buddhist teachings, but it also sees any assembly or association outside of its control as a threat to its one-party rule.

Speaking to The Diplomat, via StoriesAsia, at the Taiwan International Religious Freedom Forum in Hsinchu City in June, Tran Nhat explained that although he himself is not religious, he cares a great deal about the Buddhists and minority Christians, who raise their voices against oppression and injustice. If Buddhists lose their religion, Vietnam would lose its “soul,” he warned.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.
Topics
Through the Lens: Life and Politics in Asia
Society
Southeast Asia
Vietnam
Tags
Buddhists
Religious persecution in Asia
Vietnam Buddhism
Vietnam religious freedom
Related Stories
Vietnam Wrestles With Christianity
November 13, 2017
Vietnam Wrestles With Christianity
Why hundreds of thousands of ethnic Hmong have converted to Christianity in Vietnam over the past 30 years.
Read Story
Vietnam's Religious Law: Testing the FaithfulFrenetic Serenity: The Streets of SaigonSons of Revolution: Vietnam’s New Protest Movement#MeToo, VietnamCon Dao: Vietnam’s Prison Paradise
Latest Blogs
Did Trump’s Kashmir Gaffe Push India’s Article 370 Timeline?
August 08, 2019
Did Trump’s Kashmir Gaffe Push India’s Article 370 Timeline?
The role of the United States in the ongoing Kashmir crisis isn’t well understood.
Read Post
Kyrgyz Authorities Move to Detain Former President, Supporters ResistUS Lawmakers Are Watching Hong Kong, and China Isn’t Happy About ThatUS, Japan Look to Clinch Trade Deal in SeptemberIndia’s Former Foreign Minister, Sushma Swaraj, Dies at 67How Should Canada Approach Its China Problem?
Latest Features
Smart Cities or Surveillance? Huawei in Central Asia
August 07, 2019
Smart Cities or Surveillance? Huawei in Central Asia
Chinese surveillance technologies are popular among Central Asia’s governments.
Read Feature
The Cyber Dimension of the South China Sea ClashesThe Tibetan Muslims of KashmirSouth Korea’s Africa OutreachAgainst the Tide: The Growth of China-Sri Lanka TradeThe Evolution of Afro-Chinese Identity
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Military Build-up in the Asia-Pacific: An Interview With Hawaii’s Sen. Brian Schatz
July 30, 2019
Military Build-up in the Asia-Pacific: An Interview With Hawaii’s Sen. Brian Schatz
Hawaii’s senior senator discusses missile defense, prospects for peace on the Korean peninsula, and more.
Read Interview
More Interviews